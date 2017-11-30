₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 9:27pm
Star actress, Stella Damasus has disclosed how her 2nd husband, Emeka Nzeribe verbally abused her in 2009. The mother of 2 was briefly married to Emeka Nzeribe after the demise of her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin. Stella who is now married to Daniel Ademinokan, made this revelation via her Instagram page.
She wrote:
#TBT to this photoshoot I did in my house in 2009. Isn’t it crazy that what the world sees in this picture is a happy, smiley and confident Stella but up till today, no one knew that just before I came downstairs, I had cried in my bedroom because of 'my man' at the time. I had scars but they weren’t visible. Domestic Violence isn’t always physical, it can be mental and psychological. Verbal abuse can be just as deadly as physical abuse. Click on the link in my bio to read my full article about STRIPPING MYSLEF Unclad #DomesticViolence #VerbalAbuse #16DaysActivism #Photography #Photoshoot #ThrowbackThursday #StellaDamasus #Actor #NYC #USA
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcH9E29j11Q/?hl=en
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by olasaad(f): 9:29pm
Ok....let me book a space here now that uncle lalasticalala is just arriving from Zimbabwe
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:30pm
Story story story....story,keeping on enjoying your 3rd husband and keep quiet since he is not abusing you.Stop hunting for sympathizers. Mtchwwwwwwww.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by AntiWailer: 9:31pm
When lala post. The Land is viable.
Let me invest before it appreciates.
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by PenlsCaP: 9:33pm
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by mogboyelade(f): 9:34pm
Eyah!
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by ada9ja(f): 9:38pm
we will investigate
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Criis(m): 9:38pm
Only you don get 3 husbands? Keep it up!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by safarigirl(f): 9:38pm
Is that why you stole someone's child?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:38pm
No be she I hear say swipe person husband?
Domestic violence is a silent killer, let's join hands to stamp it out.
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Tolumiide: 9:39pm
ok
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:39pm
Shut up there
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by donconior: 9:39pm
hmmmm
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by midolian(m): 9:39pm
when people see images of lovers smiling and looking good together, they are always quick to assume that all is well with them..and in fact, wish to be in their shoes.. buh little do they know that the bad times are not seen in photograghs
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by emusmithy(m): 9:39pm
Hmm...
Why do I feel that ladies who come online to publicly criticise their mates or ex are actually the ones with most problems?
I'm not in support of domestic violence. I'm in support of putting work to keep your marriage rather than cheaply opting out.
Like she made the man look evil in the eyes of the public thus getting her best meal, PITY under dreaded topic, Domestic Violence. It's cool.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:39pm
Mtchew.... And u decided to steal another woman's husband and get child.
Idiota
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Mckandre(m): 9:40pm
this plot of land is not for sale
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by siegfried99(m): 9:40pm
Hope the current one is treating you well
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:40pm
Small time now u will say the current one was abusing you
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by ladya534(f): 9:40pm
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Naijacost22: 9:40pm
LOL. I have a feeling you met your insult match, so you ran to meet a weaker man you can insult. You cried because your husband insulted you LOL. If that is the case so many men will be crying morning and night cos women in general are loose with words. Nonsense
To me domestic violence na only when things get physical, anybody think other wise should then read comments section on any web page and see how insults they fly every where.
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by desreek9(f): 9:40pm
And she is just speaking out now, nawa ooo
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by jaheymezz(m): 9:40pm
because person dey cry is now news abi..... when man dey h die op you Don Bleep up and I don't like Bleep up....... I no even dey forgive Bleep up self..... for that take this make I reset your brain
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:40pm
Nonsense talk.
This same woman kept bragging about and praising Emeka Nzeribe everywhere she went and anytime she had the opportunity.
At least he did not beat you.
He used his mouth to tell you the truth.
Was that why you stole another woman's husband?
3 husbands in 6 years.
Stella, what type of a preek role model do you think you'd be?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by analize701: 9:41pm
Evablizin:You dey Jolos say after marrying 2 times a third man still came for her? Try marry you hear. Leave Stella alone.
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by ngwababe: 9:42pm
Where this guy dey now??
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:42pm
Is dat y u killed ur first and married someone's husband?
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:42pm
Make I no just talk the thing wey dey my mindr
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by Tolourxkelv(m): 9:42pm
Isn't this the same woman who snatched Doris Simon's husband?
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by angelTI(f): 9:43pm
Pity partying...
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by sisisioge: 9:43pm
Let's just thank God for you...after the rain comes the shine. It is well.
|Re: Stella Damasus: "I Was Abused By Emeka Nzeribe, My Ex Husband In 2009" (photo) by TEYA: 9:43pm
When will this yeyebrities stop being stupid? Stop flooding the internet with your nonsensical domestic wahala. Your ex verbally are assaulted you so what! A woman quarelled with her husband and she names it 'verbal assault' to make it look bad. Madam Stella, do you know how many times many of your married fans assaulted themselves verbally yet they still together? You want us to see your husband as a bad guy? Ok we gree say he bad. You nko? No be pesin husband you snatch dey live with? Shameless husband snatcher! Verbal assault ko anal insult ni!
