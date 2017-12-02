₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Kolababe: 4:35pm On Dec 01
A Corps member shares pictures of the food served at the Kebbi State NYSC orientation camp and it is an eyesore.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-maggot-corper-share-photos-of-the-food-served-at-the-kebbi-state-nysc-camp
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Kolababe: 4:36pm On Dec 01
SEE THE CORPER WHO SHARED THE PHOTOS HERE>> .http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-maggot-corper-share-photos-of-the-food-served-at-the-kebbi-state-nysc-camp
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by sexybbstar(f): 4:36pm On Dec 01
Ewwwww!
BTW, what food is that?
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Marvel1206: 4:37pm On Dec 01
Oh lord! Disgusting.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Itztotea(m): 4:38pm On Dec 01
I'm not a type that don't believe in shity things like this......
How on earth will this kind of Food be served at Camp
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Marvel1206: 4:39pm On Dec 01
sexybbstar:YAM
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by GavelSlam: 4:40pm On Dec 01
You cook your meals damnit.
Are you saying all the raw produce are expired or what?
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by sexybbstar(f): 4:41pm On Dec 01
Marvel1206:Yam? Wow, I don't know sha.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Kingsleyuc(m): 5:03pm On Dec 01
lol
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by adax007: 5:25pm On Dec 01
This is serious oh!!!
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Afrok(m): 5:26pm On Dec 01
I'm currently serving in Kebbi state, batch B and didnt miss most of the meals in camp, if that picture is genuine (bloggers have made me start doubting these days) then;
I'm speechless...
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Alwaysking: 5:47pm On Dec 01
Nonsense!
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Tamarapetty(f): 6:34pm On Dec 01
am i mad to eat that?
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by ignis(f): 7:14pm On Dec 01
This cant be true...
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by kally01(m): 9:52pm On Dec 01
yeye bloggers
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by 2lateBiafra: 10:52pm On Dec 01
NYSC A BIG SCAM, MAKE I GO MEET BUHARII
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by CriticMaestro: 10:52pm On Dec 01
lie of the century, dakingari gari is whitish, the colour never changes...i know that cuz I'm serving in kebbi state
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:52pm On Dec 01
God will punish bloggers
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Campusity: 10:53pm On Dec 01
Maggots are soft and if the food was truly cooked they wouldnt be this whole.
The story us probably not true.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by LadyNaija: 10:53pm On Dec 01
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by JimloveTM(m): 10:54pm On Dec 01
This is Sad
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by pol23: 10:55pm On Dec 01
[b][/b]NOW YOUR SUFFERING CONTINUES.
I over form big boy during my time....My meal ticket just blank...I fed myself all through.
Wetin pain me pass na say even people wey no spend 1/10 of my money get like 3 girls inside camp.
After buying brand new Chux and Sneakers for camp.
My kit dope die...
I no see any girl catch oo..(No,I'm not ugly).
Na one Nairaland girl ease me after camp for hotel oo..
Cold in Mangu be like Moscow.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by deco22(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
See what they are giving people's children
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Actuarydeji(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
Dankingari orientation camp is the worst so far, I served in that state. The kind of food we were served then, is very close to prisoner's food. It is high time the federal government began to probe NYSC officials. They're too corrupt
1 Like
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by bonechamberlain(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
it is finished.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by tecnolad(m): 10:57pm On Dec 01
May not be true. I just finished serving in Kebbi and everything about that camp was awesome.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by MasViews: 10:58pm On Dec 01
Fake
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by Chuks9000: 10:59pm On Dec 01
All na meat na. Abeg park well sir. It's part of d experience.
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by abuhari: 11:05pm On Dec 01
Unbelievable
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by moyinoluwabun(m): 11:06pm On Dec 01
Were corpers not involved in the cooking?
1 Like
|Re: Maggots In Food Served At Kebbi NYSC Camp: How True Is This Photo? by wtfcoded: 11:09pm On Dec 01
That's what happens to ur food when u let flys peach on it. People should stop broadcasting their ignorance n carelessness
