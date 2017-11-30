Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) (4245 Views)

She wrote:





#TBT to this photoshoot I did in my house in 2009. Isn’t it crazy that what the world sees in this picture is a happy, smiley and confident Stella but up till today, no one knew that just before I came downstairs, I had cried in my bedroom because of 'my man' at the time. I had scars but they weren’t visible. Domestic Violence isn’t always physical, it can be mental and psychological. Verbal abuse can be just as deadly as physical abuse. Click on the link in my bio to read my full article about STRIPPING MYSLEF Unclad #DomesticViolence #VerbalAbuse #16DaysActivism #Photography #Photoshoot #ThrowbackThursday #StellaDamasus #Actor #NYC #USA

Star actress, Stella Damasus has disclosed how her 2nd husband, Emeka Nzeribe verbally abused her in 2009. The mother of 2 was briefly married to Emeka Nzeribe after the demise of her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin. Stella who is now married to Daniel Ademinokan, made this revelation via her Instagram page.

Ok....let me book a space here now that uncle lalasticalala is just arriving from Zimbabwe 1 Like

Story story story....story,keeping on enjoying your 3rd husband and keep quiet since he is not abusing you.Stop hunting for sympathizers. Mtchwwwwwwww. 14 Likes 2 Shares





When lala post. The Land is viable.





Eyah!

we will investigate 1 Like

Only you don get 3 husbands? Keep it up! 2 Likes 1 Share

Is that why you stole someone's child? 1 Like





No be she I hear say swipe person husband?







ok

Shut up there

hmmmm

when people see images of lovers smiling and looking good together, they are always quick to assume that all is well with them..and in fact, wish to be in their shoes.. buh little do they know that the bad times are not seen in photograghs





Why do I feel that ladies who come online to publicly criticise their mates or ex are actually the ones with most problems?



I'm not in support of domestic violence. I'm in support of putting work to keep your marriage rather than cheaply opting out.



Mtchew.... And u decided to steal another woman's husband and get child.



Idiota

this plot of land is not for sale

Hope the current one is treating you well

Small time now u will say the current one was abusing you



LOL. I have a feeling you met your insult match, so you ran to meet a weaker man you can insult. You cried because your husband insulted you LOL. If that is the case so many men will be crying morning and night cos women in general are loose with words. Nonsense



To me domestic violence na only when things get physical, anybody think other wise should then read comments section on any web page and see how insults they fly every where.

And she is just speaking out now, nawa ooo

because person dey cry is now news abi..... when man dey h die op you Don Bleep up and I don't like Bleep up....... I no even dey forgive Bleep up self..... for that take this make I reset your brain







Nonsense talk.

This same woman kept bragging about and praising Emeka Nzeribe everywhere she went and anytime she had the opportunity.



At least he did not beat you.

He used his mouth to tell you the truth.





Was that why you stole another woman's husband?



3 husbands in 6 years.

Evablizin:

Where this guy dey now??

Is dat y u killed ur first and married someone's husband?

Make I no just talk the thing wey dey my mindr

Isn't this the same woman who snatched Doris Simon's husband?

Pity partying...

Let's just thank God for you...after the rain comes the shine. It is well.