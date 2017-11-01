Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) (16172 Views)

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube





[img]http://www.b-metro.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/one1-640x415.jpg[/img]



THINKING of ignoring a private call? Think again as a woman from Zvishavane will live to be grateful to one as it alerted her about her husband’s ongoing secret wedding.



Such was the case for Rudo Pedzisai who was left with no choice but to be a drama queen when she busted her husband having a secret wedding at Zvishavane Magistrates’ Courts.



Fortunately, by the time she stormed into the court room, Tendai Gondwa and Precious Muzenda had not yet sealed the deal.



The bride, Precious Muzenda, dressed in a white gown cried uncontrollably when magistrate Shepherd Mjanja cancelled the wedding ceremony.



It is reported that the groom, Tendai Gondwa, a money changer, left his matrimonial home at midnight purporting to be going to Gwanda.



Little did the wife, Rudo Pedzisai, know that she was being deceived, only to get a phone call in the morning telling her about the private wedding.



“The wife was sleeping at home when she got a private phone call telling her to rush to Zvishavane courts as her husband was about to tie the knot with another woman.



“Rudo tried to dispute what she was hearing as she least expected the news, but the private caller told her to rush there and confirm.



“Without wasting time, she just woke up and hired a taxi which rushed her to the courts and the couple was shocked when she stormed into the courts screaming,” said the source.



It is reported that Pedzisai could not believe her eyes as she found her husband dressed in a suit standing next to the bride.



She then told the magistrate that the groom was her husband and they had children together.

The magistrate cancelled the wedding after Pedzisai proved that she was still married to Gondwa.



“We are still together and our marriage is still subsisting. He has not yet divorced me and when he left home last night he claimed to be going to Gwanda. I was phoned by a stranger telling me he was at the courts wedding another woman, that is why I rushed here,” said Pedzisai.



In his ruling, the magistrate stated that with the facts brought forward, it showed that Gondwa and Pedzisai’s marriage still existed.



Gondwa was mum when reached. “No comment,” was all he said.



The bride whose wedding day turned into a nightmare declined comment saying: “Are you one of Gondwa’s wives? Leave us alone.”



"some men don't know what it means to be a man, having a secret wedding like a sissy! Was it not your mate that married two women on the same day?



Let us say your laws don't support polygamy, Man divorce her if need be and wed your new honey glamorously.



Hiding to take wedding vows because of a woman you left at home, won't she find out anyway? pussy!"



say_no_to_weak_men



-concupiscent

Continue forming boss here. If dem check now, na one small pikin go dey command you for corner of your house

Oshey tiger, baba fela the 2nd, alphamale.Continue forming boss here. If dem check now, na one small pikin go dey command you for corner of your house

"I joined nairaland 3weeks ago and everyone wants to get popular off me. Get your likes and move on.



A lion doesn't play with sheep"





-concupiscent 20 Likes 1 Share

ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE? ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE? 2 Likes







Having a secret wedding for what?



As long as this planet Earth is involved there is nothing like secret wedding,it can only happen when you relocate to Mars.



Secret wedding ko,exposed wedding ni. Having a secret wedding for what?As long as this planet Earth is involved there is nothing like secret wedding,it can only happen when you relocate to Mars.Secret wedding ko,exposed wedding ni. 1 Like

Kasala 2 Likes



If it were to be in Nigeria, we all know the Amebo would be from that part of the country where the sun goes to sleep Pls OP next time don't forget to tell us the country so that at least we can tell from which part of the country the whistle blower blew.If it were to be in Nigeria, we all know the Amebo would be from that part of the country where the sun goes to sleep

Kasala don bus

Heyah

Young John the Wicked Producer must be from Zimbabwe, every news from that country is a hit back to back...



8 Likes

Some people sha..

na wa

Is well

.

"some men don't know what it means to be a man, having a secret wedding like a sissy! Was it not your mate that married two women on the same day?



Let us say your laws don't support polygamy, Man divorce her if need be and wed your new honey glamorously.



Hiding to take wedding vows because of a woman you left at home, won't she find out anyway? pussy!"



say_no_to_weak_men



I dont know what is the problem with people and relationship these days, If you cant stick to one woman then why get married at all?



Something dey go round town

People dey go downtown

Some people dey stand around

You wanna to know, go downtown

Them say the Chief

E dey sleep with the thief wife

Aboki for corner

E dey sleep with the chief wife

The neighbor daughter, carry belle for the thief child

Rere run

O run

Things dey happen for this life my people.



Song name - Down

Artiste - Brymo This story made me remember Brymo’s songThings dey happen for this life my people.Song name - DownArtiste - Brymo 3 Likes

Terrible humans

ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE?

So that women can have husbands. So that women can have husbands.

Why is the bride crying, she must thank God the wife didn't beat her on top

ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE? i always ask same too i always ask same too

Zimbabwe is gaining ground when it comes to crazy news this days

They dont hire bouncers in Zimbabwe? On my wedding day nah 'special forces' go secure the entrance, i dont want to go viral for the wrong reasons..... 1 Like

ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE?

You are enough for me. Gimme yur heart baby You are enough for me. Gimme yur heart baby

What a disgrace.

Lolzz... this yur art is a disaster .... Go pray on mountain to know yur calling Lolzz... this yur art is a disaster .... Go pray on mountain to know yur calling

ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE? .some men cant take care of only one woman. A Man is made for woman not women oo .some men cant take care of only one woman. A Man is made for woman not women oo