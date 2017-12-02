₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by Automotive1(m): 8:05pm On Dec 01
Entertainment company Warner Brothers and tech firm Intel announced on Wednesday at the LA Auto Show that they’re partnering on a deal to develop an in-cabin,immersive experiences in autonomous vehicle (AV) settings. .
The CEO of Intel said Warner Bros will help create an experience for a concept car that aims to demonstrate what entertainment in autonomous vehicles could look like in the future.
He said the immersive experiences might include virtual reality and augmented reality features that riders can access inside the vehicle.For example, a fan of the superhero Batman could enjoy riding in the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham City, while augmented reality capabilities render the car a literal lens to the outside world, enabling passengers to view advertising and other discovery experience.
The partnership illustrates one of the many ways companies will be vying for consumers attention in autonomous vehicles once they’re deployed en masse.
Intel predicts that once drivers become riders or passengers, the time they spend watching videos and tinkering with their smartphones or other connected devices will increase.
Intel and its newly acquired company Mobileye, are working on building out a fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles that are supposed to hit public roads before the end of 2017.The fleet of vehicles will include a variety of car brands and types.
Source : https://autojosh.com/intel-partners-warner-bros-bring-entertainment-self-driving-cars/
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by donkenny(m): 6:56am
This will be a welcome development as the world is gradually turning into something else
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by surer: 6:57am
admission is ongoing
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by BabyApple(m): 6:57am
And this thing go fit work for Naija so
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by sotall(m): 6:57am
OK
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by beeff(m): 6:58am
Good
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by wickyyolo: 6:59am
I always shed tears when I see things like this. Knowing fully well we are half century behind.
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by Emvico34: 6:59am
That is not the real isue, the real isue is "how do i become a millionair before this year runs out " ?
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by joviegghead(m): 7:04am
Interestingly interesting
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by Aldebaran(m): 7:11am
Welcome to the future
If you want to enjoy all this techs, just relocate to a developing country
|Re: Intel Partners With Warner Bros To Bring Entertainment To Self-Driving Cars by chikago1(m): 7:37am
Emvico34:There are many options. Trek for bubu, carry whistle and be blowing it up and down, skull mining (heard dat it's the easiest nd fastest way to become rich LOL.) AND so many other ways. HEHEHE
