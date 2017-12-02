₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by nghubs1: 8:45am
There have been report on media outlets(not NGHUBS.COM) that 40% of the staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University watch pornography during office hours.
The report further claimed that the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Joseph Ahaneku had restricted access yo YouTube to restrict such act.
However, the university administration had denied making such speculations.
According to a statement by the university Director of Information Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu and made available to NGHUBS.COM , the university described the information as false.
Dr Ojukwu said that during the last senate meeting the general productivity of the staff were discussed.
He added that there was no specific mention of any percentage of those watching these movies was made. And also no such word as 'pornography' was mentioned.
The statement reads
"In the course of discussion generally about staff productivity in the last Senate meeting, the VIce Chancellor including other Senators condemned truancy, lateness, watching of 'inappropriate' videos including home movies during office hours.
"No specific mention of any percentage of those watching these movies was made. And also no such word as 'pornography' was mentioned.
"As a result the Vice Chancellor added that measures were being taken to monitor and make sure that staff do the work for which they get paid.
"It is therefore a complete surprise that some persons are peddling falsehood in the media to achieve a hidden objective.
"While the University appreciates the right of persons to spread information, distorted information could be injurious to society's wellbeing.
"We therefore implore all our staff, students, alumni, and friends of our great University to please ignore this current machinations of mischief makers whose only aim is to tarnish the hard earned reputation of our University."
http://nghubs.info/unizik-denies-claims-that-40-of-staff-watch-pornography/
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Flexherbal(m): 9:23am
Who released the fake news?
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Keneking: 1:55pm
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by kingreign: 1:55pm
nghubs1:
Well, YouTube don't offer any uploads for pornographic contents as they immediately delete such videos when uploaded.
That aside, a lot of videos on youtube exist where students, lecturers and researchers can watch, to further enhance their research activities.
Finally, bloggers are liars!
1 Like
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by LasGidiOwner: 1:55pm
So?
Almost everyone watches porn. Even married couples watch it.
3 Likes
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Tezboi(m): 1:55pm
Block YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, snap chat, instagram. Block every every, mtcheeeew... Na una Sabi. D only thing wey dey my mind nw, na to fry dis sweet potato wey dey my bed. Wu get oil abeg?
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by OrestesDante(m): 1:56pm
Please ooo... Is pornography as bad thing as this?
Everyone watches porn either soft or hardcore. Even on Nairaland. There is hardly a day you won't see a soft porn content. Even on the front page.
Why is everyone shying away from it?
#Hypocrites
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by mrworldwide1(m): 1:56pm
since when did youtube have porn
not like i watch porn oh
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by josielewa(m): 1:57pm
hmmnn...shey porn dey Youtube ni? i never see ooo....
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by AK6464(m): 1:57pm
Pornographic movies is the most watched among lecturers in their offices.
They have ready and volunteer specimens for practical sessions.
Only a fool will believe the news is fake!
I caught one of my lecturers back then in Unijos pants down in his office masturbating over a porn movie. My silence over it earned me an express A in his course.
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by imstrong1: 1:57pm
Damage control
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by givan(m): 1:57pm
Who 'release the news prematurely'...?
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Sunbellar: 1:57pm
This man is fighting his Boss!
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by deco22(m): 1:57pm
How is it fake news,una dy do Damage control...mtcheww...make una no dy lie again johrr,your staff are porn sites regulars
2 Likes
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Les(m): 1:58pm
inappropriate videos doesn't mean pornography, I think I'll start to support this anti media bill, this is too much from useless bloggers. Still a proud zikite!
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by wwwmaster: 1:59pm
40% of the staff watching porn is not bad. I expect much more percentage.
Watching it at work however is very bad.
Unless they are in their various private offices, and less occupied.
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by austinereds(m): 1:59pm
the way the man is standing self he looks like a self-servicer! damage control things.
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by aguiyi2: 2:00pm
Hypocrisy!,they all watch it.Why does porn sell so much if people don't watch it?.
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Markfemi: 2:00pm
they only churn out lesbians in those school
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Ceenelly(m): 2:00pm
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by oyb(m): 2:01pm
i don't doubt it. but the ma is daft if he is indeed blocking youtube. all hey need to do at the very least is run the network through a family friendly dns
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by olabright11: 2:02pm
pornography itself should have it's own curriculum in academic program, it's not Bad .
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by firstclassmumu(m): 2:03pm
their is nothing wrong in watching porn. So why are they denying what the vc said....I was even there when he was saying it
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:04pm
That man get mind say people dey watch porn for r youtube.
I shock... Youtube censoring wey pass Nairaland own sef. It easier to fin100 soft porn stuffs in nairaland than to find 10 on youtube.
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Ireboya(m): 2:06pm
OrestesDante:
Yes watching porn at work is bad or watching it anywhere is bad. Porn begins to have similar effects on the brain like cocaine as the individual becomes more and more used to it.
lol nairaland and soft porn are
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by maxiuc(m): 2:08pm
Oh APC e no better for una
Imagine this days everyone is denying
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by yuledochie1: 2:09pm
Re: UNIZIK Denies Claims That 40% Of Staff Watch Pornography by Vokians(m): 2:12pm
