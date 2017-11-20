







CYRIACUS IZUEKWE









A 70-year old landlady, Mrs. Victoria Kilani has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly engaging suspected criminals who broke into her tenant’s apartment through the roof and stole his properties.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at 30 Arowojobe Street, Oshodi, Lagos where the tenant, Ugo Oluaka resided.



It was gathered that Mrs. Kilani and other suspects at large gained access into Oluaka’s apartment, used razor blade to tear bags found inside the apartment and stole N950,000 cash, vehicle documents and other valuables kept inside the apartment.



The victim claimed that he had lived in the house for over 15 years and was paying his rent without Mrs. Kilani giving him receipts.

He said there was disagreement between him and Mrs. Kilani over four months arrears before the incident happened.



On the day the incident happened, the tenant who was a driver returned from work late in the night and opened his door, only to discover that the roof and ceiling had been removed while the properties inside the apartment were scattered. He raised an alarm and their neighbours told him to ask their landlady because they saw her when she brought some people to remove the roof to his apartment.



The matter was reported to Makinde Police Division and Mrs. Kilani was arrested and taken to the police station. Police sources said she admitted that she brought a carpenter to remove the roof because the tenant was owing him four months rent.



When she was then asked to produce the carpenter for questioning to know who scattered room and stole the missing items but she declined saying she will not be able to locate the carpenter.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs. Kilani was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for conspiracy, stealing and burglary.



She pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. M.O. Osinbajo granted her bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.



She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 16 January, 2018.





