Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? (13778 Views)

Only Two Corpers Served In A Jigawa Local Government (Photos) / The Tallest Guy In Abuja NYSC Camp (Photos) / Is The Food Served At NYSC Camps Worth The #500 Per Meal FG Budgetted? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-maggot-corper-share-photos-of-the-food-served-at-the-kebbi-state-nysc-camp A Corps member shares pictures of the food served at the Kebbi State NYSC orientation camp and it is an eyesore. 2 Shares

SEE THE CORPER WHO SHARED THE PHOTOS HERE>> .http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-maggot-corper-share-photos-of-the-food-served-at-the-kebbi-state-nysc-camp





BTW, what food is that? Ewwwww!BTW, what food is that?

Oh lord! Disgusting.





How on earth will this kind of Food be served at Camp I'm not a type that don't believe in shity things like this......How on earth will this kind of Food be served at Camp 7 Likes

sexybbstar:

Ewwwww!

BTW, what food is that? YAM YAM

You cook your meals damnit.



Are you saying all the raw produce are expired or what?

Marvel1206:



YAM Yam? Wow, I don't know sha. Yam? Wow, I don't know sha. 1 Like

lol



cake baking and decoration training pdf and videos free download ...check my profile

This is serious oh!!!

I'm currently serving in Kebbi state, batch B and didnt miss most of the meals in camp, if that picture is genuine (bloggers have made me start doubting these days) then;



I'm speechless... 11 Likes 3 Shares

Nonsense!

am i mad to eat that? am i mad to eat that?

This cant be true...

yeye bloggers 1 Like

NYSC A BIG SCAM, MAKE I GO MEET BUHARII

lie of the century, dakingari gari is whitish, the colour never changes...i know that cuz I'm serving in kebbi state 2 Likes

God will punish bloggers 4 Likes

Maggots are soft and if the food was truly cooked they wouldnt be this whole.



The story us probably not true. 8 Likes

This is Sad





Meanwhile Teenky Media and Technologies Christmas � Promo *#Web252525*.



Get your business website, with a blog and e-store (3 in 1, plus domain and hosting included ) for just *25k*, available to the first *25* persons from now till *25th* December 2017. Regular Price after Promo is over is 75k. Hurry now!



Happy new month�

08065822893

[b][/b]NOW YOUR SUFFERING CONTINUES.

I over form big boy during my time....My meal ticket just blank...I fed myself all through.

Wetin pain me pass na say even people wey no spend 1/10 of my money get like 3 girls inside camp.

After buying brand new Chux and Sneakers for camp.

My kit dope die...

I no see any girl catch oo..(No,I'm not ugly).

Na one Nairaland girl ease me after camp for hotel oo..

Cold in Mangu be like Moscow.

See what they are giving people's children

Dankingari orientation camp is the worst so far, I served in that state. The kind of food we were served then, is very close to prisoner's food. It is high time the federal government began to probe NYSC officials. They're too corrupt 1 Like

it is finished.

May not be true. I just finished serving in Kebbi and everything about that camp was awesome.

Fake

All na meat na. Abeg park well sir. It's part of d experience.

Unbelievable

Were corpers not involved in the cooking? 1 Like