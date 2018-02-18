₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Maychang(f): 2:38pm On Oct 08, 2017
This is for Singles.
As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.
How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.
I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Abang52(m): 2:41pm On Oct 08, 2017
So because I bleep make I no go visit my father again. Oga
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by mofeoluwadassah: 2:45pm On Oct 08, 2017
so why are you here then when you're nt here to condem
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by dingbang(m): 2:46pm On Oct 08, 2017
Maychang:you are right...
Are you without sin too?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Nobody: 2:50pm On Oct 08, 2017
with condoms no sin just normal push up. skin to skin , partially sin
kissing little bit sin sucking boobs minor sin
sucking pusssssszy fairly sin
anal sex , sin! sin! sin!
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Nobody: 2:56pm On Oct 08, 2017
Maychang:you are not wrong my dear, it just gets worse as some pple who don't even go for confessions (Catholics) will still go to church and receive the Holy communion not knowing they bring upon themselves; destruction and condemnation.
They'd come here to insult you shortly, but you know the trick I use which hurts them to the marrow? Silence.. nothing hurts them more than that my dear.
You can use this "secret" with me and watch its potency... Stay safe and remain blessed my dear.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by tossie101(f): 2:58pm On Oct 08, 2017
Very bad!
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by OneLazyGirl: 4:36pm On Oct 08, 2017
We are hypocrites, thats why.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by stobery(m): 4:39pm On Oct 08, 2017
We go to church to plead for forgiveness from God
God is no man you know?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Maychang(f): 6:56pm On Oct 08, 2017
stobery:
Will that not be taking his mercies for granted?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Nobody: 7:20pm On Oct 08, 2017
Club all night, go to church on Sunday, who is deceiving who?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Gidex4u(m): 8:20pm On Oct 08, 2017
Is having sex the only sin in the whole wide world?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by jezuzboi(m): 10:08pm On Oct 09, 2017
There are 10 commandments. If you keep 9 and fail to keep 1, it's like breaking them all (Sin). While this is true, folks may be tempted to limit it to sex.
There are many inappropriate things folks do on weekdays/weekends and end up in church on Sunday. Examples include;
Lying
Cheating
Defrauding
Drugs & Alcohol
Masturbation
Insult Elders
Stealing
And so much more...
I think it should be generalized; except you intend to deal with SEX particularly...
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Nobody: 11:01am On Oct 29, 2017
Maychang:
LMFAO... What a thread?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by GOFRONT(m): 12:33pm On Oct 29, 2017
Sometimes Even after church service around 5-7pm, sex Dey happen
Just that we like to deceive oursef
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by CHUKSKING1779(m): 12:38pm On Oct 29, 2017
Lols, funny topic.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by tendawarrior1(m): 9:15am On Dec 25, 2017
Maychang:
Are u a nurse? or a doc?
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by IdeyFindWife: 12:51pm On Jan 05
Hypocrisy is rife, self-deception is endemic, many never really belonged anywhere - that just inherited a creed, recite mantras and are comfortable enough that way.
You trying to shake them out of their lethargy, you're considered the enemy!
We've really devolved!
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by EscobarSnipes(m): 1:14pm On Jan 05
Maychang:The problem lies partialy with the type of messages preached in churches nowadays: favour, blessings, prosperity, giving etc nowadays a church is where one goes and is comfortable in ones's sins, its where many go with intentions of finding a sex partner.
More emphasis are laid on the mercies of God than on the wages of sin and the consequences of toying with his grace-up to the extent that He is viewed as desperate to forgive.
The fact that Christ warned more about hell than the pleasures of heaven is a grim reminder of the morbid reality.
God being righteousness, MUST SURELY punish sin in any form. His silence, grace and long suffering will not be mocked but must be paid for.
Whether we like it or not it is the bitter reality we will one day face.
"......IT IS A FEARFUL THING TO FALL INTO THE HANDS OF THE LIVING GOD"
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Kingfanak(m): 2:12pm On Jan 05
jezuzboi:
Explain with biblical reference How masturbation is a sin.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by NothingDoMe: 10:55pm On Feb 17
The baby boar asked the Mama boar why she had tusks. Mama boar replied, when you get as old as I've then you'll know
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Arsenalholic(m): 10:56pm On Feb 17
It's just like saying because a player got a RED card during a match, he shouldn't join his team to train again until he serves his ban.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Bigseven(m): 10:56pm On Feb 17
Barcelona to win in both halves..
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by icebird25(m): 10:56pm On Feb 17
Chai
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by BabatCargo(m): 10:56pm On Feb 17
As far as both adults are married,it isnt a sin
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by toluxa1(m): 10:57pm On Feb 17
you are not wrong my dear, it just gets worse as some pple who don't even go for confessions (Catholics) will still go to church and receive the Holy communion not knowing they bring upon themselves; destruction and condemnation.
So once I go for confession, I'm covered? I can do it all week, go for confession and continue next week? Just asking oo, cos I no understand that Catholic confession parol.
http://www.nairaland.com/4349644/like-new-iphone-6s-64gb
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by HeyCorleone(m): 10:57pm On Feb 17
Honestly the rate of self deceit is to much.
The worst thing is it's people you don't expect that do the worst things. I'm talking about that sister that takes the lead in Choir. The brother that is always speaking in tongues. That girl that is quick to invite you to church.
Such people would shock you beyond all possibility. That's why I associate with people who don't carry church on their head. You never get disappointed.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by kinibigdeal(m): 10:58pm On Feb 17
with condoms no sin just normal push up.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by mcfynest(m): 10:58pm On Feb 17
There is no more condemnation of you are in Christ Jesus.
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by mastermaestro(m): 10:58pm On Feb 17
Abang52:
|Re: Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning by Femston: 10:59pm On Feb 17
They are not Christians that do such and as such are of questionable character. SIMPLE
