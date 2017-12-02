₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by choku123: 3:04pm
Inem Peters is one of the beautiful, budding actresses gradually taking over the television screens with her alluring looks and killer curves. She is well known on social media for her strong taste for skimpy and skin-tight clothes that leave her massive hips and backside on display.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/why-i-flaunt-my-backside-inem-peters-actress/amp/
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Tension532: 3:06pm
And you're a hoe
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by NaijaCelebrity: 3:07pm
Omo see yanish
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by constance500: 3:17pm
Hoelosho
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Benjom(m): 3:19pm
'bet' why? People are preparing for church tomorrow now
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by jerryunit48: 3:30pm
She’s actually gorgeous
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Khd95(m): 3:49pm
Flaunt ur brain abeg..no sane man will settle down for a massive poo reservoir if ur brain small like ant
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by nerodenero: 3:50pm
The only talent you have is flaunting your bum-bum and I believe It got you those roles you had. Very soon it will expire and the directors of movie productions will move to the latest and hottest bums in town. By then, you will come online that a movie producer demanded he sleeps with you before giving you a role. Sore loser!
As for men, there is no ending to babes with big boobs and bums. You get attracted to this one,the next minute you'd see another inviting boobs that'd throw you off balance. In a nutshell, if you don't get tired, the never-ending-killer curves with nice boobs and bums will retire you cos you can't have them all.
Women don't just get it. Advertising like this surely gets you a lot of men but when another lady advertises hers that's better, dude is on to it. That's how most men are wired.
Enough said, drops phone!
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Tamarapetty(f): 3:56pm
always in need of ''GOD FEARING'' men.
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by IamPatriotic(m): 4:01pm
Continue, but don't rant on social media when you're hit and your hitter runs away.
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Jointhemiltons2(m): 6:09pm
All dis girls who snap n dress like dis are just good for straffing. I no fit date person like dis, some of us still value morals n dress code
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by firstclassmumu(m): 6:49pm
where is the backside? Ayam not seeing anything or is my eye deceiving me?
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:49pm
smh
Men, we need to hustle badly but after making out money biggerly we need fvck these bitch badly.
Shameless thing wey get nothing else to offer than pussy
Real men no dey marry your type of actress again because you are only useful as sex object.
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by BeReaSonAble: 6:49pm
sorry for you.
Abeg those wey dey watch Nigeria movie, where una see this fine lady.
she's beautiful I must say.
if you know her please tell her to be a good woman.... Dogs like those back side.... the kind of men she wants looks the front.
cheer beautiful one
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by wildcatter23(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Flexherbal(m): 6:50pm
Ms Peter also listed all the Nollywood ‘fine boys’, she’s crushing on: ‘’Frederick Leonard, Ken Erics, Alex Ekubo, Blossom Chukujekwu, RMD, Ramsey Noah, Desmond Elliot, Joseph Benjamin and more. For Ghana, I’ll say John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Eddie Watson.”
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by johnstar(m): 6:50pm
U see why i nor wn marry nigerian gal??
Dm useless
If d man finally meet u come marry u Bleep u, use u come dump u, hu go come marry u again??
Nigeria gals juz useless
I pity some men wey dey marry dm sha
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Hades2016(m): 6:51pm
Olosho !!!!! The man wa da shook dis babe no da do him work well I swear
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Kufie(m): 6:52pm
Everyone with a big butt on instagram is an actress now? Tueh!!
*spits on thread*
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by BruncleZuma: 6:52pm
Community Food
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by rovher(m): 6:52pm
She's just got big thighs...
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by calabaman(m): 6:53pm
so many people viewing this topic
her plan is working....
hmmm
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by twilliamx: 6:54pm
Hoe hoe hoe..... Marry Christmas everyone.
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by Hades2016(m): 6:54pm
jerryunit48:woman wrapper spotted
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by seunny4lif(m): 6:54pm
Olosho everywhere
All those female artists are just advance Olosho and nothing more
But who is she?
Another one
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by dulux07(m): 6:54pm
Am i the only one that does not know most of these ladies tagged as actress
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by israelmao(m): 6:55pm
Era brain display is gone we are now in the era of bottom display.
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by blackaxe78: 6:55pm
Olosho!
Na 5k I dey buy your type for Kakawa
|Re: Inem Peters: "Why I Flaunt My Backside On Social Media" by AntiWailer: 6:55pm
Your Apostle will locate you my dear.
Pele
