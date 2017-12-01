₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by akelicious(m): 5:14am
No fewer than 83, 771 cases of the the Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV infections were recorded in Ondo and Borno States between 2017 and 2017 officials of the two states have disclosed, a pointer that the virus was still very active and spreading in society despite campaigns to check it.
While Ondo State which took stock toll December 2016 discovered that 81,871 people were infected Borno State discovered that in 2017, over 1,900 persons were afflicted with HIV in the state.
Borno State in the year 2017, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia disclosed on Friday.
Briefing the Press as one of the activities marking the 2017 World AIDS Day in the state, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia disclosed on Friday that the state government had scaled up HIV services in 237 health facilities in wards across the state to achieve UNAIDS global strategy of 90:90:90 by 2030, that is “90% of population should be tested, 90% positives should be placed on therapy and 90% of those on drugs should have viral load suppressed.”
He said among the planned activities of the ministry to combat HIV/AIDS was “intensification of sensitisation and awareness creation to the public on the HIV issues.”
He said though HIVservices was a donor-driven programme, the state “will implement the five-year state strategic plan and the four year sustainability roadmap developed this year.”
He said 42 HIV Testing sites had been established, including 15 at internally displaced persons camps.
He also disclosed that 12 anti-retroviral therapy sites had been established in the state, as well as 52 prevention of mother to child transmission sites.
He said a total of 263,404 persons made themselves available for HIV test with 1,902 new infections discovered in 2017, revealing that 11,303 persons are currently receiving anti-retro viral therapy in the state.
Mshelia said since 2011 to date 1,402,227 cumulative HIV testing and counseling services were held in the state.
This figure Ondo State statistics was disclosed in Akure yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Ifedayo Abegunde in his speech at a ceremony to mark the 2017 World Aids Day in the state.
According to Abegunde, who is the Chairman of the Ondo State Action Committee of Aids (ODSACA), 5,048 people were newly infected.
The SSG also disclosed that 8,048 persons were on treatment while 4,701 women were positive of the disease out of which 748 were on antiretroviral therapy in the year under review.
Abegunde said the administration in the state would not relent in its effort to ensuring that the disease was eradicated in the state.
The SSG also declared the state had “HIV zero-prevalence of 1.6 per cent.” adding that the government put the issue of the disease at the top of its political and practical agenda.
In his keynote address, at the occasion, the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, who declared the event open said the state government had been up and doing to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of the disease and also preventing new infections within the state.
The governor noted that the state government had been doing its best to protect the people living with HIV from being stigmatised.
“Awareness and mobilisation is going to be scaled up in the state. In addition, an investment in testing, treatment and elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV will slow down the spread of HIV infection and lead to early treatment which is the key to viral suppression and long term survival.
“This treatment will also lead to reduced death and new infections among children. Also the plight of the People Living with HIV is a major concern of this administration”, Akeredolu stated.
The Governor advised people to avoid multiple sex partners, non-use of condom, saying that collective fight against HIV would reduce the prevalence of the disease .
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by sarrki(m): 5:15am
Observing clinically
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by raker300: 5:59am
Borno, I understand.
There’s a war going on Borno and war comes with such things..
But Ondo onthe other hand has no excuse to be in constant decline.
From sustainability index to crime to undevelopment to disease..that region is sinking deeper and deeper in despair.
The north is improving despite her many challenges.
But the other region seems unbothered
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by miqos03: 6:33am
Wow
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by nairavsdollars: 6:34am
They are just using this HIV to rip off federal and state governments. Today we will hear they have found a cure, tomorrow another story
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Originality007: 6:36am
which Ondo? this plpp will just b cooking figures any how...
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by angels09: 6:37am
Ekiti should be on that list! No life in that State except alcoholism and adultery/fornication! No single recreation center in the whole State apart from the odiously expensive warm springs where there's no security. So the young and old alike just drink to stupor.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by hakeem4(m): 6:37am
Ondo ke?
What of benue?
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Spaxon(f): 6:38am
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by tishbite41: 6:38am
borno's case is understandable . as for the suffersticated pple of the brown roof wasteland, I can't tell wat their problem is.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:38am
Am not surprised with such statistics considering the location......
They can't afford condom and they chant sai baba pass
Headless chickens everywhere
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Keneking: 6:38am
Both APC controlled states
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by nnachukz(m): 6:39am
It is FINISHED . What is happening? Bad news everyday.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Esseite: 6:39am
I think the probability of ondo wearing condoms is higher than that of borno.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by sinaj(f): 6:39am
83,771?
Abeg how many people dey d state
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Follysho707: 6:40am
hakeem4:
Sir, as our distinguished guest... a special room has been reserved for you at our exquisite mansion located just opposite Yaba Motor Park popularly known as "Yaba-Left". Hope you enjoy your stay.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:40am
raker300:
raker300:How is the north improving?
By building more mosques?
Or stealing foods and supplies meant for IDPs?
Or having fewer people with HIV now signifies improvement?
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by BafanaBafana: 6:40am
If they don't close those idp camps in Borno soon, the number of HIV cases will still increase
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:40am
hakeem4:
Stay there and be deceiving yourself
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:41am
Originality007:I jst tire for their statistics,
How many people are living in Ondo to start with if over 80thousand have HIV.
Nawa o.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by wiloy2k8(m): 6:41am
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by gratiaeo(m): 6:42am
Ondo is finished
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Quality20(m): 6:42am
y won't it spread, when parents always push out their daughters to go n sleep with every male in towns and villages who can give them money or position? Parents are now so bad from turning a blind eye to the activities of their daughters to now actively encouraging and giving tips on how to successfully get most from men and avoid or terminate pregnancies. All parents shd know God is watching them and will call them to answer to their responsibilities sooner than they expect
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by agulion: 6:43am
so even Borno that is in crisis , people still sample for there?
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by gratiaeo(m): 6:43am
What this statistics is telling is that up to 70% adult in Ondo is infected with HIV
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Green222: 6:43am
Ondo needs urgent attention. Thank God Benue and Akwa Ibom are not topping the list this year.
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by abtomat(m): 6:44am
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:44am
HarkymTheOracle:
Let's say all the people in ondo are HIV positive
Afonja land is going going...
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by HAH: 6:44am
nairavsdollars:health workers and emergency workers always exaggerate statistic to get more funding,
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by Toba1000: 6:45am
Too bad
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by mozel247: 6:45am
Originality007:
U better start using condom.. Dey there dey ask which ondo
|Re: 83,771 Hiv Infections Recorded In Borno, Ondo In 2016/2017 by deco22(m): 6:46am
Ondo should be disappointed with itself,its being ranked with a state currently grappling some tough issues and where girls are kidnapped and raped.
Ps:Benin and Calabar did not make the list,well what do you know,and I already came here expecting them to be number 1 and 2 respectively exp.
