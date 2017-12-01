Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Odion Ighalo Meets Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor (Photos) (3928 Views)

Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo took to his IG page to share these photos from his visit to Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.











He captioned the photos;



"Successful meeting with His excellency the Governor of Edo State Mr Godwin Obaseki.major announcement soon����"

'FEARLESS' Team, DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018..Go Go Super Eagles, Go and Conquer The Rest of World In Russia



We are waiting

Hope he has seen the world cup draws.





He better start preparing..... We have to repeat the scores of the friendly match against Argentina, when it matters most (in 2018) 4 Likes

Nice one.



Super Eagles go shock the world this time sha..



Nigeria 2 vs Croatia 1..



Iceland 0 - Nigeria 1..



Argentina 1- Nigeria 2..



We must beat argentina and top our group..Our mumu don do!!!



Leggo Eagles.. 16 Likes 1 Share

Coool

This world cup should be worth the hype for Nigeria o. Too much expectations from ordinary people who are tired of the current situation of things. Suffering and smiling.. The eagle squad better put more smiles on these faces come 2018. At least let the games unite our minds once again and inspire hope among us. Agitations will naturally subside. 1 Like

Obaseki...the most handsome governor in Nigeria

Nice

OK









Ighalo visiting Obaseki is a bad omen!







I don't think Odion Ighalo wants the commentators @ Russia 2018 to mention his name.



I hope he does not get a hamstring injury two weeks to the world cup that will rule him out of active football for 7 months, making him watch the games at home.





Odion use your sense o!





Next time you are going to Dennis Osadebey Avenue, make sure it is Philip Shaibu you are meeting else, Obaseki's face might attack your star.





You think World Cup matches are friendlies?? You think World Cup matches are friendlies?? 3 Likes

That's nice. 1 Like

Nice...Players getting sense, He need to tap his share of the cake from this politicians before retirement comes calling...









Lets go there...Make Super Eagles Shock me by Topping the Group in 2018...Dodorima eh eh Dodorima

Dreams come true

Who expected spain to crash out of their group last world cup

seems like the Chinese super league is not in session

Ighalo vs Obaseki 1 Like





Fine man See as obaseki open teeth for second pic...Fine man

Chai

Gana must go will follow Ighalo home today 1 Like 1 Share

emeijeh:

Hope he has seen the world cup draws.





He better start preparing..... We have to repeat the scores of the friendly match against Argentina, when it matters most (in 2018) Cut the guy some slack. World cup is still coming up, middle of next year.



So, take a chill pill.

See as Ighalo fresh...

Money is good!!

Me sef must make am.

ok

Humanity is all



This Obaseki na fine man ooo mhennn

