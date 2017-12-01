₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by LifestyleTonite: 11:35am
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by segmond(m): 11:47am
Hmm
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Akin1212(m): 1:40pm
Lol - Please note this was the first thing I typed in this thread.
This is how it all happened.
Now, on the video... Only yahoo boys can relate to the emotions of Ashimolowo while he was condemning Freeze. That's how yahoo boys condemn FBI and EFCC.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by miqos03: 1:42pm
Still on this matter ?? Why can't they just ignore and let everyone decide?
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Kkbjx: 1:42pm
well spoken
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Sirheny007(m): 1:42pm
Of Course! Your So called pastor will have to defend his source of income.
And for him to directly attack the messenger shows he knows nothing.
#DemonicservantsofGod
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by josielewa(m): 1:42pm
Why blasting freeze...quote the bibeli and shun him 4ever...not cheap blackmail and defamation of person...
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Hadeyeancah(m): 1:42pm
Alright pastor, (In Davido's voice ) riches will FALL on you, abundant will FALL on you
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by saintgoogle(m): 1:42pm
ghh
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Clementh2o(m): 1:42pm
Something just happen right now in lasisi voice
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by lelvin(m): 1:43pm
Hehe
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Tjohnnay: 1:43pm
Pastors and wayo
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by LasGidiOwner: 1:43pm
Are you sure Freeze is not being used by some forces to emancipate the black mentality?
Just look at how almost all the pastors are after him. Freeze maybe right after all.
It gets worse now because social media has made it possible for every household to get the emancipation message of Mr. Freeze.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by jacoik(m): 1:43pm
Lolzzzz freez abi na freezer really touched the source of livelihood. This freeze really want this man to stop eating and flying private jet
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by captainbell: 1:43pm
q
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Ranchhoddas(m): 1:44pm
The guy dey protect him investments.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by directorXixXICK(m): 1:44pm
Since freeze start to dey yarn against tithe e con just dey pain all this pastors....am beginning to suspect them...market don spoil
#truthman
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by fuckerstard: 1:44pm
directorXixXICK:
the guy dey give them worries, I wish freeze can go after buhari too.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by felixomor: 1:44pm
Good
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by ollah1: 1:45pm
Freeze is really getting to these guys. They are feeling the heat,, being broke isn't good so they don't wanna return to their previous lives.
So these guys has to make up so many false stories about freeze in order to recieve applause from his sheeples. No pastor has been able to prove freeze wrong with Bible verses.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by blackpanda: 1:45pm
Ashimolowo that fled uk because of corruption allegations. They are all thieves
17 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by mrvitalis(m): 1:45pm
Oga yes ooh freez did this and that bit only quoted the bible
So quote the bible to for us ( preferably do that in the U.K. ) the I would take you serious
A proven money launderer wants to speak about tithe ? A proven fraud wants to speak about tithe ?
Kettle calling pot black
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by austonclint(m): 1:45pm
Hmmm
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by DJInfluence: 1:45pm
Forget about the Messenger and Focus on the message. me i no go pay any tithe to any church. I rather use that Money feed someone. So whether or not he beats his wife (which is wrong by the way) should not determine if what he is saying is fact or not.
In Nigeria, we like dismissing other People, because we think we are better.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by gare(f): 1:45pm
LifestyleTonite:
He has said the truth, are we as Christians and believers following the teaching of freezer or what do they call him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by exlinkleads(f): 1:45pm
oboy
now i know daddy freeze message is going places
more of that daddy freeze
yahoo pastors should be exposed of what they really are
14 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by joedams: 1:45pm
If na u person wan spoil ur business nko? U no go fight the person?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Coldfeets: 1:46pm
Before nko?
Freeze wan spoil market na.
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by wonlasewonimi: 1:46pm
Freeze is giving these people sleepless nights. How did he get all these info. about freeze. I am sure he has been reading Linda ikejis blog
7 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by Maamin(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO by onosprince(m): 1:46pm
If we are broke we cant preach.
If you dont tithe your life will be tight.
Abeg where dat one dey for bible.... I will never pay any tithe to this yahoo pastors.
16 Likes 1 Share
