|Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 3:46pm
Nigerian PHD students stranded in UK as government fails to pay tuition fees due to currency problem.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nigerian-phd-students-stranded.html
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by duduade(m): 4:11pm
Una better go kidnap that NUC Boss son's who just graduated with all PhD...
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Keneking: 6:03pm
Nigeria's government is useless
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by julioralph(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Engrghidazuka: 6:08pm
Ftc
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:08pm
Chai.
Sorry oh. May God help you all. Amen.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:08pm
Feel for them.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by gabi98(m): 6:09pm
duduade:Na true you talk o
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Rebuke: 6:09pm
Eaya....I can relate.
Nothing as painful as having the money but not being able to put yhur money to good use due to one useless policy or faulty system of operation.....
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 6:09pm
Stranded everywhere both in Libya and italy
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by anselm791(m): 6:09pm
stranded in the UK? una own still better na.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by DeSepiero(m): 6:09pm
This country is a grand joke!
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by bujebudanu1(m): 6:10pm
stranded how? so they can't work with d bsc.MSC or do menial work for them to pass out
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Atiku2019: 6:10pm
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Engrghidazuka: 6:10pm
duduade:
Nawa woo,
Una no go allowed me to get FTC
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by BubeChi: 6:10pm
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Mike880: 6:10pm
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 6:11pm
They should find a way of returning home and enroll for tuition free in any of the Federal Universities since there is no money to keep funding they education abroad.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:11pm
N.a. wa
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by bamidelee: 6:12pm
Evablizin:deres Gooduu ooo
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 6:12pm
Mike880:u still dey on this thing since yesterday? wen u tire u go stop sha
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by makdcash(m): 6:13pm
This country don tire me
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by toyetade: 6:14pm
bujebudanu1:How will they do it. Not allowed to work. Only 20 hours per week if ever you find in this Brexit times
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 6:14pm
This is serious, They look frustrated.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:14pm
PhD Students ... Can't they smart their way out of this?
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:14pm
bamidelee:
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by millionboi2: 6:15pm
Hmmmmmm
I no go again
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by policy12: 6:16pm
This country call naija..always on the list of bad thing.Anyway...
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:16pm
Story is incomplete.
What scholarship are they on?
What were the terms of their scholarship?
What exactly is the currency inadequacy.
You don't just go online, write 3 lines, display 3 pictures of people standing in front of a Tetfund signpost, one sitting looking frustrated without an in-depth story.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by Shakingdbumbum: 6:17pm
Let them come and continue in Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by joey150(m): 6:18pm
Any sane government is meant to completely fund any scholarship program from start to finish before even sending students out to study.
|Re: Nigerian PHD Students Stranded In UK (Photos) by bamidelee: 6:19pm
[quote author=Evablizin post=62892273][/quote] you made me laugh so you can speak Yoruba well
