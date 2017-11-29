₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,884 members, 3,944,748 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 03:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria (6967 Views)
Rachel Bakam Visits Ibrahim Babangida (Photos) / Rachel Bakam: "John Fashanu And I Are Not Married, We Are Great Friends" / Rachel Bakam Hosting Girls Ain't Cheap (GAC) Talk Show, Fights Trafficking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:26pm On Nov 30
Abuja based popular Media practitioner Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER has been applauded on her new feats. She has been playing lead roles in movies recently and is set to release a movie "Land of Opportunity" which she Co-Produced, played the lead role and is the Executive Producer.
The news now is the fact that she is the first face of the Japanese Government's Acts of Kindness in Nigeria. As She published this on her Instagram:
Kon' nichuwa (Hello in Japanese)
CELEBRATION OF THE BIRTHDAY OF THE JAPANESE EMPEROR in Abuja�� I WAS PROUD TO GIVE A SPEECH AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS EVENT��
I AM REALLY HONOURED TO BE THE FACE OF THE DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASING THE �� JAPANESE GOVERNMENT'S ACTS OF KINDNESS IN �� NIGERIA �������������������������������������������������������������The Japanese have spent up to 11 million dollars in carrying out development projects in Rural and Satelite areas in Nigeria. Up to 160 projects implemented so far including bridges, hospitals etc ������������������������
ARIGATO (thank you in Japanese) JAPAN �� Mun gode (thank you in Hausa) Zi Gwai (thank you in Jju)���� Pictures with the Japanese Ambassador in Nigeria and his wife, the American Ambassador to Nigeria and His lovely wife, The British High Commissioner and his lovely wife, Amb. John Fashanu, Staff of Julius Berger Nigeria, the ingenious film maker @bempever of the documentary, the great screenwriter @emilbiogaruba, Embassy Staff, NGOs and friends at the Event
Amb. Rachel Bakam aka
Rachel the PIPER
Humanitarian, Tv Producer,
Presenter & Creative Director
#humanitarian #CSR #Japan #Nigeria #Nigerian #Japanese #development #reachout #Embassy #touchlives #projects #PIPER #RachelthePIPER
Watch Video Of Her Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDYOauiiaow
Photo credits: @inimeg Hosea Bakam
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/countdown-ooni-of-ife-lagos-state.html?m=0
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by Houseofglam7(f): 8:32pm On Nov 30
She can change cloth for events sha
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:28am
@alexreports
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:30am
More
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:34am
Continue
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by chinawapz(m): 1:47pm
Nawa ooo
Come for your Ecommerce website (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by Sirhenrily: 1:47pm
Mehn, this babe fyn oo, can someone get me her number ?
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by Sirhenrily: 1:47pm
Mehn, this babe fyn oo, can someone get me her number ?
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by careytommy7(m): 1:47pm
Ok...................so, what exactly does this mean?
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by costandi(m): 1:48pm
This one na black Japanese. She no fit even open eye. They chose their kind.
3 Likes
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by Impenia: 1:48pm
Last picture looks very cool.
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by johnteeygraphix: 1:48pm
https://donate-ng.com/project/761
Thirteen-year-old Susan OreOluwa Ologan needsour help. She was hit by a car on July 31, 2017 .
The driver has been un-cooperative.
She is a student of Bloom Heights School, Bibilari, Basorun, Ibadan
Her parents have spent in excess of two-million naira (N2m) {the outstanding bills is in excess of N1.8million as of today}, her daily oxygen need in the ICU is N18,000 (add that to the cost of feeding through tubes, cleaning, physiotherapy, drips, etc). Her parents are in need of support in prayers and cash.
She's in need of further surgeries, the primary one is to drain fluids from her very swollen head.
(She has been placed on antibiotics - Vancomycin IV and Piperacillin/Tazobactam IV - thereby delaying further surgeries on her.)
This is a plea to everyone.
Susan Oreoluwa Ologan needs our help.
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by tolumizzy(m): 1:49pm
Good for her
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by careytommy7(m): 1:50pm
costandi:
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by barayci(m): 1:54pm
she evn looks like a Japanese
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by OkpekeBeauty: 1:56pm
her dress sence make sense die. See how her african style stands out looking gorgeuos
You too deserve such unique styles. See our Last Wednesday Midweek Ankara Styles (Photos)
When Oyibos rocked ankara
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by miqos03: 1:57pm
Good
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by bedspread: 1:57pm
Once e concern Ladies; @Alex report cannot be missing
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by Bezos(m): 1:59pm
Good day sir/ma Please do well to click this link. it is urgent.
thanks.
www.nairaland.com/4208852/me-yes#62883486
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by emmanuelrabb(m): 2:02pm
Maybe she's into Martial Art
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by PNomsule(m): 2:08pm
It’s more than deserving, pretty cultured and kind hearted lady. Her smile Just gladdens ones heart.
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by donqx: 2:13pm
congrat
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by ElsonMorali: 2:52pm
Can somebori break dis down for us in English. I read it and it sounded like Japanese to me.
|Re: Rachel Bakam Is The Face Of The Japanese Acts Of Kindness In Nigeria by HRHQueenPhil: 3:10pm
her eye resemble dem sef.
(0) (Reply)
Sen. Ita Giwa Party Hard In Nite Club (Pix) / First Wedding Picture Of Dakore Egbuson And Olumide / Ambassador Deinde Fernandez Daughter Goes Into Music
Viewing this topic: ziggyzee, BruncleZuma, LEAFLET(m), realnas(m), DREEZYDEE(m), bjsteve, Seeker17(m), skillip(m), ITboymartin(m), Davidlekkzy(m), az65, Efebee101, jamalnation, kween01, umuna(m), Salligreen, Micholo22, SleekHoyeen(f), Sciendo, Adedolapo1, berrycious, oloriT(f), HRHQueenPhil and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22