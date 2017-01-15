Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Political Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu (1557 Views)

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja





A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Prof. Kingsley Moghalu , on Thursday said the level of political interference in the operations of the apex bank was a major reason why the economy went into recession .



Moghalu , who is now the President , Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation , said this while delivering a paper at the Annual Directors ’ Conference organised by the Institute of Directors , Nigeria .



He spoke on the theme , ‘ Implementing best corporate governance practices in Nigeria ’ s public and private sectors ’ .



He noted that the level of political interference in the governance and activities of public sector corporations had robbed them of independence.

This , according to him , has left the institutions too weak to set and meet effective performance targets and focus on delivering real stakeholder value .



He stated , “ The central bank that was led by his royal highness (Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II) is not what we are seeing today . We have seen a lot of interference in the work of the central bank and I say that that was a very important factor that led to the massive recession that we have experienced in this economy .



“ Corporate governance has very real consequences for our livelihood, for the quality of the economy and strength of the economy . ”



Moghalu said apart from political interference , the culture of patronage in the Nigerian public sector governance had led to such corporations being seen and utilised only as a reward system for partisan politics .



This , he argued , had left the institutions with little or no thought given to competence and performance of public corporations and their boards .



He said the apex bank , in its current form , lacked a board , adding that this was inimical to its operations .



Moghalu stated , “ The central bank , in the last few years, has not had a board . How is this possible that a central bank operates without a board ? So how is the corporate governance being run ? Is it just by the governor? Or is it by the governor and anyone who is not a member of the board ?



“ That is a question of the rule of law . The central bank Act is clear . It is one of the public corporations in this country that is very strong from the way it was conceptualised .



“ So you have a very clear role for the board . The President’ s approving authority comes up only in about three instances in the board . One is in investment , the second is in currency and the third is the auditors.



“ Most of the rest (approving authority ) lies in the board of directors and if the bank doesn ’ t have a board , I find it very problematic . ”



He cited the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as another public corporation where massive financial obligations were being undertaken without board approval .

This , he noted, was not good corporate governance .



He said , “ The failure of corporate governance to take off in Nigeria’ s public sector is part of our country ’ s long -standing and continuing crisis of governance.



Nigerian citizens who are shareholders of a commercial company will demand accountability if those attributes are perceived to be absent , but they will not be as exercised by the failure of public corporations because they believe that these institutions exist to serve vested patronage interest rather than the public interest .



“ Examples include the evident and massive failures of corporate governance in the Niger Delta Commission and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. ”



http://punchng.com/political-interference-in-cbn-operations-led-to-recession-moghalu/

I've always known that. But APC Lords and e-rats would rather blame previous administration. 5 Likes 1 Share

Oh thank God, he didn't blame PDP and jonathan. 3 Likes

Political anti-Igbo Interference In CBN Operations Led To Recession – Moghalu



----fixed 4 Likes

All thanks to the dullardeen in-charge.



Let us wait for the reaction of the irredeemable Zone-Bs... 4 Likes 1 Share

Firefire:

All thanks to the dullardeen in-charge.



Let us wait for the reaction of the irredeemable Zone-Bs...

Simple English you can't interprete



Let me help you here



Pmb never interfere



Gej did he sacked sanusi, he allowed niinsance to interfere in their affairs Simple English you can't interpreteLet me help you herePmb never interfereGej did he sacked sanusi, he allowed niinsance to interfere in their affairs 1 Like

Not far from the truth, how can a president instruct the CBN Governor not to devalue Naira when all indices are pointing at that direction.

At the end everything still fall apart, leave these institutions for professional to handle it but politicians won't hear. 1 Like 1 Share

dodelight:

I've always known that. But APC Lords and e-rats would rather blame previous administration.



Gej interfered Alot



It was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn Gej interfered AlotIt was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn 1 Like

sarrki:





Simple English you can't interprete



Let me help you here



Pmb never interfere



Gej did he sacked sanusi, he allowed niinsance to interfere in their affairs





I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.



He stated , “ The central bank that was led by his royal highness (Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II) is not what we are seeing today . We have seen a lot of interference in the work of the central bank and I say that that was a very important factor that led to the massive recession that we have experienced in this economy."



I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.

