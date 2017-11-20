₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,587 members, 3,943,579 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 12:17 AM

Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) (8614 Views)

I Buy Phones From Armed Robbers To Resell As London Used–phone Dealer / Soldiers Force Armed Robbers To Dance Unclad(photos) / Woman Docked After Duping Catholic Church Society Members (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Islie: 10:04pm On Nov 30
WOMAN DOCKED FOR ALLEGEDLY HIRING SUSPECTED ROBBERS TO ROB TENANT



CYRIACUS IZUEKWE




A 70-year old landlady, Mrs. Victoria Kilani has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly engaging suspected criminals who broke into her tenant’s apartment through the roof and stole his properties.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at 30 Arowojobe Street, Oshodi, Lagos where the tenant, Ugo Oluaka resided.

It was gathered that Mrs. Kilani and other suspects at large gained access into Oluaka’s apartment, used razor blade to tear bags found inside the apartment and stole N950,000 cash, vehicle documents and other valuables kept inside the apartment.

The victim claimed that he had lived in the house for over 15 years and was paying his rent without Mrs. Kilani giving him receipts.
He said there was disagreement between him and Mrs. Kilani over four months arrears before the incident happened.

On the day the incident happened, the tenant who was a driver returned from work late in the night and opened his door, only to discover that the roof and ceiling had been removed while the properties inside the apartment were scattered. He raised an alarm and their neighbours told him to ask their landlady because they saw her when she brought some people to remove the roof to his apartment.

The matter was reported to Makinde Police Division and Mrs. Kilani was arrested and taken to the police station. Police sources said she admitted that she brought a carpenter to remove the roof because the tenant was owing him four months rent.

When she was then asked to produce the carpenter for questioning to know who scattered room and stole the missing items but she declined saying she will not be able to locate the carpenter.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs. Kilani was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for conspiracy, stealing and burglary.

She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. M.O. Osinbajo granted her bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 16 January, 2018.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-docked-allegedly-hiring-suspected-robbers-rob-tenant/


lalasticlala
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:05pm On Nov 30
shocked

Chai,

Tenant don put allegation for Iya Subedetu head.

Smart move from the tenant,
Some of these landlords and landladies are very overzealous and callous.

Its a win-win situation for the tenant,
She rots away in jail,
He lives for free in the house.
Plus, he gets a refund of the 'imaginary' 950k.

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm On Nov 30
Mrs. Kilani Killjoy.




Namecheckers kindly backoff !

1 Like

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:55pm On Nov 30
He kept #950k for which house? Chai Ugo my brother you can lie for Africa.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:58pm On Nov 30
grin I don't know whether to laugh or be angry sef
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 10:59pm On Nov 30
End time landlady

1 Like

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
Dear Lord, this is a new low. I hope we don't reach rock bottom before things get better.
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by VanBommel(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
Merry Christmas to the tenant cheesy grin grin
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Joshbillionz: 10:59pm On Nov 30
Closer than ever to the first comment ... After that i quit niraland
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by donkenny(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
grin

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:00pm On Nov 30
shocked
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by marshalldgreat: 11:00pm On Nov 30
See as she dey like better person
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by medolab90(m): 11:01pm On Nov 30
[/quote]It was gathered that Mrs. Kilani and other suspects at large gained access into Oluaka’s apartment, used razor blade to tear bags found inside the apartment and[b][/b] stole N950,000 cash, vehicle documents and other valuables kept[b][/b]
inside the apartment.[quote]

Christmas is done

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Krafty006: 11:02pm On Nov 30
she will surely learn her lessons ......interested in footwear design/ shoe making. call/ WhatsApp( 08181663616).
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by MasterChen: 11:02pm On Nov 30
Police sources said she admitted that she brought a carpenter to remove the roof because the tenant was owing him four months rent

I thought as much.

And the broke muffuguh is even lying about having 950k grin. You hsve 950k and you couldn't pay rent?

7 Likes

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
Owon iya werey
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by adbayo79ba(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
This is pure wickedness, she should be dealt with
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 11:03pm On Nov 30
So bad of her
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by ayourbamie: 11:03pm On Nov 30
See golden opportunity for the tenant to send his landlady go prison
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Softmojo: 11:04pm On Nov 30
fear the press.

on the other hand, ignorance is actually very costly.
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by goodintensions(m): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Blood of eboue
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by RaaGhu: 11:04pm On Nov 30
Kai...

Nigerian Newspapers sef!

Shey they want to act as if they do not know that the tenant was owing the landlady some money.

Cos it is not normal for landlords or ladies to just call a carpenter to come and remove the tenant's roofing sheets without reason.

If they want to get to root of this matter, let them ask the tenant to bring up evidence of his 950000 naira missing!

5 Likes

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by fxjunkie(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Yoruba landlord, I love them

1 Like

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
lipsrsealed
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by kprez: 11:11pm On Nov 30
afonja`s again

1 Like

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:12pm On Nov 30
Landlord don dey rob tenants again?
Nawa o..

2 Likes

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Rutley(m): 11:13pm On Nov 30
I trust alhaji, he will never try it with us
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by biafranrealson: 11:13pm On Nov 30
na dem dem , jealousy landlady
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by RottenTomato: 11:14pm On Nov 30
Afonjas again!!!

Even dia grannies still dey steal too? Water don pass garri. Scratched-face afonjas, na wa for una angry

1 Like

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by kidman96(m): 11:16pm On Nov 30
RottenTomato:
Afonjas again!!!

Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Blissbeatz(m): 11:18pm On Nov 30
Mama wobee
Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
lolz

(0) (1) (Reply)

Muslim Man Slits Throats Of His 4 Daughters After Eldest Married For Love / viewers Discretion! Pitures!!! Cultism Is Evil... / Plane Crashes Caused By Pilot Error (warning Graphic Photos)

Viewing this topic: Israelsanni(m), Friedyokes, CMH7, edubaba(m), tianshie(m), seye005(m), tanwiz, Dontrapatolli(m), GodsOwnFav, Junaknoni(m), rapsodi6(m), propertydeyng, Ilefoaye(m), talibanazuka(m), ogzille(m), mania92(m), Odma, aewhydot, EENGAGER, haladu27, Biafrandon(m), Ozenith(m), SaintMog(m), drakeli, lordtim001(m), kourt, thatnaijaboy, spiritedtete, hisholar2(m), StPete, masterpix(m), awo4reality2009, colosa, virginboy90, kopite(m), beautyoftheLord, stansmart(m), iPopAlomo(m), Acecards and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.