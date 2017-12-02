Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God Himself Convinced Me Tithing Was Right - Pastor Adeboye Speaks Again.. (681 Views)

TB Joshua Speaks On Tithing As Daddy Freeze Praises Him (Video) / Why I'm Convinced That No One Will Make Heaven, Be You A Christian Or A Pagan / Johan Huibers Builds Noah's Ark Replica To Prove The Bible Was Right (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has spoken again on the raging tithe controversy sparked by controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy freeze.



This time he said God himself convinced him that tithing was right for Christians.



Recall that in a previous reaction to the tithing controversy, Adeboye warned Christians against the dangers of non- compliance to paying of tithe.



However, the cleric, on Sunday, 3rd December, 2017 edition of his Daily Devotional, titled: “Open Heavens”, said the command to pay tithes on one’s earnings simply places a demand on the Christian to trust God.



Writing on the topic, ‘Tithing Is Trusting’, Adeboye said: “To experience exploits in your life, you must have a personal relationship with God. You must believe that He lives and love Him with all your heart. You must also learn to trust in Him.



“The command to pay tithes on your earnings simply places a demand on you to trust God. Your response to this command shows the level of trust you have in Him.

“If you can pay your tithes correctly, it shows that you trust God for your livelihood, but if you find it difficult to be faithful in doing this, it simply shows that you trust more in your earning than in God to sustain you.



“After I became newly born again and we were taught to pay tithes, I laughed and said in my mind, ‘These people do not know that I am a mathematician. If 100% is not enough for me, how can 90% be enough after I have paid 10% as tithe? Thank you very much! Even though these people are not educated, they still want to use their smartness to take 10% of my income from me. Let them try and take it’.



“However, down the line, God convinced me by Himself and I observed remarkable changes in my life.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/02/god-convinced-tithing-right-adeboye-speaks/









My father! My father!!



Ride on sir!



Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.



Father Abraham gave tithes.

Jacob gave his tithe.



And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).



Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?



I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.



Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.



Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.



It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.





The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.



His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.





I stand with Daddy G.O My father! My father!!Ride on sir!Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.Father Abraham gave tithes.Jacob gave his tithe.And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.I stand with Daddy G.O 3 Likes

What Christians need is personal conviction.



Only a sheep would do something because their G.O says it's right.



These people are fighting so hard. Things would never be the same again.



Thanks to minds like FRZ who've made things clearer to Nigerians.



But trust me a lot of them won't still adhere, like the poster above me. 12 Likes

God needs to convince me too.

I need to be sure youyou are not the one convincing yourself. 4 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqcK-4cVaaE



Somebody help me pass this message to Pastor Adeboye.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLQjJ_uq6hM



Pastor Adeboye used to be a MOG I respect growing up as a young Christian but on this topic, I lost respect for him especially when he says things not a sound doctrine. If every Christian claim God told me without us having a way to verify in the word, do you know how many issues we'll have in the body of Christ today?



Pastor Adeboye should swallow his pride and accept biblical truth and sound Christian doctrines.



New Living Translation

All the believers devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching, and to fellowship, and to sharing in meals (including the Lord's Supper), and to prayer.

Acts 2vs42



Tithe wasn't taught by the Apostles to the early church and not everything written in the bible is for Christians God is THE ONLY BOSS that will fire you but still let you keep working. If you don't believe this ask Saul. He was anointed only for 2 years but was a king for 40 years. Meaning, he was only sitting king for 38 years.Somebody help me pass this message to Pastor Adeboye.Pastor Adeboye used to be a MOG I respect growing up as a young Christian but on this topic, I lost respect for him especially when he says things not a sound doctrine. If every Christian claim God told me without us having a way to verify in the word, do you know how many issues we'll have in the body of Christ today?Pastor Adeboye should swallow his pride and accept biblical truth and sound Christian doctrines.New Living TranslationAll the believers devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching, and to fellowship, and to sharing in meals (including the Lord's Supper), and to prayer.Acts 2vs42Tithe wasn't taught by the Apostles to the early church and not everything written in the bible is for Christians 6 Likes

This man is funny. Why is he trying so hard to defend himself?



I'm sure this issue has caused him many sleepless nights. I call that the "cost of doing business". You wanna be in business, you gotta pay the cost of doing business. And when the cost gets too high, you get out of business.



