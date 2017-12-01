Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lanre Teriba Blasts Daddy Freeze, Backs Pastor Ashimolowo On Tithing (1197 Views)

Gospel singer, Lanre Teriba has thrown his weight behind Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, who called out Daddy Freeze over controversial tithing debate.



Recall that the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in London, verbally attacked Freeze, who has through his #FreeTheSheeple Movement caused Brouhaha, with claims that collecting tithe is a scam.



In support of Ashimolowo, Teriba fondly called Atorise said in an interview with Newsroom that the Holy book confirms tithing.



Atorise maintained that Freeze has been misleading people, with claims that the Bible does not endorse tithe. He said, “the Bible affirms straightforwardly that you should convey your tithe to the place of God.”



“Tithe is vital for you. On the need to explore growth, on the off chance that you need to thrive in life, on the off chance that you need to be rich, on the off chance that you need to live long, and you need to have a decent life, at that point figure out how to give tithe.” Atorise added.



Addressing Freeze’s criticism of church leaders, he said the controversial OAP has only been trying to stay relevant. “Everybody feels obliged with the need to keep up distinction in their career and at the same time maintain fame.” Atorise added.

https://newsroom.ng/lanre-teriba-backs-pastor-ashimolowo-says-daddy-freeze-want-stay-relevant/

freeze becareful with spiritual things o... i no wan hear stories o.



learn



Ok





If u thoroughly read this post;



You will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, you will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say.



Who is Lanre Atorise 2 Likes

Lol...dis wan too wan popular 1 Like

Let us hear word jare





As with every unregulated businesses there's always a cartel, with every cartel there is a capo, every capo has a consigliere, who has made men that has friends of friends; so yes, Nigerian Christianity is a chaotic market place. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Nonsense

what has he got to say to counter the verses Freeze quote? 1 Like

People should just ignore Freezer

Lanre Telli person

“Tithe is vital for you. On the need to explore growth, on the off chance that you need to thrive in life, on the off chance that you need to be rich, on the off chance that you need to live long, and you need to have a decent life, at that point figure out how to give tithe.”

This is heresy!!

Demonic servant of God.

Now truth is coming out gradually. I am a Christian and I also believe and pay my tithe. Before I thought daddy freeze is insane but with all these responses I have no doubt that someone is pained and serious jittery. What our pastors need to do is maintain silence if truly they believe tithing is of God and he can take control. Responding to daddy freeze means the man is making sense.

The fly would always support the wound infested person......

Marijuana is a kind of food

You have passed

Let's settle this thing here once and for all. Like for Daddy Freeze Share for Daddy GOs 5 Likes

WTF is tortoise again?

simtosul:

Who is lanre atorise Na retired Yoruba gospel singer. Na retired Yoruba gospel singer.

Tamarapetty:

Ok ...I pray for more sense ...I pray for more sense

simtosul:

Who is lanre atorise

He sells zobo at Ojuelegba near your girlfriend's shop He sells zobo at Ojuelegba near your girlfriend's shop 1 Like

simtosul:

Who is lanre atorise



Is Lanre atoole Is Lanre atoole

These people don't even know they are slaves 4 Likes 1 Share

Emotional tantrums.

There is no difference between this tithers and baba ijebu players

just that baba ijebu player has a real albeit small chance of winning

back his bet.



Tithing has surely not helped this gospel singer against

extreme promiscuity and his dead talent. 1 Like

Atorise is an evangelist who survives mostly on tithes since his dwindling musical career 1 Like

Who be this one again attention seeker

BruncleZuma:





As with every unregulated businesses there's always a cartel.





Lol cartel indeed Lol cartel indeed 1 Like

Hmmmm. Why are his knuckles so discoloured? Bleaching I guess!