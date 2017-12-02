Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 91% Of Nigerian Importers Are Smugglers – Customs (696 Views)

Poverty Rate Of The 36 States Of The Federation Zamfara Top The Chart With 91% / I Was Not Employed To Wear Uniforms – Customs CG Ali Replies Senate / Importers To Receive Vehicles At Near Locations – Customs

Ali, who made the disclosure on Thursday, in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book, ‘Appraisal of the Crime of Smuggling In Nigeria’, authored by an Assistant Comptroller of the Service, Musa Omale, said the 91 percent of importers did not comply with the stipulated rules governing goods importation.



He directed all Customs Area Commands to apply more stringent measures to track down the smugglers and paralyse their activities permanently.



The CG, who urged Customs personnel to carry out this mandate to the letter, advised that it was the statutory duty of the NCS to search and confiscate all smuggled items into the country, to save the economy.



He noted that smuggling had remained a major challenge to Customs since he assumed the leadership of the organisation.



According to him, the organisation had lost five officers in only this year in the process of carrying out its mandate of stopping smuggling.



The Customs boss said Section 147 of the constitution gave officers the right to follow suspected smugglers even into their homes in the course of carrying out their mandate.



He said the activities of smugglers had become very worrisome, and that the service could not fold its arms and watch helplessly while smugglers operated to the detriment of the Nigerian people.



Ali warned that Nigeria would never make progress under the mindset that the laws of the land were meant to be circumvented without considering the harm being done to the economy.



The CG said he would continue to provide protective measures to personnel and equip them with relevant weapons to clamp down on the economic saboteurs.



The Customs boss also disclosed plans to flag off the Customs Command and Staff College where mostly retired officers would be invited to come on a regular basis to give back knowledge to the younger ones.



He described the book as apt and timely, noting that it addressed, to a large extent, the dangers of smuggling.



“This book is apt because it is timely; it is timely in the sense that it has captured everything about smuggling, the ills of smuggling, the laws governing our own mandate and the laws governing smuggling.



“So, it is a must-read for the members of the public and it is going to help us in enlightening the general public to understand really the implication of smuggling.



“We have come to understand that Nigerians, especially those living in the border community, do not even understand that smuggling is a crime.



“And this book brought out those facts and put them on the table. So it is my belief that this book is a bestseller.



“I enjoin people to read it because that will give them the perspective of what smuggling is, and the ills of smuggling, and need to stop smuggling,” he said.



In his remark, Omale Musa, the author of the book, noted that the book, among other things, presented in the simplest form the basic provisions in the Customs Establishment Act in order to encourage smugglers to desist from the act.



He said he was motivated by the level of damage smuggling had done to the economy and the country at large having been a Customs officer for 26 years.



“So, I decided to take a course of study, a PhD programme in the university, and my thesis was the legal framework for combating smuggling.



“After my course, I felt I should not throw that effort to the dustbin; I can improve upon it as a Customs officer in view of the dangers involved in smuggling.”



“So I decided to work on my thesis and develop it into an appraisal of the crime of smuggling.



“So that was the basic motivation why I decided to put this book together,” he said.



The book reviewer, Prof Allwell Muzan, carefully dissected the book, chapter by chapter, and concluded that smuggling was a promoter of all forms of social vices, including money laundering, armed robbery, among others.



One of the finest and sincere hands in this administration 3 Likes

....imagine CG of customs Ahmed Ali celebrating there inefficiency to man the nations border.

More like the smugglers bribe the men at the border and the Egunje is shared with the 'Oga at the top',thereafter they now start tracking the goods which must have been sold to the ordinary business man and he bears the brunt.

Why the real smugglers continues with business as usual. Nigeria i salute thee. 3 Likes

Lies! 98% of customs clearance fees are criminal!



Customs clearance fees should be made transparent! Not hidden. Not varied. 4 Likes

Because they don’t give the appropriate amount of bribe shey?



This is how Buhari said most Nigerians are criminals in Germany.



If the head is corrupt, the body is also corrupt..



Don’t blame one without the other 1 Like 1 Share

GMB and his gang are saints while 97% of Nigerians are criminals.



“My people are useless,

My people are senseless

My people are indisciplined”

Fela 1914

Same with the customs officers. The importers are smugglers because your people are making billions out of it.

If import duties where well defined and clearly stated, no one will flout it

They arr not smugglers but hustlers. God bless their hustle.



You guy made life soo difficult that the hustlers prefer to sell themselves at Lybian sea, they run fast from Pharaohs to face the seas.

And 98% of that 91% are all I.... 4 Likes 1 Share

python1:

And 98% of that 91% are all I.... if they come for you now, una go begin cry.



Your people have been begging up and down on nairaland to stop the onslaught on them.



We had a field day bashing your people...I saw many of you crying here.



raker300:

Sharrap. Sharrap.

And yet you guys have been the real smugglers because anyone who will not cooperate with you is then termed a smuggler.

so what are you doing to curb it because that is exactly why you were employed sir







we want to hear, i meet 99percent of importers as smugglers but now 80 percent follow due process because of the new strategy we employed





stop reminding us of what we already know or assume





“We have come to understand that Nigerians, especially those living in the border community, do not even understand that smuggling is a crime.

You'd have to secure borders first and get your guys to enforce rules. The same guys being paid to look other way. These guys are exaggerating. How can 91% percent if all importer be bring rules. Does that mean 90% of all foods in Nigeria are smuggled through.You'd have to secure borders first and get your guys to enforce rules. The same guys being paid to look other way.

sarrki:

One of the finest and sincere hands in this administration

really?



really?

What are u going to do to ensure discipline in agency. The smugglers bribe u guys to good in. Having shoot out is worst option for them.



python1:

And 98% of that 91% are all I.... The developers

Till now?



Not from 1999 - 2015 again?

including u

dabeto:

And how did they obtain import license And how did they obtain import license

Ayele!

Just as 311% of Nigerian internet users are yahoo Yahoo

Then reduce the import duties to more reasonable levels and reduce corruption at the ports. Also lift all import bans which either encourage smuggling through neighbouring countries or lead to Nigerians paying very high premiums for the locally produced substitutes such as we do for cement.



Just implementing the first 2 above will reduce the urge to divert imports to the neighbouring ports of Benin and Togo

They have started again, investors will be very happy to hear that



Continue...

