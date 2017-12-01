₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,901 members, 3,948,270 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing (10775 Views)
Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him / Davido Romances South African Lady After Clubbing (Photos, Video) / Prince Eke & Muma G Marriage Crashes? Eke Accuses Her Of Flirting With Men(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Quelle: 3:10am
Nigerian Hip Hop artist, Wizkid has accused the South African Airways through his Snapchat handle of theft after his items went missing.
According to him, the lost bag was returned but everything inside the bag were completely missing.
He wrote via Snapchat;
SAA(South African Airways) brought back my bag with all my poo gone
Someone must be enjoying right now
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/wizkid-accuses-south-african-airline-of.html?m=1
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by KardinalZik(m): 4:35am
Libel!!! Wizkid's court is social media, abi?
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by GloriaNinja(f): 4:55am
MAYBE DAVIDO STOLE IT BECAUSE OF THE OBSESSION HE HAS OVER WIZKID.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by itspzpics(m): 5:01am
we don see u
joke of the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUaLmf33Uvw&feature=youtu.be
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by chrisbaby24(m): 5:25am
Wizzy..no mind dem...dey think say ma d mobo award dey dia...
Dumb thieves..
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by rawpadgin(m): 5:56am
Shiit happens
People steal from us every now and then but we don't announce it on social media
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by NwaAmaikpe: 2:41pm
So much fuss over nothing,
Q: What could possibly be stolen from his bag?
A: Antiretroviral drugs, marijuana and used condoms.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Foxrain: 2:41pm
What did they steal, his boxers or what?
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by emeijeh(m): 2:41pm
As far as it is Africa, expect such things to happen.
They call us the dark continent
But what does Whizkid mean by someone must be loving life now?
Was the World Cup kept in his bag?
What else will be taken if not clothes, clothes and
Clothes
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Tolumiide: 2:42pm
I hear, next person!!!
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by UbanmeUdie: 2:42pm
Na wa o!
No one else would steal from Wizkid other than Davido's fan(s).
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by valdes00(m): 2:42pm
Don't be surprised when Wizzy will come back to say its because of this missing things the Botswana show flopped....
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by zolapower: 2:42pm
poo every where !
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Onyeasi(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Mcfiltermouth: 2:42pm
So? Na my property
Abi make we go find am
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by EvilMetahuman: 2:42pm
South africans and thief thief.
He is lucky they didnt go lucky dube on him.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by se0un(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Tizzytayo(m): 2:42pm
Wizkid!!! Calculate all that was stolen and forward your account details to me...lemme help a friend
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by otikunnisha: 2:42pm
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by johnstar(m): 2:43pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Xerox01(m): 2:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:we're Waiting
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by davodyguy: 2:43pm
Well
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by otikunnisha: 2:43pm
The Fear Of H.I.V
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO27MS20Oi4
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by adebisiseun2(m): 2:43pm
Read And View Photos: Wizkid Embarrassed As Less Than 100 People
Attended His Concert In Botswana (Photos)
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Jh0wsef(m): 2:43pm
did you really expect contents?
Nigerians.
You dey find bag. dem return am.. wetin you come dey find again?
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Olawalesadiq(m): 2:43pm
may be na Davido come steal your things ...
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Caliph69: 2:43pm
Happens in most countries. Nigeria’s case seems worst.
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by miqos02(m): 2:44pm
Wow
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by Patoskid(m): 2:44pm
rawpadgin:Who sabi you
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by davodyguy: 2:44pm
EvilMetahuman:Stop talking nonsense. My last trip to Sydney in Sept 2017 was via SAA. One of my colleagues that we went together had similar challenge. We arrived Nigeria on Sunday, 10th September and her luggage didn't arrive with same flight that brought us from J'bourg. Next day Monday, they brought her luggage to Nigeria, with all her things intact. This has nothing to do with the people in SA, but overbooking of flight and heavy luggages. The flights have max allowable luggages so the plane doesn't come down midair. In such cases, they keep some heavy boxes back for next flight
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Accuses South African Airline Of Theft After Belongings Went Missing by DIKEnaWAR: 2:44pm
He didn't mention what was lost , but guess what? It is drugs.
Fans Come For Regina Daniels Over Bedroom Photo With Boyfriend / Timaya Reveals He's A Dad Of A Cute Baby Girl / What Are Sexiest Nigerian Or African Names: Males Or Females
Viewing this topic: Timagex, Henrick007, xixzler(m), Pricelessking, Footballyarn(m), tomygirl(f), Daminaj1(f), newoffer, PromixTuhh(m), joshbouy(m), Thomasloaded, Swissdist(f), OlaSammie, barineh(m), pamzyjbn(m), 3plet, fimbar25(m), Dapromzy333(m), Fyorgyn, temmydude, villareal15(m), Twirelex, jovi007, Abiolaseyi(m), daxxle, mylove4God(f), AntiFanatics, opeyemmmy(m), YouthsPC0, FlyTee(m), unlimitedesq(m), Gwan2(m), Olaleyeabdullah(m), swordsman1, oautycoon(m), afooiscool, surestsam(m), ceononi, RayJr, Oluwaseunbandur, Stalwert, Teewhy2, Lungy25 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12