But trust me, he would never want that to happen, he would rather propagate more lies and turn the bible upside down to please his gullible followers until Jesus Christ shows up.

UbanmeUdie:









My father! My father!!



Ride on sir!



Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.



Father Abraham gave tithes.

Jacob gave his tithe.



And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).



Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?



I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.



Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.



Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.



It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.





The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.



His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.





I stand with Daddy G.O UbanmeUdie:









My father! My father!!



Ride on sir!



Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.



Father Abraham gave tithes.

Jacob gave his tithe.



And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).



Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?



I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.



Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.



Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.



It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.





The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.



His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.





I stand with Daddy G.O

To think that I used to respect this man as one of the few respectable men in the pastorpreneural business!!!

That's it sir. A personal convinction is needed for a Christian to tithe since there is no express commandment of such in the bible... May God help us all

God told me you are a big THIEF!!! Ole jati jati.....! Too much emphasis on this tithe ish shows that all you care about is money! OLE man.

If Freeze is serious by telling me to follow the footsteps of the biblical disciples, he should goan pay the dowry of that lady and stop parading her as his BABY MAMA.



The biblical Levites received tithe b'cos they worked in the temple, the present day workers in the church and the widows, orphans etc in the church will also be taken care of by the church through our tithes etc.





I WILL CONTINUE PAYING MY TITHE AND ALSO DOING MY CHARITY WORKS. You can spend your own money in a beer parlour with prostitutes, it's your money not mine. 1 Like

platinumphotos:

That's it sir. A personal convinction is needed for a Christian to tithe since there is no express commandment of such in the bible... May God help us all



There's express commandment of tithe in the Bible but you all claimed that it's for the Levites but One thing you forgot to know is that the duties of these biblical Levites in the temple that prompted the tithe are bn taken care of by some people in todays present church who are also being taken care of by the church through tithes etc. There's express commandment of tithe in the Bible but you all claimed that it's for the Levites but One thing you forgot to know is that the duties of these biblical Levites in the temple that prompted the tithe are bn taken care of by some people in todays present church who are also being taken care of by the church through tithes etc.

Let us settle this issues

If you are for tithe click like

If you agree tithe is a scam click share

Pastor: secretary how much did we make today after the ist Sunday service. I know it will be up to #50m because I saw Sister Agnes, brother Johnson, Sister Kate,Cordelia, Daddy dogood and others today in the service.



SECRETARY: Daddy Na only #100k oo.

PASTOR: you mean #100m? Thank you Jesus oo.

SECRETARY: daddy I mean #100000 and not 100m

PASTOR: Sr Precious, I no dy joke which one be 100k ? so you have started stealing my money eh?

SECRETARY: nooo pastor, people didn't pay tithe much today. Even the offering box was filled with #50 and no #1000 note even. .

PASTOR: chai seems that guy Freeze or what Don dy Get these people small small. Which one is from #50m to 100k.So my dream of buying private jet this period is jerking small small eh.



Freeze continue the good works. Time to make this pastors go out of business. And I believe by then, we will know the church that are the true church and the pastors genuinely called by God.



They haven't started shivering, by the time their monthly income clock #10k that when they will know that their scam era is all but over 1 Like 1 Share







Adeboye must stop all this his blasphemy.



God's name must not be called in vain and worse still, when it is used in the quest for personal aggrandisement. Adeboye must stop all this his blasphemy.God's name must not be called in vain and worse still, when it is used in the quest for personal aggrandisement. 3 Likes 1 Share

UbanmeUdie:









My father! My father!!



Ride on sir!



Tithing dates far back before the Mosaic law. It is a covenant practice born out of revelation and insight into the deep things of God.



Father Abraham gave tithes.

Jacob gave his tithe.



And if we are Abraham's children and are now partakers of Abraham's blessings, then we must equally engage the deeds of Abraham (Hebrews 7).



Many are busy shouting, "we are now under grace, and not under the law, therefore the law should be done away with". Is this only regarding tithing?



I hope grace has now nullified the law that says thou shall not kill, thou shall not commit fornication, thou shall not lie, thou shall not worship any other god besides me, etc.



Many have become abusers of grace because they don't understand what grace is and what it has come to do.



Grace is the divine ability to do God's will without limitation where ordinarily, men would fail. Grace rides on the wheels of Mercy.



