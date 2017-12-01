₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by HeWrites(m): 2:15am
In an interesting thread by Twitter user @akintonmide, he argued that contrary to stereotypical belief, men do take back their cheating wives.
@akintonmide who further argued that men do this even without consulting their friends, backed up his claims with a story of a lady who cheated on her husband with her boss and even got pregnant for him was taken back by her husband, who decided to keep it secret.
Here’s the thread below;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/man-recounts-how-husband-take-back.html
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by HeWrites(m): 2:16am
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Obodo999(m): 2:17am
No surprise there then. I would rather be on my own than take back a cheating wife
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by biacan(f): 2:20am
If we ladies can accept cheating husband........ why won't they accept us.........? smh
For all those adulterous men quoting me......you guys should watch it..... cause that is what happens when you're on a wrong journey.....spit on them
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by MasterKim: 2:42am
biacan:Uncle, goan sit down jare.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by biacan(f): 3:03am
MasterKim:Uncle ko Anty ni
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Oye0404(m): 3:52am
It takes matured men to do DAT, not boys who pretend to be men. one shouldn't spread his dirty linen in d public.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by olumide81(m): 5:25am
Masculine ego and pride seems to be the greatest threats to such relationship comebacks. I am a victim of such, a phone call could save my marriage..... I can't live to recall what I saw.... Ko easy.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by queenfav(f): 5:32am
Uhmm.. That marriage cannot remain the same. The trust is gone. Forgiving is easy, forgetting is the hard part. I asked my man the one thing i will do to him that he can never forgive, he told me it was cheating. That it's not as if he cannot forgive me, but he would never look at me with deep affection and desire, like he used to. That no matter how he tries to even get intimate, he would imagine me with the other man all over again. So i guess that's why most men would rather let a cheating woman go.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by chidichuddo: 8:46am
biacan:
for the record, women get pregnant not the man
pregnancy affects a woman psychologically and physically
a man can decide to leave the woman he had a baby and move on but it's not the same for a lady
if a man and a woman decides to bring in kids from previous relationships, the man would treat all equally but a woman would give preference to their own ( same happens to single mothers)
a man might be a single dad and it doesn't affect the way he reasons, u won't even know if he has a child elsewhere but for a lady it's the exact opposite.
no matter how strong or mighty a man is, if you want to destroy him totally while he still breathes just sleep with his wife or tell him who is bunking his woman, it would forever hunt him. the man would always have a mental picture of him any time he is alone with her but it's not the same for a woman, she can get angry for a month or so but would forget about it as long as the man doesn't repeat the act.
that man is suffering in silence only men would understand.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by cherr(f): 8:53am
Women receive unrepentant cheating husbands with open arms...Society says that's what a "Good Wife" should do.
Why can't a "Good husband" do the same thing?
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Belafonte: 12:03pm
Oye0404:
There is nothing mature about being a cuckold. A cuckold is a cuckold. Next time, she'll play her game smarter.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by MizAijay(f): 12:33pm
Ok. so how is taking back a cheating wife a reason to give the man a standing ovation Women have been taking back irresponsible cheating husbands with children from such extramarital affairs since time immemorial. If the tables were turned, society would expect that woman to 'forgive' that husband and accept the child as hers.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by se0un(m): 2:32pm
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Oyindidi(f): 2:32pm
That man is a real man
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Alexander001(m): 2:32pm
If David De Gea is the one stopping you from achieving your goals in life , my brother just forget it... Change goals, i repeat, CHANGE GOALS.. happy Sunday
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by ivolt: 2:33pm
Weak
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Europa91: 2:33pm
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by ceezarhh(m): 2:34pm
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 2:34pm
If it's from twitter, then it's a bloody lie
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by DIKEnaWAR: 2:34pm
Yoruba again! My post on another topic
DIKEnaWAR:
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Tizzytayo(m): 2:35pm
The guy above me is so tribalistic... Can you just stop being tribalistic for once? You matter just weak me
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Omotaday(m): 2:35pm
It happens.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Xisnin: 2:35pm
What a man!
But most twitter gists are attention seeking lies.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Caliph69: 2:36pm
If true...
Probably the lady is boxed up with big prospect, and all the dude care about is having his share of her wealth. If not, then the prayer of his village people has been answered.
Men differ though cuz For me, she’s a gonner cuz she’ll still do it again.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by NwaAmaikpe: 2:36pm
The truth is;
His boss did him a favour, his preek is dead.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by UbanmeUdie: 2:36pm
Only an impotent man would do such!
I pity such a man.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by kennygee(f): 2:37pm
Many will come here and call the man names.
But countless women have stayed with adulterous men, are still staying with adulterous husbands and will keep staying with adulterous husbands.
Many have also taken in the child or children of their adulterous husbands.
Because the table has turned, it is making front page.
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by sajb(m): 2:38pm
The secrete to Mark 10:9 is......
Love and Forgiveness
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by Tittusstar22(m): 2:38pm
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by classicMan22(m): 2:39pm
dis Nigga is a f**ing f**l Asslickers niggas 2 full dis country
Re: Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts by EternalBeing: 2:39pm
Ok.
