|Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Dreyxam: 5:13pm
Gospel singer, Lanre Teriba has thrown his weight behind Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, who called out Daddy Freeze over controversial tithing debate.
https://newsroom.ng/lanre-teriba-backs-pastor-ashimolowo-says-daddy-freeze-want-stay-relevant/
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Kingsleyuc(m): 5:28pm
freeze becareful with spiritual things o... i no wan hear stories o.
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Tamarapetty(f): 6:41pm
Ok
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Narldon(f): 6:47pm
If u thoroughly read this post;
You will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, you will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say.
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by simtosul: 6:47pm
Who is Lanre Atorise
2 Likes
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Zizicardo(f): 6:48pm
Lol...dis wan too wan popular
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by teebankz10(m): 6:48pm
Let us hear word jare
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by BruncleZuma: 6:48pm
As with every unregulated businesses there's always a cartel, with every cartel there is a capo, every capo has a consigliere, who has made men that has friends of friends; so yes, Nigerian Christianity is a chaotic market place.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Everythinggoes: 6:48pm
Hmm
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by johnstar(m): 6:48pm
Nonsense
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by AngelicBeing: 6:48pm
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by ZeeBaba17(m): 6:48pm
what has he got to say to counter the verses Freeze quote?
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by OBAGADAFFI: 6:48pm
People should just ignore Freezer
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by moderatorr1: 6:48pm
Lanre Telli person
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Sirheny007(m): 6:48pm
“Tithe is vital for you. On the need to explore growth, on the off chance that you need to thrive in life, on the off chance that you need to be rich, on the off chance that you need to live long, and you need to have a decent life, at that point figure out how to give tithe.”
This is heresy!!
Demonic servant of God.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Zico5(m): 6:48pm
Now truth is coming out gradually. I am a Christian and I also believe and pay my tithe. Before I thought daddy freeze is insane but with all these responses I have no doubt that someone is pained and serious jittery. What our pastors need to do is maintain silence if truly they believe tithing is of God and he can take control. Responding to daddy freeze means the man is making sense.
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Lexusgs430: 6:48pm
The fly would always support the wound infested person......
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by 12345baba: 6:49pm
Marijuana is a kind of food
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Everythinggoes: 6:49pm
You have passed
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by jetbomber17: 6:49pm
Let's settle this thing here once and for all. Like for Daddy Freeze Share for Daddy GOs
5 Likes
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Elnino4ladies: 6:49pm
WTF is tortoise again?
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by edo3(m): 6:49pm
simtosul:Na retired Yoruba gospel singer.
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Promiscojohnney(m): 6:49pm
Tamarapetty:...I pray for more sense
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Lanspower(m): 6:49pm
simtosul:
He sells zobo at Ojuelegba near your girlfriend's shop
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Bonjoro: 6:49pm
simtosul:
Is Lanre atoole
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Rockyrocky: 6:49pm
These people don't even know they are slaves
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Xisnin: 6:49pm
Emotional tantrums.
There is no difference between this tithers and baba ijebu players
just that baba ijebu player has a real albeit small chance of winning
back his bet.
Tithing has surely not helped this gospel singer against
extreme promiscuity and his dead talent.
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by martineverest(m): 6:49pm
Atorise is an evangelist who survives mostly on tithes since his dwindling musical career
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by perry1988(m): 6:50pm
Who be this one again attention seeker
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Elnino4ladies: 6:50pm
BruncleZuma:
Lol cartel indeed
1 Like
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Kewt: 6:50pm
Hmmmm. Why are his knuckles so discoloured? Bleaching I guess!
|Re: Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing by Follysho707: 6:50pm
Kingsleyuc:
Your clients dey Yaba-Left!
2 Likes