Viewing this topic: Enkaynwa(f), Jeswino, slic0355(m), ahmedolawale, Cheatnotagain, Alvin007, Ratugal, Shekinah190(f), Disneylady(f), nasonaso, ignatiusez, draigboje(m), latup4real(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), Alaska90(m), nypha, donkaz2, henribj(m), ovieigho(m), ibkkk(f), chuksanambra, lovicks, kurupt1, OGsteven(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), EMMANUEL69, jawjaw1, johnclement, suxes2005(m), Dhemmyjay(m), evanstical, michael03, SIRTAYLOR(m), thisisayus(m), nothingdou1(m), Emmykonking01, LeslieChow(m), preciousfeb(m), Bennycollins, lareine(f), Omon605(m), wink2015, kingcypress, afroedo, motivationspika(m), nellybadas, VictorRomanov, supaNOVAE(m), kashala90(m), Jadoskii(m), tessy774, abiodunnoni, otivere, LordKO(m), graychuks(m), ciyoha, solihu(m), olysoccer, Quadre, thug, genuinechimere(m), chanky, afoltnndeseun, TRADEMARK(m), Goznice(m), AnthonioAlsaid(m), lalasticlala(m), Captain6(m), felixomor, Paulosky1900, MssRose(f), ukaogouche, orijintv(m), slimtall(m), arinze3131(m), Targatarga(f), Eralia, jerryfisher(m), olabolawasiu(m), ibkayee(f), ejibaba(m), erutoria(f), EstherNdidi11, Assurance1000(f), Chirolechick, xkluzif(m), Hollarbeece(f), tobiloba256, nosike3(m), LebanonCedars2(m), victorpopoola20, kheart(m), brudiga, youmour(m), abeykohasa0524, humblemikel(f), salisuammy(f), popemicky, normrebel(m), diddoliciouse, AishaBuhari, JaeSharp(m), BlowBack, hrykanu231(m), classicfrank4u(m), Koolmak(m), krisjack11, James89, BruncleZuma, parcydrix(m), Jeboy(m), ouigy99(m), uniteam, eddyhaze(m), apakoso2020, Lexit, rfnextar8, tolekes(m), praisecity(m), geeotaor(m), feelme3(m), namdyz(m), crystalsoul, Jaydeehena, Foxtrox266, goke234, dalaman, darlenese(f), goodness11, ArchangeLucifer, ugobanks, Bills2307(m), awuru4040, baaliyah(m), Salligreen, bhankie(m), jellow(m), abedammy, Frankamah11(m), famol, haywhy28(m), josielewa(m), romeorailss, zylert(m), ucheo, lepacious, dfo12(m), Bblessing37, Ronneby, olabeasea, emailaddy, Deen100, kejed0147, ajisolasheu, adudu208(m), Kemimarch16(f), uluocha, lmm4real, howfarwhatagwan, Superstar007(m), dancewith, Olalan(m), siegfried99(m), johncesc04(m), BabyApple(m), Damysa(f), Naijacost22, meetchandus(m), greatiyk4u(m), seunmacaulay, sholay2011(m), Josphine4good(f), rasojie, Ladycroon(f), neyo4gunnerz(m), Divineluv14(f), ak22(m), BigBelleControl(m), sinaj(f), AleAirHub(m), geniousisrael(m), GraceEmmanuel, rebecon, borntoexcel2000(m), lugiano1, Softhands(m), Samyok(m), mosthigh33(f), preciousboss, DBlackCeazer(m), zolapower, agisky1975, dominique(f), okogbemyk(m), ifex370(m), pixblog, officialbj, Rangojack, BabaIjebuXL(m), runtoman, ajibolaloye, umudi, tigonana, Adiwana, heartbitmi, idom101, newguy1(m), rmfunky(f), phlamesG(m), nkolikaunaegbu, Kitequincy, Biodun1234, pope191, tubolancer(m), Blissbeatz(m), Preciousgirl(f), dainformant(m), mmamas(f), Naturalobserver(m), KeemzWale(m), jayney404, BIGTinfotech, kurt09(m), sophoccles, eqqie(f), 0wen2017, oee, cosmatika(m), Adonis86(m), TEYA, gbalor, donkotman(m), Mylana87(m), Jascon4, Dunkofia20(m), kings988, Peppul(m), Pearl27(f), Marthaodion(f), McGg(m), haftob(m), ladya534(f), miccoy(m), Kotansibe(m), Follysho707, dkam, snerty, 989900, nifemi01(m), Jazmiynne, Khaliyah(m), VictorAB, lucas12, obongkaks, Sleezwizz, akinaloma, nedu2000(m), kingsclass, johnbosco97(m), cooleo(m), suzzy4God(f), legitnow, pavlovt, illustriousson(m), monex(m), SirNeyo1(m), nelsonpreneur, jumiebanks and 444 guest(s)
