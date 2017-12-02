Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" (11627 Views)

Inem Peters is one of the beautiful, budding actresses gradually taking over the television screens with her alluring looks and killer curves. She is well known on social media for her strong taste for skimpy and skin-tight clothes that leave her massive hips and backside on display.



The light skinned script interpreter told Inside Nollywood that 2017 is her best year so far, but also wants more to life than just a soaring career; she wants a rich, tall successful man for marriage.



According to her ‘’2017 has been wonderful. It has been very good. Movies, back to back. I can boldly say, it’s my best career year. I was in the same movie with top actors I have always admired. The likes of John Dumelo, Wole Ojo, Jibola Dabo, Mike Godson, Frederick Leonard. It was such a wonderful experience, and really a big deal for me.



“Well, aside that, I’m still very single and searching and I like flaunting my backside on social media because that’s what my mother gave me. I would like to settle down soon, but my ideal man for marriage must be rich, physically attractive, God-fearing and hardworking. And yes, he must be tall, to compliment me because I’m just 5ft 6 inches tall.”



Ms Peter also listed all the Nollywood ‘fine boys’, she’s crushing on: ‘’Frederick Leonard, Ken Erics, Alex Ekubo, Blossom Chukujekwu, RMD, Ramsey Noah, Desmond Elliot, Joseph Benjamin and more. For Ghana, I’ll say John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Eddie Watson.”



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/why-i-flaunt-my-backside-inem-peters-actress/amp/

And you're a hoe 14 Likes

Omo see yanish

Hoelosho 35 Likes 1 Share

'bet' why? People are preparing for church tomorrow now 3 Likes

She’s actually gorgeous

Flaunt ur brain abeg..no sane man will settle down for a massive poo reservoir if ur brain small like ant 31 Likes 1 Share

The only talent you have is flaunting your bum-bum and I believe It got you those roles you had. Very soon it will expire and the directors of movie productions will move to the latest and hottest bums in town. By then, you will come online that a movie producer demanded he sleeps with you before giving you a role. Sore loser!



As for men, there is no ending to babes with big boobs and bums. You get attracted to this one,the next minute you'd see another inviting boobs that'd throw you off balance. In a nutshell, if you don't get tired, the never-ending-killer curves with nice boobs and bums will retire you cos you can't have them all.



Women don't just get it. Advertising like this surely gets you a lot of men but when another lady advertises hers that's better, dude is on to it. That's how most men are wired.



Enough said, drops phone! 22 Likes

always in need of ''GOD FEARING'' men. 4 Likes

Continue, but don't rant on social media when you're hit and your hitter runs away.

When will this rot end.







LORD we pray against similar mishaps.







All dis girls who snap n dress like dis are just good for straffing. I no fit date person like dis, some of us still value morals n dress code 2 Likes

where is the backside? Ayam not seeing anything or is my eye deceiving me? 1 Like





Men, we need to hustle badly but after making out money biggerly we need fvck these bitch badly.



Shameless thing wey get nothing else to offer than pussy





Real men no dey marry your type of actress again because you are only useful as sex object. smhMen, we need to hustle badly but after making out money biggerly we need fvck these bitch badly.Shameless thing wey get nothing else to offer than pussyReal men no dey marry your type of actress again because you are only useful as sex object. 1 Like

sorry for you.



Abeg those wey dey watch Nigeria movie, where una see this fine lady.



she's beautiful I must say.



if you know her please tell her to be a good woman.... Dogs like those back side.... the kind of men she wants looks the front.





cheer beautiful one

.

Ms Peter also listed all the Nollywood ‘fine boys’, she’s crushing on: ‘’Frederick Leonard, Ken Erics, Alex Ekubo, Blossom Chukujekwu, RMD, Ramsey Noah, Desmond Elliot, Joseph Benjamin and more. For Ghana, I’ll say John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Eddie Watson.”

U see why i nor wn marry nigerian gal??





Dm useless





If d man finally meet u come marry u Bleep u, use u come dump u, hu go come marry u again??





Nigeria gals juz useless



I pity some men wey dey marry dm sha 1 Like

Olosho !!!!! The man wa da shook dis babe no da do him work well I swear 1 Like

Everyone with a big butt on instagram is an actress now? Tueh!!

*spits on thread* 1 Like

Community Food





5 Likes

She's just got big thighs...

so many people viewing this topic



her plan is working....



hmmm

Hoe hoe hoe..... Marry Christmas everyone.

jerryunit48:

She’s actually gorgeous woman wrapper spotted woman wrapper spotted 4 Likes

Olosho everywhere

All those female artists are just advance Olosho and nothing more



But who is she?



Another one 4 Likes 1 Share

Am i the only one that does not know most of these ladies tagged as actress 1 Like

Era brain display is gone we are now in the era of bottom display.

Olosho!





Na 5k I dey buy your type for Kakawa