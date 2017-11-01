₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by dre11(m): 4:07pm
By Nhlalwenhle Ncube
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/woman-busts-hubby-in-secret-wedding/
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by concupiscent: 4:10pm
"some men don't know what it means to be a man, having a secret wedding like a sissy! Was it not your mate that married two women on the same day?
Let us say your laws don't support polygamy, Man divorce her if need be and wed your new honey glamorously.
Hiding to take wedding vows because of a woman you left at home, won't she find out anyway? pussy!"
say_no_to_weak_men
-concupiscent
DaddyKross:
"I joined nairaland 3weeks ago and everyone wants to get popular off me. Get your likes and move on.
A lion doesn't play with sheep"
-concupiscent
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:13pm
ONE WOMAN IS NEVER ENOUGH FOR ONE MAN, WHAT'S THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED IN THE FIRST PLACE?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 4:26pm
Having a secret wedding for what?
As long as this planet Earth is involved there is nothing like secret wedding,it can only happen when you relocate to Mars.
Secret wedding ko,exposed wedding ni.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by SportBlogger(m): 5:23pm
Kasala
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by simplemach(m): 5:23pm
Pls OP next time don't forget to tell us the country so that at least we can tell from which part of the country the whistle blower blew.
If it were to be in Nigeria, we all know the Amebo would be from that part of the country where the sun goes to sleep
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 5:23pm
don bus
SportBlogger:
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by fajob: 5:24pm
Heyah
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 5:24pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 5:25pm
Young John the Wicked Producer must be from Zimbabwe, every news from that country is a hit back to back...
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by InfinixMine(m): 5:25pm
Some people sha..
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Hushpuppi: 5:25pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by omanifrank(m): 5:27pm
na wa
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Toniapsalm121: 5:27pm
Is well
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 5:27pm
.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by DaddyKross: 5:31pm
concupiscent:
Oshey tiger, baba fela the 2nd, alphamale.
Continue forming boss here. If dem check now, na one small pikin go dey command you for corner of your house
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by favoritte: 5:32pm
THINKING of ignoring a private call? Think again as a woman from Zvishavane will live to be grateful to one as it alerted her about her husband’s ongoing secret wedding
I dont know what is the problem with people and relationship these days, If you cant stick to one woman then why get married at all?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by wolextayo(m): 5:35pm
This story made me remember Brymo’s song
Something dey go round town
Things dey happen for this life my people.
Song name - Down
Artiste - Brymo
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Paulscholari(m): 5:36pm
Terrible humans
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
dre11:
Yawa has gas for this guy
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Toks2008(m): 5:40pm
GloriaNinja:
So that women can have husbands.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by newsfromwomen: 5:41pm
Why is the bride crying, she must thank God the wife didn't beat her on top
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by asumo12: 5:42pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Bigprick9inches: 5:44pm
GloriaNinja:i always ask same too
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Amosjaj(m): 5:50pm
Zimbabwe is gaining ground when it comes to crazy news this days
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 5:50pm
They dont hire bouncers in Zimbabwe? On my wedding day nah 'special forces' go secure the entrance, i dont want to go viral for the wrong reasons.....
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by sharpwriter: 5:51pm
GloriaNinja:
You are enough for me. Gimme yur heart baby
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:52pm
What a disgrace.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by sharpwriter: 5:53pm
asumo12:
Lolzz... this yur art is a disaster .... Go pray on mountain to know yur calling
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by Etuagievin: 5:56pm
GloriaNinja:.some men cant take care of only one woman. A Man is made for woman not women oo
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Busts Hubby In Secret Wedding (Photo) by MrImole(m): 5:58pm
Lol
