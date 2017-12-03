Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What's Your Favourite Worship Song On A Sunday Morning (1954 Views)

Morning so it's the first Sunday in the last month of the year 2017.



Worship is a deep sensational attitude that is show to reverence God and adore him, worship is one of the fastest ways to access God and gets answers.



So whats your favourite worship song on a Sunday morning?



As for me am in love with 3 worship songs

I love you

Onishe iyanu

Casting � crowns

Feel free to add yours 1 Like

Olamide-voice of the street;

Wizkid- baba nla; and

Psquare- Oyinye remix.



Don't ask me how I manage to listen to them because I always use my earpiece even in church. 4 Likes

am kinda old fashion so I will go wit dis Yoruba song "Jesu" my Lord "

Well, I listen to messages

I compose my songs if God wants me to sing 1 Like

I recently ran into this song by Travis Greene



"You Waited" 3 Likes

Cnt lie sha i just put my phone on shuffl, i thing shuffle on my phone is posessed it plays like 100 circular songs b4 it plays a 1min short worship song. 1 Like

one corner

Mbiri k mbiri 1 Like

On the mountain...in the valley...in the land... and in the sea...on the mountain... 1 Like

Cast me not away......

Nani GI, Only you are God.



Alade wura by Solomon Lange. 1 Like

Casting Crowns.love those guys songs. 3 Likes

I have no other God but you by Nathaniel Bassy 1 Like

Awesome God 1 Like

klassykute:

Cnt lie sha i just put my phone on shuffl, i thing shuffle on my phone is posessed it plays like 100 circular songs b4 it plays a 1min short worship song.

*secular *secular 5 Likes

Excess love by mercy chinwo 1 Like

My song is as the holy spirit may direct me. 1 Like

Ada- Only you

Nathaniel bassey- I have no other God



Then one other song like that, don't know d artist nor name

Lion of judah- my trust is in u

Isi ikendu- my trust is in u

Ancient of days- my trust is in u

I put them all on u, my trust is in u, jehovah 1 Like

The Hillsong - Where feet may fail 2 Likes

Great are you Lord...Sinach 2 Likes

Somebody Save me by David De gea 3 Likes

We wait on you, Lord we wait on youuuuuuu





By Steve crown 2 Likes





By my primary school teacher Praise da lord osingo singo praise da lord...By my primary school teacher 1 Like

You still love me. Tasha cobbs 2 Likes

the blood-nathaniel bassey 2 Likes

It’s got to be Stormzy- Blinded by your grace.



Put this song on repeat at 5:00am as you prepare for the day ahead. Thank me later. 1 Like

Highly lifted by Elijah or Hallelujah by David G

Can play them 100 times 1 Like

Onos-Alagbra N.Bassey- Alagbada Ina 2 Likes

Victoria Orenze - On fire

Thank me later 2 Likes

Ogecha - Dumimaja 2 Likes

