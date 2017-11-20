₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Islie: 10:04pm On Nov 30
WOMAN DOCKED FOR ALLEGEDLY HIRING SUSPECTED ROBBERS TO ROB TENANT
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-docked-allegedly-hiring-suspected-robbers-rob-tenant/
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:05pm On Nov 30
Chai,
Tenant don put allegation for Iya Subedetu head.
Smart move from the tenant,
Some of these landlords and landladies are very overzealous and callous.
Its a win-win situation for the tenant,
She rots away in jail,
He lives for free in the house.
Plus, he gets a refund of the 'imaginary' 950k.
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm On Nov 30
Mrs.
Namecheckers kindly backoff !
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:55pm On Nov 30
He kept #950k for which house? Chai Ugo my brother you can lie for Africa.
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:58pm On Nov 30
I don't know whether to laugh or be angry sef
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 10:59pm On Nov 30
End time landlady
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
Dear Lord, this is a new low. I hope we don't reach rock bottom before things get better.
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by VanBommel(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
Merry Christmas to the tenant
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Joshbillionz: 10:59pm On Nov 30
Closer than ever to the first comment ... After that i quit niraland
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by donkenny(m): 10:59pm On Nov 30
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:00pm On Nov 30
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by marshalldgreat: 11:00pm On Nov 30
See as she dey like better person
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by medolab90(m): 11:01pm On Nov 30
[/quote]It was gathered that Mrs. Kilani and other suspects at large gained access into Oluaka’s apartment, used razor blade to tear bags found inside the apartment and[b][/b] stole N950,000 cash, vehicle documents and other valuables kept[b][/b]
Christmas is done
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Krafty006: 11:02pm On Nov 30
she will surely learn her lessons ......interested in footwear design/ shoe making. call/ WhatsApp( 08181663616).
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by MasterChen: 11:02pm On Nov 30
Police sources said she admitted that she brought a carpenter to remove the roof because the tenant was owing him four months rent
I thought as much.
And the broke muffuguh is even lying about having 950k . You hsve 950k and you couldn't pay rent?
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
Owon iya werey
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by adbayo79ba(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
This is pure wickedness, she should be dealt with
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 11:03pm On Nov 30
So bad of her
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by ayourbamie: 11:03pm On Nov 30
See golden opportunity for the tenant to send his landlady go prison
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Softmojo: 11:04pm On Nov 30
fear the press.
on the other hand, ignorance is actually very costly.
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by goodintensions(m): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Blood of eboue
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by RaaGhu: 11:04pm On Nov 30
Kai...
Nigerian Newspapers sef!
Shey they want to act as if they do not know that the tenant was owing the landlady some money.
Cos it is not normal for landlords or ladies to just call a carpenter to come and remove the tenant's roofing sheets without reason.
If they want to get to root of this matter, let them ask the tenant to bring up evidence of his 950000 naira missing!
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by fxjunkie(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Yoruba landlord, I love them
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by kprez: 11:11pm On Nov 30
afonja`s again
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:12pm On Nov 30
Landlord don dey rob tenants again?
Nawa o..
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Rutley(m): 11:13pm On Nov 30
I trust alhaji, he will never try it with us
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by biafranrealson: 11:13pm On Nov 30
na dem dem , jealousy landlady
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by RottenTomato: 11:14pm On Nov 30
Afonjas again!!!
Even dia grannies still dey steal too? Water don pass garri. Scratched-face afonjas, na wa for una
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by kidman96(m): 11:16pm On Nov 30
RottenTomato:
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Blissbeatz(m): 11:18pm On Nov 30
Mama wobee
|Re: Landlady Hires Robbers To Rob Tenant In Lagos (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
lolz