He stated , " The central bank that was led by his royal highness (Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II) is not what we are seeing today . We have seen a lot of interference in the work of the central bank and I say that that was a very important factor that led to the massive recession that we have experienced in this economy."

The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.

sarrki:







Gej interfered Alot



It was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn

Go and learn how to spell SHAME Go and learn how to spell SHAME 4 Likes

Beyond politics we should be genuinely worried about the direction the Nigeria economy is heading due to unnecessary political interferences. When I studied the contents of the 2018 budget I lost hope for Nigeria. The budgeted revenue is unrealistic and the plan to borrow more money to fund the budget is not prudent.

Presently Nigeria is using one third of its revenue to service debts and yet we are still digging into more debts creating problems for future generations. The painful fact is that there is nothing to show that these borrowed funds are being used for value adding projects. The culture of waste and squandermania is the hallmark of 2018 budget. How do you call 2018 budget of consolidation when we have not achieved up 40 percent of implementation of the previous two budgets.

They say we are out of recession when we are actually going toward depression.

The CBN has been pumping billions of dollars to defend the naira yet the naira exchange rate is still over N350 to a dollar. Just imagine that these billions of Naira has been channelled to more productive projects that will generate employment. I laughed at the ignorance of the Finance Minister when she said the fact that our $3billion eurobond was over subscribed is an indicator of inventor's confidence. Why are these investors not investing in our real sector but are only interested investi g in our money market? I asked one money lender why he takes delight in lending money at higher rate to NNPC workers even when they are still owning him. He told me the best people to lend money to are those who don't know how to manage money but have a reliable source of payment. Give them more money to make them perpetual debtors. If the truth must be told we are going to Venezuela. 1 Like 1 Share

Firefire:





I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.



I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.

The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.



The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.

Fatality Fatality 8 Likes

Firefire:





I laugh at your sense of humor making mockery of your paymaster.



The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.



The olodo president with NEPA certificate interfering with matter beyond his knowledge.

N moghalu worked under who ? N moghalu worked under who ?

sarrki:





N moghalu worked under who ?

Oga Ade, Itumo'? Oga Ade, Itumo'? 1 Like

Firefire:





Oga Ade, Itumo'?



E daub ibere mi E daub ibere mi

.

sarrki:





E daub ibere mi

I cant comprehend sir. Do you mean " e da'un ibere mi" i.e. Answer my question?



Where is the question, sir? I cant comprehend sir. Do you mean " e da'un ibere mi" i.e. Answer my question?Where is the question, sir? 2 Likes

Firefire:

All thanks to the dullardeen in-charge.

Let us wait for the reaction of the irredeemable Zone-Bs...

They are busy trading in bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout ati bebe lo.











They are busy trading in bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout ati bebe lo. 4 Likes 1 Share





Two uncertified economist Adeosun and Buhari sefTwo uncertified economist 2 Likes

anonimi:





They are busy trading in bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout ati bebe lo.













lol @ bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout. na true talk. lol @ bitcoins, iTune cards, Amazon payout. na true talk. 2 Likes

How we got here I don't know - APC is just an upgraded version of corruption



The fight against corruption has been lost! 3 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:







Gej interfered Alot



It was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn Stop defending the indefensible - It's making you look stupid by the day! Stop defending the indefensible - It's making you look stupid by the day! 1 Like

Zombies (Obailala, GavelSlam & Co) were made to believe that Nigeria was outta recession!



Zombies were also made to believe THAT PDP plunged the economy into recession!



Zombies are programmed to believe whatever is been presented before them! 1 Like

AishaBuhari:

Zombies (Obailala, GavelSlam & Co) were made to believe that Nigeria was outta recession!



Zombies were also made to believe THAT PDP plunged the economy into recession!



Zombies are programmed to believe whatever is been presented before them! Your Pa!...



Go ye into your mud and wail alone! Your Pa!...Go ye into your mud and wail alone!

obailala:

Your Pa!...



Go ye into your mud and wail alone! 1 Like

sarrki:







Gej interfered Alot



It was during Gej tenure that you can sign on a paper to collect billions from cbn That's not correct. Jonathan had a very seasoned minister of finance who could handle any CBN henchmen That's not correct. Jonathan had a very seasoned minister of finance who could handle any CBN henchmen 1 Like

So it is no longer GEJ that caused it?

Especially during elections

Obviously

My able Prof. I greet you sir.