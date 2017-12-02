Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography (1242 Views)

The report further claimed that the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Joseph Ahaneku had restricted access yo YouTube to restrict such act.



However, the university administration had denied making such speculations.



According to a statement by the university Director of Information Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu and made available to NGHUBS.COM , the university described the information as false.



Dr Ojukwu said that during the last senate meeting the general productivity of the staff were discussed.



He added that there was no specific mention of any percentage of those watching these movies was made. And also no such word as 'pornography' was mentioned.



The statement reads



"In the course of discussion generally about staff productivity in the last Senate meeting, the VIce Chancellor including other Senators condemned truancy, lateness, watching of 'inappropriate' videos including home movies during office hours.



"No specific mention of any percentage of those watching these movies was made. And also no such word as 'pornography' was mentioned.



"As a result the Vice Chancellor added that measures were being taken to monitor and make sure that staff do the work for which they get paid.



"It is therefore a complete surprise that some persons are peddling falsehood in the media to achieve a hidden objective.



"While the University appreciates the right of persons to spread information, distorted information could be injurious to society's wellbeing.



"We therefore implore all our staff, students, alumni, and friends of our great University to please ignore this current machinations of mischief makers whose only aim is to tarnish the hard earned reputation of our University."



Who released the fake news?

There have been report on media outlets(not NGHUBS.COM) that 40% of the staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University watch pornography during office hours.



The report further claimed that the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Joseph Ahaneku had restricted access yo YouTube to restrict such act.

Well, YouTube don't offer any uploads for pornographic contents as they immediately delete such videos when uploaded.



That aside, a lot of videos on youtube exist where students, lecturers and researchers can watch, to further enhance their research activities.



Almost everyone watches porn. Even married couples watch it. 3 Likes

Please ooo... Is pornography as bad thing as this?



Everyone watches porn either soft or hardcore. Even on Nairaland. There is hardly a day you won't see a soft porn content. Even on the front page.



Why is everyone shying away from it?



#Hypocrites

since when did youtube have porn















hmmnn...shey porn dey Youtube ni? i never see ooo....











Pornographic movies is the most watched among lecturers in their offices.



They have ready and volunteer specimens for practical sessions.





Only a fool will believe the news is fake!







How is it fake news,una dy do Damage control...mtcheww...make una no dy lie again johrr,your staff are porn sites regulars 2 Likes

inappropriate videos doesn't mean pornography, I think I'll start to support this anti media bill, this is too much from useless bloggers. Still a proud zikite!

40% of the staff watching porn is not bad. I expect much more percentage.

Watching it at work however is very bad.

Unless they are in their various private offices, and less occupied.

the way the man is standing self he looks like a self-servicer! damage control things.

Hypocrisy!,they all watch it.Why does porn sell so much if people don't watch it?.

they only churn out lesbians in those school

i don't doubt it. but the ma is daft if he is indeed blocking youtube. all hey need to do at the very least is run the network through a family friendly dns

pornography itself should have it's own curriculum in academic program, it's not Bad .

their is nothing wrong in watching porn. So why are they denying what the vc said....I was even there when he was saying it

That man get mind say people dey watch porn for r youtube.

I shock... Youtube censoring wey pass Nairaland own sef. It easier to fin100 soft porn stuffs in nairaland than to find 10 on youtube.

Please ooo... Is pornography as bad thing as this?



Everyone watches porn either soft or hardcore. Even on Nairaland. There is hardly a day you won't see a soft porn content. Even on the front page.



Why is everyone shying away from it?



#Hypocrites

Yes watching porn at work is bad or watching it anywhere is bad. Porn begins to have similar effects on the brain like cocaine as the individual becomes more and more used to it.



