Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by OrientDailyNews: 10:14am
By Patrick Egwu, Enugu
Scores of students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have been dis­placed and stranded follow­ing a heavy downpour which blew off hostel roofs on cam­pus, Monday.
Orient Daily reports that the rain which was accompa­nied by a strong wind, dam­aged some hostels leaving students stranded.

Some of the hostels affected include Eni Njoku and Okpara hostels which are male and female hostels respectively. Part of the roof covering Eni Njoku hostel was completely blown off causing confusion as students scampered for safety.

“It came as a surprise be­cause we had thought the building was strong. We were even scared when the whole thing was happening thinking the building would collapse,” said Paul Ugwu, a student at the hostel.

At least seven rooms at Okpara hostel were affected by the rain which started at about 11:45pm on Sunday, up­rooting tree branches in the school environment. It was a horrible and pitiable situation that forced students out of their rooms.

The unfortunate incident coincided with the 14 Eni Njoku Memorial lecture or­ganised by the faculty of bio­logical sciences of the Univer­sity. One of the students who pleaded anonymity said they were all asleep when the rain started, destroying their roof and disrupting their sleep.

According to her, they quickly ran through the dark corridor and staircase to the first floor which was beneath theirs and sought refuge in the rooms which were not affected.

“Our room is now messed up and the rain has destroyed our property in­cluding our books, clothes, beds and other items. It was only a few people that sus­tained minor injuries from the disaster,” she said.

In response to the disas­ter, the supervisor in charge of the hostel has assigned the affected students to oth­er rooms where they would squat for the meantime.

“I have been assigned to stay in a room downstairs, I don’t even know if the legal occu­pants will accept me into the room” said one of the affected students.

Workers at the Works De­partment of the institution have started fixing the dam­ages which include remov­ing trees which fell on the road and disrupted vehicular movements.











https://orientdailynews.com.ng/news/rainstorm-blow-unn-hostel-roofs/
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:15am
una take heart
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by grayht(m): 11:47am
Not again!
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:29pm
Biko, i hope the rain didn't scatter our love triangle in front of Okpara hostel?

Almighty Eni Njkou hostel (Franco) destroyed. I remember shouts of 'Tanker' and 'barking of dogs' whenever a female enters any of the Franco hostel.

Repping Mary Slessor Hall

1 Like

Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by maxiuc(m): 12:30pm
cheesy
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Vicjustice: 12:30pm
What materials was the skeletal frame of the roof made of, Wood and Nails?
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by kpaofame: 12:30pm
shocked
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Celestyn8213: 12:30pm
Eyaa sorry.
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Tunesplayng: 12:30pm
OK

Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by NwaAmaikpe: 12:30pm
shocked



How will Nnamdi Azikiwe feel seeing this fvckery?
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by sirzent(m): 12:30pm
1bunne4lif:
una take heart
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Muckross1122(m): 12:31pm
[quote author=sirzent post=68261847][/quote]
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by yeyerolling: 12:31pm
lets blame oyedepo grin
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by PremiumBae: 12:31pm
My Alma mater
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Speakdatruth: 12:33pm
It's been a strong season
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Elfmannisback(m): 12:34pm
Vicjustice:
What materials waswere the skeletal frame of the roof made of, Wood and Nails?
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked



How will Nnamdi Azikiwe feel seeing this fvckery?
His own Zik's flat is in ruins. No one stays there currently
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Karlman: 12:34pm
Maka Y?
Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by timilehin007(m): 12:35pm
Can only happen in that part of the world which is

















































Nigeria as a whole

