Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo
|Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by praizblog: 4:08pm
StellaDamasus shared this Loveup Photo with her handsome husband DanielAdeminokanon her IG page recently.
The Ademinokans!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZObkbJDNgX/?hl=en&taken-by=stelladamasus
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by praizblog: 4:09pm
I love this
See more of their Loveup photos here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/stelladamasus-shared-loveup-photo-with.html?m=0
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:09pm
Fine girl.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Silvertrinity(f): 4:15pm
This lady is too cute jor
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:17pm
I can only see 2 people posing for the camera, Abeg were the love up pishure?
13 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 4:19pm
Stella is cute
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:22pm
Holuwahyomzzy:lol....bad guy but they have a lovely relationship... n this is a Loveup Photo
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by taoheedoriloye(m): 4:22pm
Daniel mumu walahi pass me ajeku woman see as he dey happy upandan! rmd lick the honey pot dry , nothing left but shafts!
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Gentlevin: 4:25pm
Silvertrinity:And u are also both cute and lovely....
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Alariwo2: 4:30pm
Doris Simon won't like this.
7 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by olaolulazio(m): 4:30pm
Op, are they married?
Stella husband snatcher... Leave LadyF sister's husband alone!
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Alariwo2: 4:31pm
Rokia2:
Ahhhaaaah..
Na only you get that yarnsh?
Permit me to say this.. you're finer
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Narldon(f): 4:31pm
Ok
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by babzo(m): 4:31pm
taoheedoriloye:
RMD? When?
Are you sure you are okay?
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by angelTI(f): 4:32pm
Only God knows the truth in this Stella/Doris/Daniel'said story
But dem talk say Stella na husband snatcher
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by countsparrow: 4:32pm
nothing wey person no go see for nairaland comment section...
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Elnino4ladies: 4:32pm
Husband snatcher
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by itiswellandwell: 4:33pm
Cool
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by IamRaizo(m): 4:34pm
The lady I had my first wet dream about...chai!
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Ephhay(f): 4:34pm
Fine woman
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by bamite(m): 4:35pm
Oshey husband snatcher
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by bluetrails7: 4:36pm
Finally Stella, after all the storms....I'm happy for her, finally.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Elxandre(m): 4:37pm
taoheedoriloye:Is your current girlfriend tear rubber?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by ladyF(f): 4:40pm
olaolulazio:
lol... Abeg no kill me with laf. I no even get sister.
It's LadyF again
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by realestniggah: 4:40pm
I hope he is giving her enough doggy style
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by IJOBA2: 4:40pm
HUSBAND SNATCHERYANSH SHE NOR GET
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Setpredict10: 4:41pm
k
