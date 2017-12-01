Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Husband Takes Back Cheating Wife Who Got Pregnant For Her Boss - Man Recounts (13023 Views)

@akintonmide who further argued that men do this even without consulting their friends, backed up his claims with a story of a lady who cheated on her husband with her boss and even got pregnant for him was taken back by her husband, who decided to keep it secret.



Here’s the thread below;



No surprise there then. I would rather be on my own than take back a cheating wife 25 Likes 2 Shares

If we ladies can accept cheating husband........ why won't they accept us.........? smh



For all those adulterous men quoting me......you guys should watch it..... cause that is what happens when you're on a wrong journey.....spit on them 28 Likes 2 Shares

If we ladies can take on cheating husband........ why won't they accept us.........? smh Uncle, goan sit down jare. Uncle, goan sit down jare. 35 Likes 1 Share

Uncle, goan sit down jare. Uncle ko Anty ni Uncle ko Anty ni 5 Likes

It takes matured men to do DAT, not boys who pretend to be men. one shouldn't spread his dirty linen in d public. 8 Likes 1 Share

Masculine ego and pride seems to be the greatest threats to such relationship comebacks. I am a victim of such, a phone call could save my marriage..... I can't live to recall what I saw.... Ko easy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Uhmm.. That marriage cannot remain the same. The trust is gone. Forgiving is easy, forgetting is the hard part. I asked my man the one thing i will do to him that he can never forgive, he told me it was cheating. That it's not as if he cannot forgive me, but he would never look at me with deep affection and desire, like he used to. That no matter how he tries to even get intimate, he would imagine me with the other man all over again. So i guess that's why most men would rather let a cheating woman go. 35 Likes 2 Shares

If we ladies can accept cheating husband........ why won't they accept us.........? smh



for the record, women get pregnant not the man





pregnancy affects a woman psychologically and physically



a man can decide to leave the woman he had a baby and move on but it's not the same for a lady





if a man and a woman decides to bring in kids from previous relationships, the man would treat all equally but a woman would give preference to their own ( same happens to single mothers)





a man might be a single dad and it doesn't affect the way he reasons, u won't even know if he has a child elsewhere but for a lady it's the exact opposite.





no matter how strong or mighty a man is, if you want to destroy him totally while he still breathes just sleep with his wife or tell him who is bunking his woman, it would forever hunt him. the man would always have a mental picture of him any time he is alone with her but it's not the same for a woman, she can get angry for a month or so but would forget about it as long as the man doesn't repeat the act.





Women receive unrepentant cheating husbands with open arms...Society says that's what a "Good Wife" should do.



Why can't a "Good husband" do the same thing? 4 Likes 3 Shares

It takes matured men to do DAT, not boys who pretend to be men. one shouldn't spread his dirty linen in d public.

There is nothing mature about being a cuckold. A cuckold is a cuckold. Next time, she'll play her game smarter. There is nothing mature about being a cuckold. A cuckold is a cuckold. Next time, she'll play her game smarter. 16 Likes 1 Share

Women have been taking back irresponsible cheating husbands with children from such extramarital affairs since time immemorial. If the tables were turned, society would expect that woman to 'forgive' that husband and accept the child as hers. Ok. so how is taking back a cheating wife a reason to give the man a standing ovationWomen have been taking back irresponsible cheating husbands with children from such extramarital affairs since time immemorial. If the tables were turned, society would expect that woman to 'forgive' that husband and accept the child as hers. 2 Likes 2 Shares

That man is a real man 1 Like 1 Share

Weak

If it's from twitter, then it's a bloody lie 2 Likes







Yoruba people stay away from social media.



Watch all these thread on twitter, it is started by Yoruba. I don't know what happens to them immediately they get on to twitter. They lose all decorum and sense of privacy.



Igbo and Hausa people own na for Facebook Yoruba again! My post on another topic 1 Like

The guy above me is so tribalistic... Can you just stop being tribalistic for once? You matter just weak me 2 Likes 1 Share

It happens.



What a man!

But most twitter gists are attention seeking lies. What a man!But most twitter gists are attention seeking lies. 4 Likes

If true...

Probably the lady is boxed up with big prospect, and all the dude care about is having his share of her wealth. If not, then the prayer of his village people has been answered.

Men differ though cuz For me, she’s a gonner cuz she’ll still do it again. 2 Likes







The truth is;

His boss did him a favour, his preek is dead. The truth is;His boss did him a favour, his preek is dead. 3 Likes 1 Share









Only an impotent man would do such!





I pity such a man. Only an impotent man would do such!I pity such a man. 1 Like

Many will come here and call the man names.



But countless women have stayed with adulterous men, are still staying with adulterous husbands and will keep staying with adulterous husbands.



Many have also taken in the child or children of their adulterous husbands.



Because the table has turned, it is making front page. 3 Likes 1 Share

The secrete to Mark 10:9 is......

Love and Forgiveness

dis Nigga is a f**ing f**l Asslickers niggas 2 full dis country