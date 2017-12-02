₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by NEHLIVE: 8:51pm
According To Facebook user named Ofon Le’cheery Francis a lady named Emmanuella Chinda, who claims to be singer Duncanmighty’s eldest sister, was today nabbed stealing at a mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, she shared the photos with the below caption:
"A woman alleged to be the sister of Duncan mighty the popular musician was caught today in our shop. She stole several goods from the mall.
She confirmed she is Duncan mighty’s eldest sister", she wrote
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=654306501624839&id=100011364850531
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by NEHLIVE: 8:52pm
SEE ALL HER PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/duncan-mighty-elder-sister-caught-stealing-at-a-shop-in-port-harcourt
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by olihilistic(m): 8:53pm
I'm just speechless.
Shame just dey catch me for Wene mighty.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Kenzico(m): 8:55pm
Liars!
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by serverconnect: 8:56pm
Why bringing disgrace to your family. God punish devil.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by UbanmeUdie: 8:57pm
Stealing and criminality runs in her family.
Duncan mighty is a criminal and a member of the notorious cult group in Rivers state known as SVC (Vikings).
Shameless family!
She ought to have suffered same fate as the Alu4 guys.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by donstan18(m): 9:01pm
UbanmeUdie:
Be a MAN of your way,
Stop forcing yourself to be like "NwaAmaikpe"
You mustn't emulate him to get the attention you've been seeking for!
Stop reasoning from your armpit while typing!!!
There is a between being intelligent and renewal of stupidity in the name of emulation!!
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:02pm
I don't just know y people easily fall for fake ass news
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Larrey(f): 9:05pm
I think they look alike
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Khd95(m): 9:06pm
Nobody should blame village people here oo they are innocent
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by firstclassmumu(m): 9:06pm
fine girl like this the thief. Blame buhari
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by SalamRushdie: 9:08pm
Damn
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Donjasdeblest(m): 9:10pm
she is not even fine sef.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by sexybbstar(f): 9:11pm
I'm ashamed on her behalf
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Kobicove(m): 9:15pm
She just brought shame upon the family big time
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by MicheyJ1: 9:17pm
Lies from the pit of hell.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Tamarapetty(f): 9:18pm
Lol
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Ochinex(m): 9:19pm
UbanmeUdie:
Why Imitating NwaAmaikpe?? be yourself just like the poster above me said..
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Blizzy9ja: 9:20pm
See F_up
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by cescky(m): 9:22pm
donstan18:
I think it's him, their one and the same
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:54pm
cescky:
Dey r not.
One is a copycat.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by NwaAmaikpe: 9:57pm
This reaffirms why all you see on Social media should not be believed.
Duncan Mighty is always in a hurry to showcase his lavish lifestyle, his mansions and Porsche. He even once showed us a new ride he bought for his wife.
He always posts photos of himself with dignitaries and influential politicians.
But it's all make-belief.
Who would have imagined 'Portharcourts 1st son' to have an impoverished, unkempt blood sister like this who resorts to stealing for survival?
Who would have thought that?
He brags he built a mansion in less than a year yet his sister can't buy a relaxer or even a wig for her hair overrun with undergrowths.
Most of what we see on Social media are cosmetic and totally superficial.
With that said,
They should do the needful to her.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Dayvhid(m): 10:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:Here we go
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by miqos02(m): 10:13pm
Wow
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Hushpuppi: 10:14pm
This is bad
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by oshe11(m): 10:14pm
U see hw gals dey disgrace person?
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by bright007(f): 10:15pm
Her village people finally got her
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by oshe11(m): 10:16pm
See hw she worwor like DIRTY WITCH.....
ORAGBEGBEN......
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by joel1991(m): 10:16pm
Dear future wife! From wetin u go carry bring our house abeg
sell some property worth 20k and send me the money so that i go arrange my Christmas. We will settle it when u come.
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by chillychill(f): 10:16pm
Damn!
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by Hier(m): 10:16pm
Shout out to those preparing for church 2moro
|Re: Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt by crafteck: 10:17pm
donstan18:
So many words but no point made
