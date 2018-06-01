₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by OrientDailyNews: 10:14am
By Patrick Egwu, Enugu
https://orientdailynews.com.ng/news/rainstorm-blow-unn-hostel-roofs/
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:15am
una take heart
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by grayht(m): 11:47am
Not again!
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:29pm
Biko, i hope the rain didn't scatter our love triangle in front of Okpara hostel?
Almighty Eni Njkou hostel (Franco) destroyed. I remember shouts of 'Tanker' and 'barking of dogs' whenever a female enters any of the Franco hostel.
Repping Mary Slessor Hall
1 Like
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by maxiuc(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Vicjustice: 12:30pm
What materials was the skeletal frame of the roof made of, Wood and Nails?
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by kpaofame: 12:30pm
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Celestyn8213: 12:30pm
Eyaa sorry.
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Tunesplayng: 12:30pm
OK
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by NwaAmaikpe: 12:30pm
How will Nnamdi Azikiwe feel seeing this fvckery?
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by sirzent(m): 12:30pm
1bunne4lif:
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Muckross1122(m): 12:31pm
[quote author=sirzent post=68261847][/quote]
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by yeyerolling: 12:31pm
lets blame oyedepo
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by PremiumBae: 12:31pm
My Alma mater
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Speakdatruth: 12:33pm
It's been a strong season
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Elfmannisback(m): 12:34pm
Vicjustice:
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:His own Zik's flat is in ruins. No one stays there currently
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by Karlman: 12:34pm
Maka Y?
|Re: Rainstorm Blows Off UNN Hostel Roofs, Students Stranded by timilehin007(m): 12:35pm
Can only happen in that part of the world which is
Nigeria as a whole
