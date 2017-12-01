₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 8:11am
Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo took to his IG page to share these photos from his visit to Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.
He captioned the photos;
"Successful meeting with His excellency the Governor of Edo State Mr Godwin Obaseki.major announcement soon����"
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 8:12am
Even If We had the Youngest Team In The World Cup Qualifiers, We have a 'FEARLESS' Team, DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018..Go Go Super Eagles, Go and Conquer The Rest of World In Russia
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:22am
We are waiting
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:29am
Hope he has seen the world cup draws.
He better start preparing..... We have to repeat the scores of the friendly match against Argentina, when it matters most (in 2018)
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Smellymouth: 8:38am
Nice one.
Super Eagles go shock the world this time sha..
Nigeria 2 vs Croatia 1..
Iceland 0 - Nigeria 1..
Argentina 1- Nigeria 2..
We must beat argentina and top our group..Our mumu don do!!!
Leggo Eagles..
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by miqos03: 1:09pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Boldwinner(m): 1:10pm
This world cup should be worth the hype for Nigeria o. Too much expectations from ordinary people who are tired of the current situation of things. Suffering and smiling.. The eagle squad better put more smiles on these faces come 2018. At least let the games unite our minds once again and inspire hope among us. Agitations will naturally subside.
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Ayblaize(m): 1:10pm
Obaseki...the most handsome governor in Nigeria
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by sotall(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 1:11pm
Ighalo visiting Obaseki is a bad omen!
I don't think Odion Ighalo wants the commentators @ Russia 2018 to mention his name.
I hope he does not get a hamstring injury two weeks to the world cup that will rule him out of active football for 7 months, making him watch the games at home.
Odion use your sense o!
Next time you are going to Dennis Osadebey Avenue, make sure it is Philip Shaibu you are meeting else, Obaseki's face might attack your star.
Ugly governor!
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 1:12pm
Smellymouth:
You think World Cup matches are friendlies??
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:13pm
That's nice.
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by kpaofame: 1:13pm
Nice...Players getting sense, He need to tap his share of the cake from this politicians before retirement comes calling...
Lets go there...Make Super Eagles Shock me by Topping the Group in 2018...Dodorima eh eh Dodorima
Dreams come true
Who expected spain to crash out of their group last world cup
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by linton8442(m): 1:14pm
seems like the Chinese super league is not in session
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 1:15pm
falz35:Guy, when will you repent?!
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by wildwest22: 1:15pm
Ighalo vs Obaseki
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:18pm
See as obaseki open teeth for second pic...
Fine man
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by biobab23(m): 1:19pm
Smellymouth:
Continue dey deceive yaself
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by olaideadamz: 1:20pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by netgurudahbadest: 1:20pm
Gana must go will follow Ighalo home today
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by ThisIsFlashh: 1:22pm
emeijeh:Cut the guy some slack. World cup is still coming up, middle of next year.
So, take a chill pill.
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:24pm
See as Ighalo fresh...
Money is good!!
Me sef must make am.
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by fingard02k(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by campuspeep: 1:28pm
Humanity is all
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by MyVILLAGEpeople: 1:30pm
|Re: Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) by AxxeMan: 1:35pm
