|God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:27pm On Dec 02
The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has spoken again on the raging tithe controversy sparked by controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy freeze.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/02/god-convinced-tithing-right-adeboye-speaks/
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by UbanmeUdie: 11:35pm On Dec 02
My father! My father!!
Ride on sir!
Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.
Father Abraham gave tithes.
Jacob gave his tithe.
And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).
Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?
I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.
Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.
Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.
It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.
The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.
His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.
I stand with Daddy G.O
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by HeyCorleone(m): 11:36pm On Dec 02
What Christians need is personal conviction.
Only a sheep would do something because their G.O says it's right.
These people are fighting so hard. Things would never be the same again.
Thanks to minds like FRZ who've made things clearer to Nigerians.
But trust me a lot of them won't still adhere, like the poster above me.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by themonk(m): 11:40pm On Dec 02
God needs to convince me too.
I need to be sure youyou are not the one convincing yourself.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by Goshen360(m): 11:46pm On Dec 02
God is THE ONLY BOSS that will fire you but still let you keep working. If you don't believe this ask Saul. He was anointed only for 2 years but was a king for 40 years. Meaning, he was only sitting king for 38 years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqcK-4cVaaE
Somebody help me pass this message to Pastor Adeboye.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLQjJ_uq6hM
Pastor Adeboye used to be a MOG I respect growing up as a young Christian but on this topic, I lost respect for him especially when he says things not a sound doctrine. If every Christian claim God told me without us having a way to verify in the word, do you know how many issues we'll have in the body of Christ today?
Pastor Adeboye should swallow his pride and accept biblical truth and sound Christian doctrines.
New Living Translation
All the believers devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching, and to fellowship, and to sharing in meals (including the Lord's Supper), and to prayer.
Acts 2vs42
Tithe wasn't taught by the Apostles to the early church and not everything written in the bible is for Christians
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by delugajackson(m): 12:03am
This man is funny. Why is he trying so hard to defend himself?
I'm sure this issue has caused him many sleepless nights. I call that the "cost of doing business". You wanna be in business, you gotta pay the cost of doing business. And when the cost gets too high, you get out of business.
But trust me, he would never want that to happen, he would rather propagate more lies and turn the bible upside down to please his gullible followers until Jesus Christ shows up.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by wolesmile(m): 12:04am
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by wolesmile(m): 12:15am
To think that I used to respect this man as one of the few respectable men in the pastorpreneural business!!!
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by platinumphotos: 12:16am
That's it sir. A personal convinction is needed for a Christian to tithe since there is no express commandment of such in the bible... May God help us all
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by jigga40(m): 4:14am
God told me you are a big THIEF!!! Ole jati jati.....! Too much emphasis on this tithe ish shows that all you care about is money! OLE man.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by PointZerom: 5:40am
If Freeze is serious by telling me to follow the footsteps of the biblical disciples, he should goan pay the dowry of that lady and stop parading her as his BABY MAMA.
The biblical Levites received tithe b'cos they worked in the temple, the present day workers in the church and the widows, orphans etc in the church will also be taken care of by the church through our tithes etc.
I WILL CONTINUE PAYING MY TITHE AND ALSO DOING MY CHARITY WORKS. You can spend your own money in a beer parlour with prostitutes, it's your money not mine.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by PointZerom: 5:57am
There's express commandment of tithe in the Bible but you all claimed that it's for the Levites but One thing you forgot to know is that the duties of these biblical Levites in the temple that prompted the tithe are bn taken care of by some people in todays present church who are also being taken care of by the church through tithes etc.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by Omexonomy: 6:06am
Let us settle this issues
If you are for tithe click like
If you agree tithe is a scam click share
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by Spylord48: 7:06am
Pastor: secretary how much did we make today after the ist Sunday service. I know it will be up to #50m because I saw Sister Agnes, brother Johnson, Sister Kate,Cordelia, Daddy dogood and others today in the service.
SECRETARY: Daddy Na only #100k oo.
PASTOR: you mean #100m? Thank you Jesus oo.
SECRETARY: daddy I mean #100000 and not 100m
PASTOR: Sr Precious, I no dy joke which one be 100k ? so you have started stealing my money eh?
SECRETARY: nooo pastor, people didn't pay tithe much today. Even the offering box was filled with #50 and no #1000 note even. .
PASTOR: chai seems that guy Freeze or what Don dy Get these people small small. Which one is from #50m to 100k.So my dream of buying private jet this period is jerking small small eh.
Freeze continue the good works. Time to make this pastors go out of business. And I believe by then, we will know the church that are the true church and the pastors genuinely called by God.
They haven't started shivering, by the time their monthly income clock #10k that when they will know that their scam era is all but over
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08am
Adeboye must stop all this his blasphemy.
God's name must not be called in vain and worse still, when it is used in the quest for personal aggrandisement.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by mrvitalis(m): 7:18am
People like your are called sure clients
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by mrvitalis(m): 7:21am
As expected since he can't prove it with the bible he uses the normal line of saying God said
Oga tell us who and who would score the last 7 goals of the next World Cup then I would believe you
What if I say God told me tithing is oft he devil who do we believe ?
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by feelgoodInc: 8:37am
how come Jews don't pay tithe?
considering that they have not paid tithe since the destruction of the temple in 70AD that is 70 years after the death of Christ.
if the jews (the people following the Mosaic Law) are not paying tithe as the old testament suggest because the temple has not been built and their rabbi do not collect tithe then who does your pastor pay tithe to?
does he pay tithe to God? how?
how come God need money before he can bless you or open your way for you?
when tithe is not money in the first place.
don't forget that Adeboye can't prove tithe with Bible.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by MightySparrow: 9:03am
Two sides to a coin same for Chritian believe: the world and the Spirit.
As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the Lord; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed’s seed, saith the Lord, from henceforth and for ever. Isaac..59:21
Both are needed to get the truth.. I stand with Adeboye because of my own experience..
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by kadas01(m): 9:05am
Pastor Adeboye and his criminally minded cohorts are blatant liars!
GOD ALMIGHTY does NOT need a dime from any human being!
If you serve HIM right/genuinely as your CREATOR, you would definitely inherit a beautiful part of HIS Kingdom! #fact!
Shalom!
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by 0temSapien: 9:09am
Lol
Doctufos: Observations of Rastus 8:1-14
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by IMASTEX: 9:09am
Hmm
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by highrise07: 9:10am
hmmm
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by NuclearWinter: 9:10am
....
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by lilfreezy: 9:10am
The more they talk, the more they sound stupid, and the more I believe daddy freeze
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by Boyooosa(m): 9:10am
Ah
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by jaxxy(m): 9:11am
Tithing is very good bt not a law or must. Bt the bigger issue is wat the tithes are been used for.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by MightySparrow: 9:11am
G.O also was taught by some person I hope you read that..There was a time he had problem believing thesame thing he now affirms.
Even Paul had same problem about some doctrines he later woud die for.
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by blackaxe78: 9:11am
Tell that to the birds!
And he didn't tell you the scripture to back it up
God told me too that you telling lies!
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by lelvin(m): 9:11am
Issorait
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by alBHAGDADI: 9:12am
Once again, Adeboye has spoken without any scriptural backing. All he's done is to say "God said".
Who was there when God spoke to you?
If you want to know the truth about tithe, read the link below.
mind you, it's lengthy.
http://www.tentmaker.org/books/TheTitheisIllegal.html
|Re: God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:12am
