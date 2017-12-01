Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Blasts Daddy Freeze For Teaching Against Tithing VIDEO (8967 Views)

Now, on the video... Only yahoo boys can relate to the emotions of Ashimolowo while he was condemning Freeze. That's how yahoo boys condemn FBI and EFCC.

Still on this matter ?? Why can't they just ignore and let everyone decide?

Of Course! Your So called pastor will have to defend his source of income.

And for him to directly attack the messenger shows he knows nothing.



#DemonicservantsofGod

Of Course! Your So called pastor will have to defend his source of income. And for him to directly attack the messenger shows he knows nothing. #DemonicservantsofGod

Why blasting freeze...quote the bibeli and shun him 4ever...not cheap blackmail and defamation of person... 21 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure Freeze is not being used by some forces to emancipate the black mentality?



Just look at how almost all the pastors are after him. Freeze maybe right after all.



It gets worse now because social media has made it possible for every household to get the emancipation message of Mr. Freeze. 54 Likes 2 Shares

Since freeze start to dey yarn against tithe e con just dey pain all this pastors....am beginning to suspect them...market don spoil



#truthman 18 Likes 1 Share

Freeze is really getting to these guys. They are feeling the heat,, being broke isn't good so they don't wanna return to their previous lives.



So these guys has to make up so many false stories about freeze in order to recieve applause from his sheeples. No pastor has been able to prove freeze wrong with Bible verses. 21 Likes 1 Share

Ashimolowo that fled uk because of corruption allegations. They are all thieves 17 Likes

Oga yes ooh freez did this and that bit only quoted the bible



So quote the bible to for us ( preferably do that in the U.K. ) the I would take you serious



A proven money launderer wants to speak about tithe ? A proven fraud wants to speak about tithe ?



Kettle calling pot black 10 Likes

Forget about the Messenger and Focus on the message. me i no go pay any tithe to any church. I rather use that Money feed someone. So whether or not he beats his wife (which is wrong by the way) should not determine if what he is saying is fact or not.



In Nigeria, we like dismissing other People, because we think we are better. 23 Likes 1 Share

now i know daddy freeze message is going places





more of that daddy freeze





yahoo pastors should be exposed of what they really are 14 Likes

Before nko?



Freeze wan spoil market na.

Freeze is giving these people sleepless nights. How did he get all these info. about freeze. I am sure he has been reading Linda ikejis blog