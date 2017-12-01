Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking (10562 Views)

This style of handshake has got some online users calling out the lawmakers... See below;



Source; Some lawmakers in Imo state greeted in a "special" way after meeting at a public event in Owerri, the state capital. The lawmakers who were all smiles clawed each other ( a sign of handshake between cultists) - as their colleagues looked on.This style of handshake has got some online users calling out the lawmakers... See below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/checkout-handshake-two-lawmakers-imo-state-got-people-talking.html 1 Like

Cult guys 1 Like

All these cult guys sef

Its Nothing....people reacting for Nothing









When the head is in "it"

No be Imo State again? 2 Likes

Politicians !



They are happy that the meeting went well.

Glaringly secret cult handshake. Alas this same set of people would always go for church thanksgiving after using human blood and flesh to win election.

heeyyy....anti cultism squared,.. leave those secondary school and hungry street cult boys alone,come and see the real cultists them here... 9 Likes 1 Share





If they like let them have a legshake,is not a new thing. If they like let them have a legshake,is not a new thing.

Seadogs 1 Like

lalasticlala

see them twale I troway salute o

Anchor!



Nigeria is permanently finished.

When u start doing like wizkid wearing red Barret upandan and

Nigerians cultist catches you 5 Likes

Old fools

Angelanest:

Oldboys

Most people talk?

meme loading

Everything on the internet now get people talking, and not just typing only

Spirit of brotherhood 1 Like

Okay. Seen

OZB, I sight u.No dulling

The truth is that 98% of Nigerian politicians are cultists. But in the East especially....,........,...................................,I comot cap for una.

really?

.... they may be naive of the act. simply playing on people's ignorance or sheer glory..

Just a normal handshake, nothing to it. Nigerians read meaning to everything, even the miasma that comes outta their ass.

Law makers, make the law they don't keep

Useless cultist





drabeey was HERE

Men with extra ordinary attitude.