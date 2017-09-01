₦airaland Forum

Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by praizblog: 4:08pm
StellaDamasus shared this Loveup Photo with her handsome husband DanielAdeminokanon her IG page recently.

The Ademinokans!


My boo @dabishop007 just published another article. It blew my mind and I want you all to read and share it. I learn so much from him everyday and I am still learning. We do and create things that hold us back but we blame it on others and lack of resources. Click on the LINK IN MY BIO to read and don't forget to share. #business #media #entrepreneur #connections #success #filmmaking #producer #director #writer #speaker #teacher #hubby #daddy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZObkbJDNgX/?hl=en&taken-by=stelladamasus

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by praizblog: 4:09pm
I love this




See more of their Loveup photos here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/stelladamasus-shared-loveup-photo-with.html?m=0
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:09pm
Fine girl.
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Silvertrinity(f): 4:15pm
This lady is too cute jor
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:17pm
I can only see 2 people posing for the camera, Abeg were the love up pishure?

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 4:19pm
Stella is cute
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:22pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
They are only posing for the camera, No love up at all praiz
lol....bad guy but they have a lovely relationship... n this is a Loveup Photo

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by taoheedoriloye(m): 4:22pm
Daniel mumu walahi pass me ajeku woman see as he dey happy upandan! rmd lick the honey pot dry , nothing left but shafts!

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Gentlevin: 4:25pm
Silvertrinity:
This lady is too cute jor
And u are also both cute and lovely....
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Alariwo2: 4:30pm
Doris Simon won't like this.

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by olaolulazio(m): 4:30pm
Op, are they married?

Stella husband snatcher... Leave LadyF sister's husband alone!
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Alariwo2: 4:31pm
Rokia2:
Fine girl.

Ahhhaaaah..

Na only you get that yarnsh?

Permit me to say this.. you're finer
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Narldon(f): 4:31pm
Ok
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by babzo(m): 4:31pm
taoheedoriloye:
Daniel mumu walahi pass me ajeku woman see as he dey happy upandan!
rmd lick the honey pot dry , nothing left but shafts!

RMD? When?

Are you sure you are okay?
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by angelTI(f): 4:32pm
Only God knows the truth in this Stella/Doris/Daniel'said story

But dem talk say Stella na husband snatcher
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by countsparrow: 4:32pm
nothing wey person no go see for nairaland comment section...
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Elnino4ladies: 4:32pm
Husband snatcher

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by itiswellandwell: 4:33pm
Cool
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by IamRaizo(m): 4:34pm
The lady I had my first wet dream about...chai!
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Ephhay(f): 4:34pm
Fine woman
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by bamite(m): 4:35pm
Oshey husband snatcher undecided
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by bluetrails7: 4:36pm
Finally Stella, after all the storms....I'm happy for her, finally.
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Elxandre(m): 4:37pm
taoheedoriloye:
Daniel mumu walahi pass me ajeku woman see as he dey happy upandan!
rmd lick the honey pot dry , nothing left but shafts!
Is your current girlfriend tear rubber? undecided

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:37pm
undecided
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by ladyF(f): 4:40pm
olaolulazio:
Op, are they married?

Stella husband snatcher... Leave LadyF sister's husband alone!

lol... Abeg no kill me with laf. I no even get sister.

It's LadyF again grin grin grin
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by realestniggah: 4:40pm
I hope he is giving her enough doggy style
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by IJOBA2: 4:40pm
HUSBAND SNATCHERangryYANSH SHE NOR GET
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Loved Up In New Photo by Setpredict10: 4:41pm
k