It is this mercy (divine pardon) that everyone enjoys today as a result of the blood that Jesus shed on Calvary. That is why, when many ought to have died instantly after committing a sin, they live on. Mercy suspends at outright almost instant consequence for sin and gives many chances for repentance.





The death of Jesus didn't abolish tithing because if it does, then it also abolished the sin of murder, idolatory and fornication.



His death only grants us divine pardon from the immediate consequences of sin.





I stand with Daddy G.O

People like your are called sure clients People like your are called sure clients 1 Like

As expected since he can't prove it with the bible he uses the normal line of saying God said



Oga tell us who and who would score the last 7 goals of the next World Cup then I would believe you



What if I say God told me tithing is oft he devil who do we believe ?

how come Jews don't pay tithe?



considering that they have not paid tithe since the destruction of the temple in 70AD that is 70 years after the death of Christ.

if the jews (the people following the Mosaic Law) are not paying tithe as the old testament suggest because the temple has not been built and their rabbi do not collect tithe then who does your pastor pay tithe to?

does he pay tithe to God? how?



how come God need money before he can bless you or open your way for you?

when tithe is not money in the first place.

don't forget that Adeboye can't prove tithe with Bible.

Two sides to a coin same for Chritian believe: the world and the Spirit.



As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the Lord; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed’s seed, saith the Lord, from henceforth and for ever. Isaac..59:21







Both are needed to get the truth.. I stand with Adeboye because of my own experience..

Pastor Adeboye and his criminally minded cohorts are blatant liars!



GOD ALMIGHTY does NOT need a dime from any human being!



If you serve HIM right/genuinely as your CREATOR, you would definitely inherit a beautiful part of HIS Kingdom! #fact!



Shalom!



Doctufos: Observations of Rastus 8:1-14





CHAPTER EIGHT

1. I have observed and known how a homo can make much wealth without much work. This is better done in the ways of religion.

2. Go now to the temples of the religious people and you shall see how they sell cheap things at costly prices.

3. In the temple of the Jews do they sell a holy dove for eighty shekels of silver. And a fold of shittim wood do they sell for two hundred shekels of silver.

4. And a curtain of linen do they sell for fifty-two shekel of silver, whose worth in the market is only twelve shekels.

5. But they have called it the holy curtain because they sell it in the temple. And the holiest among the holy curtains do they sell for a thousand shekel of silver. And these are bought only by the rich, who used them for their secret chambers, believing that they cannot be attacked by thieves whenever they are behind the curtains.

6. And a bottle of olive oil is sold for seventy shekels in the temple, saying that it is holy and anointed by God.

7. And the priests grow fat upon the money of the poor. As they do in the temple of Furin and Dian, so also do they in the temple of the Jews.

8. In the church of the Krishtens also, they do so. For they buy and sell holy shadows of the apostles, deceiving themselves upon nothing.

9. And when they have deceived themselves, testifying of how they are cured of diseases which they have not been cured of, they come after the physicians, confessing their follies.

10. But the damages are already done, because many have believed in them already and have also neglected the ways of herbs for cure.

11. And they shall be worse before they shall think to go the way of the physicians.

12. Now this is my instruction to all in this generation and the generation to come; let not religion be mixed with health issues.

13. For when you are sick, go after the physicians immediately, rather than asking a god to cure you of your sickness.

14. Or else it shall be too late for you to be cured. Lol

Hmm

hmmm

....

The more they talk, the more they sound stupid, and the more I believe daddy freeze

Ah

Tithing is very good bt not a law or must. Bt the bigger issue is wat the tithes are been used for.

HeyCorleone:

What Christians need is personal conviction.



Only a sheep would do something because their G.O says it's right.



These people are fighting so hard. Things would never be the same again.



Thanks to minds like FRZ who've made things clearer to Nigerians.



But trust me a lot of them won't still adhere, like the poster above me.



G.O also was taught by some person I hope you read that..There was a time he had problem believing thesame thing he now affirms.





Even Paul had same problem about some doctrines he later woud die for. G.O also was taught by some person I hope you read that..There was a time he had problem believing thesame thing he now affirms.Even Paul had same problem about some doctrines he later woud die for.







Tell that to the birds!



And he didn't tell you the scripture to back it up









God told me too that you telling lies!





Issorait