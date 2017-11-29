



The news now is the fact that she is the first face of the Japanese Government's Acts of Kindness in Nigeria. As She published this on her Instagram:



Kon' nichuwa (Hello in Japanese)



CELEBRATION OF THE BIRTHDAY OF THE JAPANESE EMPEROR in Abuja�� I WAS PROUD TO GIVE A SPEECH AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS EVENT��

I AM REALLY HONOURED TO BE THE FACE OF THE DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASING THE �� JAPANESE GOVERNMENT'S ACTS OF KINDNESS IN �� NIGERIA �������������������������������������������������������������The Japanese have spent up to 11 million dollars in carrying out development projects in Rural and Satelite areas in Nigeria. Up to 160 projects implemented so far including bridges, hospitals etc ������������������������

ARIGATO (thank you in Japanese) JAPAN �� Mun gode (thank you in Hausa) Zi Gwai (thank you in Jju)���� Pictures with the Japanese Ambassador in Nigeria and his wife, the American Ambassador to Nigeria and His lovely wife, The British High Commissioner and his lovely wife, Amb. John Fashanu, Staff of Julius Berger Nigeria, the ingenious film maker @bempever of the documentary, the great screenwriter @emilbiogaruba, Embassy Staff, NGOs and friends at the Event



Amb. Rachel Bakam aka

Rachel the PIPER

Humanitarian, Tv Producer,

Presenter & Creative Director



#humanitarian #CSR #Japan #Nigeria #Nigerian #Japanese #development #reachout #Embassy #touchlives #projects #PIPER #RachelthePIPER



Watch Video Of Her Presentation:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDYOauiiaow



Photo credits: @inimeg Hosea Bakam

