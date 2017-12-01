Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) (6272 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nigerian-phd-students-stranded.html Nigerian PHD students stranded in UK as government fails to pay tuition fees due to currency problem.

Una better go kidnap that NUC Boss son's who just graduated with all PhD... 3 Likes

Nigeria's government is useless 15 Likes 3 Shares

13 Likes

Sorry oh. May God help you all. Amen. 1 Like 1 Share

Feel for them.

Na true you talk o Na true you talk o

Eaya....I can relate.



Nothing as painful as having the money but not being able to put yhur money to good use due to one useless policy or faulty system of operation..... 3 Likes 1 Share

Stranded everywhere both in Libya and italy 3 Likes 1 Share

stranded in the UK? una own still better na. 2 Likes

This country is a grand joke! 8 Likes 1 Share

stranded how? so they can't work with d bsc.MSC or do menial work for them to pass out 8 Likes 1 Share

Una better go kidnap that NUC Boss son's who just graduated with all PhD...



Nawa woo,

They should find a way of returning home and enroll for tuition free in any of the Federal Universities since there is no money to keep funding they education abroad. 7 Likes

deres Gooduu ooo

Mike880:

u still dey on this thing since yesterday? wen u tire u go stop sha

This country don tire me

stranded how?

How will they do it. Not allowed to work. Only 20 hours per week if ever you find in this Brexit times

This is serious, They look frustrated.

PhD Students ... Can't they smart their way out of this? 3 Likes

Hmmmmmm

This country call naija..always on the list of bad thing.Anyway... 2 Likes 1 Share

Story is incomplete.



What scholarship are they on?



What were the terms of their scholarship?



What exactly is the currency inadequacy.



You don't just go online, write 3 lines, display 3 pictures of people standing in front of a Tetfund signpost, one sitting looking frustrated without an in-depth story. 5 Likes

Let them come and continue in Nigeria. 1 Like

Any sane government is meant to completely fund any scholarship program from start to finish before even sending students out to study.