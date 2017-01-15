₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by dre11(m): 1:31am
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja
http://punchng.com/political-interference-in-cbn-operations-led-to-recession-moghalu/
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by dodelight(m): 4:09am
I've always known that. But APC Lords and e-rats would rather blame previous administration.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by izombie(m): 4:15am
Oh thank God, he didn't blame PDP and jonathan.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by imhotep: 4:35am
Political anti-Igbo Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu
----fixed
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Firefire(m): 4:40am
All thanks to the dullardeen in-charge.
Let us wait for the reaction of the irredeemable Zone-Bs...
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by sarrki(m): 5:26am
Firefire:
Simple English you can't interprete
Let me help you here
Pmb never interfere
Gej did he sacked sanusi, he allowed niinsance to interfere in their affairs
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by GreatEngineer(m): 5:38am
Not far from the truth, how can a president instruct the CBN Governor not to devalue Naira when all indices are pointing at that direction.
At the end everything still fall apart, leave these institutions for professional to handle it but politicians won't hear.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by sarrki(m): 5:47am
dodelight:
Gej interfered Alot
It was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Firefire(m): 6:08am
sarrki:
I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.
He stated , “ The central bank that was led by his royal highness (Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II) is not what we are seeing today . We have seen a lot of interference in the work of the central bank and I say that that was a very important factor that led to the massive recession that we have experienced in this economy."
The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by uloewa: 6:16am
sarrki:
Go and learn how to spell SHAME
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by factsandfigures: 6:40am
Beyond politics we should be genuinely worried about the direction the Nigeria economy is heading due to unnecessary political interferences. When I studied the contents of the 2018 budget I lost hope for Nigeria. The budgeted revenue is unrealistic and the plan to borrow more money to fund the budget is not prudent.
Presently Nigeria is using one third of its revenue to service debts and yet we are still digging into more debts creating problems for future generations. The painful fact is that there is nothing to show that these borrowed funds are being used for value adding projects. The culture of waste and squandermania is the hallmark of 2018 budget. How do you call 2018 budget of consolidation when we have not achieved up 40 percent of implementation of the previous two budgets.
They say we are out of recession when we are actually going toward depression.
The CBN has been pumping billions of dollars to defend the naira yet the naira exchange rate is still over N350 to a dollar. Just imagine that these billions of Naira has been channelled to more productive projects that will generate employment. I laughed at the ignorance of the Finance Minister when she said the fact that our $3billion eurobond was over subscribed is an indicator of inventor's confidence. Why are these investors not investing in our real sector but are only interested investi g in our money market? I asked one money lender why he takes delight in lending money at higher rate to NNPC workers even when they are still owning him. He told me the best people to lend money to are those who don't know how to manage money but have a reliable source of payment. Give them more money to make them perpetual debtors. If the truth must be told we are going to Venezuela.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by dunkem21(m): 6:46am
Firefire:
Fatality
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by sarrki(m): 6:48am
Firefire:
N moghalu worked under who ?
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Firefire(m): 6:50am
sarrki:
Oga Ade, Itumo'?
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by sarrki(m): 6:55am
Firefire:
E daub ibere mi
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Bari22(m): 6:58am
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Firefire(m): 7:02am
sarrki:
I cant comprehend sir. Do you mean " e da'un ibere mi" i.e. Answer my question?
Where is the question, sir?
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by anonimi: 8:13am
Firefire:
They are busy trading in bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout ati bebe lo.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Keneking: 8:15am
Adeosun and Buhari sef
Two uncertified economist
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Firefire(m): 8:19am
anonimi:
lol @ bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout. na true talk.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by AishaBuhari: 8:59am
How we got here I don't know - APC is just an upgraded version of corruption
The fight against corruption has been lost!
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by AishaBuhari: 9:04am
sarrki:Stop defending the indefensible - It's making you look stupid by the day!
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by AishaBuhari: 9:24am
Zombies (Obailala, GavelSlam & Co) were made to believe that Nigeria was outta recession!
Zombies were also made to believe THAT PDP plunged the economy into recession!
Zombies are programmed to believe whatever is been presented before them!
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by obailala(m): 10:03am
AishaBuhari:Your Pa!...
Go ye into your mud and wail alone!
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by AishaBuhari: 10:05am
obailala:
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by dodelight(m): 10:20am
sarrki:That's not correct. Jonathan had a very seasoned minister of finance who could handle any CBN henchmen
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by eleojo23: 10:38am
So it is no longer GEJ that caused it?
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Afritop(m): 10:39am
Especially during elections
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by three: 10:41am
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by Rainmania: 10:42am
My able Prof. I greet you sir.
|Re: Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu by bart10: 10:43am
Simply put, Buhari and his moronic interference in CBN operations led us to recession.
Some clowns are gearing up to vote the numbskull for a 2nd term.
Bye bye Nigeria, oti baje
