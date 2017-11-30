₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,486 members, 3,943,182 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 07:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku (10028 Views)
Photos From The Burial Of UNIZIK Graduate Who Died Few Weeks Back / Final Year Student Of UNIZIK Dies From Malaria As Friends Mourn. Photos / LAUTECH Students Post Obituary Of Their VC, Prof. Sulaiman Gbadegesin (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by theLegion(m): 5:17pm
The vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, on Thursday said over 40 percent of the staff of the university watch pornography at work.
The VC who was able to monitor the development in offices on campus from his own network, said he took a drastic decision to curb it by censoring Internet services in the university from his office.
Ahaneku said: “This is one reason we shut down YouTube from the university’s resource centre.
“People should be made to be conscientious as well as do what they have been assigned to do and eschew indolence.
“There have been a lot of abuses on facilities that, ordinarily, should aid staff in their jobs and as a result plans are underway to remove the televisions in central offices."
Ahaneku added, “Spending government time without doing what one is paid for is an act of corruption.”
https://www.veeinsider.com/news/over-40-percent-of-unizik-staff-watch-pornography-at-work-prof-joseph-ahaneku/
2 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by forreelinc: 5:18pm
ehen? what now happen?
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by python1: 5:19pm
Shey na unizik? I believe this news 100%.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by theLegion(m): 5:21pm
CC: lalasticlala mynd44
I haf call and call una taya today, all the posts I get from VeeInsider are always accurate and juicy
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by theLegion(m): 5:21pm
that school ehn
python1:
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Oyiboman69: 5:21pm
The question is,do they do their job?
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by ObaKlaz(m): 5:23pm
No wonder... I once went to see a lecturer-friend of mine in his office and I saw Pears Baby Oil in one of his drawers.
Makes sense now.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by odogwubiafra: 5:23pm
Konji na bad thing, especially girls konji!
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:43pm
in sheyi shay's voice "and we can kpansh kponsh kspansh"...
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by sarrki(m): 5:47pm
python1:
Seconded
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by coluka: 6:15pm
Hail Unizik
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Clyod: 6:30pm
Na wa o
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by innobets(m): 6:30pm
NAWA OOO
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by gurunlocker: 6:30pm
Porn on YouTube? For where?
8 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by TheMainMan: 6:30pm
irresponsible lots... i wonder how they will impact the student they are lecturing
calls should b made to investigate if a student lecturer relationship is going in that university since smtin like that is happening
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by deco22(m): 6:31pm
Wetin man no go see.
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by prodiG(m): 6:31pm
Maybe they were watching the mojo on Xvideos or pornhub because i don't think it's possible to watch porn on youtube?
5 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by MissChievous199(f): 6:31pm
I rep UNIZIK joor... We always represent
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by asuustrike2009: 6:31pm
ObaKlaz:
2 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by jericco1(m): 6:31pm
so? let them loosen up jare.
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Lacomus(m): 6:31pm
Porn is Not something someone on duty should be watching na
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by teebankz10(m): 6:32pm
ObaKlaz:the lecturer might be one of the Vaseline crew
2 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by writerights: 6:32pm
The world is progressing, you're instead dragging your people backward. How will you deny your staff access to YouTube? A site that has resourceful videos that aide learning. Shout out to unilag for providing free Internet access in libraries, hostels, classrooms and even medical centre to aide learning.
In as much as the Internet is abused, a strict sanction should be placed on those who who go against the work ethics rather than doing some silly stuffs.
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by mascott(m): 6:32pm
Not my Unizik!
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by se0un(m): 6:32pm
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Suspect33(m): 6:32pm
just 40? unizik dey learn where OAU dey
2 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Sijo01(f): 6:32pm
Conji fall on ye'all.
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Obunike99(m): 6:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by hostine316(m): 6:33pm
unizik lecturers been watching porn is 1796
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Coldfeets: 6:33pm
Oyiboman69:
A porn lord spotted.
7 Likes
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by ceezarhh(m): 6:33pm
let's check the V.C's browser history...
1 Like
|Re: 40% Of UNIZIK Staff Watch Pornography At Work - VC, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku by Trustme2(m): 6:33pm
Really?
Australia & New Zealand Education / Urdu, English, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese Translation / Lasu Releases Admission List.
Viewing this topic: Ebulonse(m), Mabelenena(f), itsIYKE(m), brigadier747, Mznaett(f), oyinkel(m), Tobyjagz, J0hnTrevolt(m), Omonoba1, debola27(f), choo, petexcal(m), adem30, Terror666(m), PimehD, HelloT, Ebonka1, kdaddy, Cooladex(m), NaijaEfcc, Kuchiowong(m), Datsme, Objkings, MrWondah(m), opeyemmmy(m), kellybently(m), IbnHussein, Iliyasdass(f), Baddestguyp(m), jordanriverz(f), Thoniameek(f), topsyn03(m), engrusmankudu34(m), Miyachi, Kazrem(m), haftob(m), mhoyin(m), DIVFAVOR(m), arowstev2000, KingAfo(m), Amebo1(m), jaafree, famosty(m), Samopeyemi20(m), tobyto(m), Hydriss(m), habeeb246(m), softclickppc(m), farihafaheemah(m), jafardambatta(m), nastyd(m), benmide(m), Connoisseur(m), edujoy(m), ukpabinappy, Kingzy4pep(m), ojceskills(m), mufasapapasanta(m), xxolisexx(m), phemolala07(m), Abujalandlord, mcparrotnnam(m), 2special(m), Plus10(m), Kitiii(m), BENARI, Excuzeme, Gluckdude20(m), Nigeriadondie, seunsola2411(m), bobowaja(m), Slimceezy(m), serikiYCU(m), dabeto, owendmayor(m), hot9jaman(m), Donjazzy12(m), Maigaskiya04, cmpunk, bukas15(m), Tezboi(m), aurxtino(m), emmatony, okpala95(m), Zamad, mj245, Holyfield1(m), AlphaPen(m), asitis752, Acheron, SRS2, adejioginni, uboma(m), mexzony, afeez370(m), orans(m), Sadeik, peacettw(f), Fkhalifa(m), eruchboy(m), drizslim(m), slimjohn2k5, xbone2k6, ib4real95(m), oloyede252(m), mexygirls(f), paparazy06(m), wharley01(m), Dancap(m), cacmatters(m), KanesHost, saqo(m), Randy91(m), tesimola4real(m), kings1771(m), tayejay(m), upchair(m), umulobi, Xkalaban(m), amikeem(m), sweetkev(m), frankcris(m), soleexx(m), jovak, sulaimanabolanl(f), seyilabi(m), nickz(m), Blackbelly(m), cescky(m), Bigcola(m), dims95(m), Jawani888, BruncleZuma, dominique(f), gentlemayor(m), tolextony(m), holborno(m), BoleAndFish, nani4real(m), sharacter, Goodlyhrt(m), masterz(m), Ifeogunleye1(f), bamikole002(m), kendo24(m), kaorama(m), ObaKlaz(m), Mentions, Ghostmode2two(m), keemi(m), yandevboy, Aythereal, hizick14(m), Donpresh95(m), binladen(m), kimond101, KABIYESISULTAN, preciousmaro, meetchandus(m), sdee2k3, Buccinator(m), femib26(m), Lontrra, bot101(m), chinonyinye and 270 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7