What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Sirevangel(m): 7:11am
Morning so it's the first Sunday in the last month of the year 2017.

Worship is a deep sensational attitude that is show to reverence God and adore him, worship is one of the fastest ways to access God and gets answers.

So whats your favourite worship song on a Sunday morning?

As for me am in love with 3 worship songs
I love you
Onishe iyanu
Casting � crowns
Feel free to add yours

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by OVA200(m): 7:22am
Olamide-voice of the street;
Wizkid- baba nla; and
Psquare- Oyinye remix.

Don't ask me how I manage to listen to them because I always use my earpiece even in church.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by classicMan22(m): 7:25am
am kinda old fashion so I will go wit dis Yoruba song "Jesu" my Lord "
Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Hier(m): 7:28am
Well, I listen to messages
I compose my songs if God wants me to sing

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Hier(m): 7:28am
I recently ran into this song by Travis Greene

"You Waited"

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by klassykute(m): 7:32am
Cnt lie sha i just put my phone on shuffl, i thing shuffle on my phone is posessed it plays like 100 circular songs b4 it plays a 1min short worship song.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Esomchi44(m): 7:43am
one corner
Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Keneking: 7:43am
Mbiri k mbiri cheesy grin

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by kay29000(m): 7:43am
On the mountain...in the valley...in the land... and in the sea...on the mountain...

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by soberdrunk(m): 7:44am
Cast me not away......
Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by kennygee(f): 7:45am
Nani GI, Only you are God.

Alade wura by Solomon Lange.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by badmrkt(m): 7:45am
Casting Crowns.love those guys songs.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Fessy09(m): 7:45am
I have no other God but you by Nathaniel Bassy

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by livingg(m): 7:46am
Awesome God

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by hopefulLandlord: 7:47am
klassykute:
Cnt lie sha i just put my phone on shuffl, i thing shuffle on my phone is posessed it plays like 100 circular songs b4 it plays a 1min short worship song.

*secular

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by frankmoney(m): 7:47am
Excess love by mercy chinwo

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by emmie14: 7:47am
My song is as the holy spirit may direct me.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by ShayGirl(f): 7:48am
Ada- Only you
Nathaniel bassey- I have no other God

Then one other song like that, don't know d artist nor name
Lion of judah- my trust is in u
Isi ikendu- my trust is in u
Ancient of days- my trust is in u
I put them all on u, my trust is in u, jehovah

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by delugajackson(m): 7:48am
The Hillsong - Where feet may fail

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by MhizzAJ(f): 7:49am
Great are you Lord...Sinach

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by KingLennon(m): 7:50am
Somebody Save me by David De gea grin

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by NigerDeltan(m): 7:52am
We wait on you, Lord we wait on youuuuuuu


By Steve crown

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by RSVP(m): 7:52am
Praise da lord osingo singo praise da lord... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

By my primary school teacher cool

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Samot4life(m): 7:52am
You still love me. Tasha cobbs

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by hadow(m): 7:53am
the blood-nathaniel bassey

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by GoldCircle: 7:54am
It’s got to be Stormzy- Blinded by your grace.

Put this song on repeat at 5:00am as you prepare for the day ahead. Thank me later.

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Gkemz(m): 7:54am
Highly lifted by Elijah or Hallelujah by David G
Can play them 100 times

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Immanueladebol(m): 7:55am
Onos-Alagbra N.Bassey- Alagbada Ina

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by shollish(m): 7:55am
Victoria Orenze - On fire
Thank me later

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:55am
Ogecha - Dumimaja

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by Immanueladebol(m): 7:55am
Onos-Alagbra N.Bassey- Alagbada Ina

Re: What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning by ucheemmadu18(m): 7:59am
made a way by Travis greene

