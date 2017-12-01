₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Angelanest: 10:51am
Some lawmakers in Imo state greeted in a "special" way after meeting at a public event in Owerri, the state capital. The lawmakers who were all smiles clawed each other ( a sign of handshake between cultists) - as their colleagues looked on.
This style of handshake has got some online users calling out the lawmakers... See below;
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by biacan(f): 10:53am
Cult guys
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Marvel1206: 10:56am
All these cult guys sef
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Kingsleyuc(m): 10:57am
Its Nothing....people reacting for Nothing
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by AnodaIT(m): 11:01am
When the head is in "it"
No be Imo State again?
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Flexherbal(m): 11:02am
Politicians !
They are happy that the meeting went well.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Daviddson(m): 11:10am
Glaringly secret cult handshake. Alas this same set of people would always go for church thanksgiving after using human blood and flesh to win election.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Ever8054: 11:11am
heeyyy....anti cultism squared,.. leave those secondary school and hungry street cult boys alone,come and see the real cultists them here...
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Evablizin(f): 11:11am
If they like let them have a legshake,is not a new thing.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Imo1stson: 11:44am
Seadogs
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Angelanest: 4:23pm
lalasticlala
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by firstclassmumu(m): 4:26pm
see them twale I troway salute o
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by BruncleZuma: 4:26pm
Anchor!
Nigeria is permanently finished.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Andrewgame42: 4:27pm
When u start doing like wizkid wearing red Barret upandan and
Nigerians cultist catches you
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by TEYA: 4:27pm
Old fools
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by oshe11(m): 4:27pm
Angelanest:Person no fit Anchor in peace again
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by wwwtortoise(m): 4:27pm
Oldboys
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Samusu(m): 4:28pm
Most people talk?
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by donblade85555(m): 4:29pm
meme loading
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by emeijeh(m): 4:29pm
Everything on the internet now get people talking, and not just typing only
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Brightnine77: 4:29pm
Spirit of brotherhood
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:29pm
Okay. Seen
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:30pm
OZB, I sight u.No dulling
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by ebomo79: 4:31pm
The truth is that 98% of Nigerian politicians are cultists. But in the East especially....,........,...................................,I comot cap for una.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Emperorchix(m): 4:31pm
really?
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by alexmakaay(m): 4:32pm
.... they may be naive of the act. simply playing on people's ignorance or sheer glory..
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by AHCB: 4:32pm
Just a normal handshake, nothing to it. Nigerians read meaning to everything, even the miasma that comes outta their ass.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by theo1477: 4:33pm
Law makers, make the law they don't keep
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Drabeey(m): 4:33pm
Useless cultist
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by Kutunban: 4:33pm
Men with extra ordinary attitude.
|Re: The Handshake Between Two Lawmakers In Imo State That Got People Talking by doublestrika: 4:35pm
but seriously... where is Tstv
