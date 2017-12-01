Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing (10775 Views)

According to him, the lost bag was returned but everything inside the bag were completely missing.



He wrote via Snapchat;

SAA(South African Airways) brought back my bag with all my poo gone Someone must be enjoying right now



Libel!!! Wizkid's court is social media, abi? 1 Like

MAYBE DAVIDO STOLE IT BECAUSE OF THE OBSESSION HE HAS OVER WIZKID. MAYBE DAVIDO STOLE IT BECAUSE OF THE OBSESSION HE HAS OVER WIZKID. 15 Likes 3 Shares

















joke of the day



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUaLmf33Uvw&feature=youtu.be we don see ujoke of the day 1 Like



Dumb thieves.. Wizzy..no mind dem...dey think say ma d mobo award dey dia...Dumb thieves.. 4 Likes





People steal from us every now and then but we don't announce it on social media Shiit happensPeople steal from us every now and then but we don't announce it on social media 5 Likes







So much fuss over nothing,

Q: What could possibly be stolen from his bag?



A: Antiretroviral drugs, marijuana and used condoms. So much fuss over nothing,What could possibly be stolen from his bag?Antiretroviral drugs, marijuana and used condoms. 33 Likes 3 Shares

What did they steal, his boxers or what?

As far as it is Africa, expect such things to happen.





They call us the dark continent





But what does Whizkid mean by someone must be loving life now?



Was the World Cup kept in his bag?



What else will be taken if not clothes, clothes and















































































Clothes



But what does Whizkid mean byWas the World Cup kept in his bag? 3 Likes

I hear, next person!!!









Na wa o!







No one else would steal from Wizkid other than Davido's fan(s). Na wa o!No one else would steal from Wizkid other than Davido's fan(s). 1 Like

Don't be surprised when Wizzy will come back to say its because of this missing things the Botswana show flopped....

poo every where !

? Na my property

Abi make we go find am So? Na my propertyAbi make we go find am

South africans and thief thief.



He is lucky they didnt go lucky dube on him. 2 Likes

Wizkid!!! Calculate all that was stolen and forward your account details to me...lemme help a friend



Too Funny



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTx3HMSdmfE Too Funny

Ok

NwaAmaikpe:

we're Waiting we're Waiting 3 Likes

Well



The Fear Of H.I.V



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO27MS20Oi4 The Fear Of H.I.V 1 Like

did you really expect contents?



Nigerians.



You dey find bag. dem return am.. wetin you come dey find again? 1 Like

may be na Davido come steal your things ...

Happens in most countries. Nigeria’s case seems worst.

Wow

rawpadgin:

Shiit happens



People steal from us every now and then but we don't announce it on social media Who sabi you Who sabi you

EvilMetahuman:

South africans and thief thief.





He is lucky they didnt go lucky dube on him. Stop talking nonsense. My last trip to Sydney in Sept 2017 was via SAA. One of my colleagues that we went together had similar challenge. We arrived Nigeria on Sunday, 10th September and her luggage didn't arrive with same flight that brought us from J'bourg. Next day Monday, they brought her luggage to Nigeria, with all her things intact. This has nothing to do with the people in SA, but overbooking of flight and heavy luggages. The flights have max allowable luggages so the plane doesn't come down midair. In such cases, they keep some heavy boxes back for next flight Stop talking nonsense. My last trip to Sydney in Sept 2017 was via SAA. One of my colleagues that we went together had similar challenge. We arrived Nigeria on Sunday, 10th September and her luggage didn't arrive with same flight that brought us from J'bourg. Next day Monday, they brought her luggage to Nigeria, with all her things intact. This has nothing to do with the people in SA, but overbooking of flight and heavy luggages. The flights have max allowable luggages so the plane doesn't come down midair. In such cases, they keep some heavy boxes back for next flight 1 Like