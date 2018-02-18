Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sex All Night And Then Church On Sunday Morning (16110 Views)

Why I Have Abstained From Sex All My Life Till Now / Can You Rock This Clothes To Church On Sunday??? (photos) / Man Refused To Pay Prostitute For Service After All Night Sex (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together. 23 Likes 3 Shares

So because I bleep make I no go visit my father again. Oga 123 Likes 4 Shares

so why are you here then when you're nt here to condem 4 Likes 2 Shares

Maychang:

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.



Note: Im not here to condemn anyone or judge people. you are right...





Are you without sin too? you are right...Are you without sin too? 12 Likes

with condoms no sin just normal push up. skin to skin , partially sin

kissing little bit sin sucking boobs minor sin



sucking pusssssszy fairly sin





anal sex , sin! sin! sin! 68 Likes 4 Shares

Maychang:

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.



you are not wrong my dear, it just gets worse as some pple who don't even go for confessions (Catholics) will still go to church and receive the Holy communion not knowing they bring upon themselves; destruction and condemnation.



They'd come here to insult you shortly, but you know the trick I use which hurts them to the marrow? Silence.. nothing hurts them more than that my dear.



You can use this "secret" with me and watch its potency... Stay safe and remain blessed my dear. you are not wrong my dear, it just gets worse as some pple who don't even go for confessions (Catholics) will still go to church and receive the Holy communion not knowing they bring upon themselves; destruction and condemnation.They'd come here to insult you shortly, but you know the trick I use which hurts them to the marrow?nothing hurts them more than that my dear.You can use this "" with me and watch its potency... Stay safe and remain blessed my dear. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Very bad! 6 Likes

We are hypocrites, thats why. 10 Likes 2 Shares

We go to church to plead for forgiveness from God



God is no man you know? 6 Likes

stobery:

We go to church to plead for forgiveness from God



God is no man you know?

Will that not be taking his mercies for granted? Will that not be taking his mercies for granted? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Club all night, go to church on Sunday, who is deceiving who? 8 Likes

Is having sex the only sin in the whole wide world? 8 Likes 2 Shares

There are 10 commandments. If you keep 9 and fail to keep 1, it's like breaking them all (Sin). While this is true, folks may be tempted to limit it to sex.



There are many inappropriate things folks do on weekdays/weekends and end up in church on Sunday. Examples include;



Lying

Cheating

Defrauding

Drugs & Alcohol

Masturbation

Insult Elders

Stealing

And so much more...



I think it should be generalized; except you intend to deal with SEX particularly... 12 Likes

Maychang:

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.







LMFAO... What a thread? LMFAO... What a thread?

Sometimes Even after church service around 5-7pm, sex Dey happen



Just that we like to deceive oursef 4 Likes

Lols, funny topic.

Maychang:

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.





Are u a nurse? or a doc? Are u a nurse? or a doc?

Hypocrisy is rife, self-deception is endemic, many never really belonged anywhere - that just inherited a creed, recite mantras and are comfortable enough that way.



You trying to shake them out of their lethargy, you're considered the enemy!



We've really devolved! 4 Likes

Maychang:

This is for Singles.



As much as we try to twist God's words to suit our selfish desires, the truth remains the truth. A sin is a sin.



How do you guys/ladies have Sex and still find it very easy to go to church? No guilt, no remorse.



I have seen Men and women who cohabitate or spend weekends together (please dont come here with nothing happened) and attend church service together.



The problem lies partialy with the type of messages preached in churches nowadays: favour, blessings, prosperity, giving etc nowadays a church is where one goes and is comfortable in ones's sins, its where many go with intentions of finding a sex partner.



More emphasis are laid on the mercies of God than on the wages of sin and the consequences of toying with his grace-up to the extent that He is viewed as desperate to forgive.



The fact that Christ warned more about hell than the pleasures of heaven is a grim reminder of the morbid reality.

God being righteousness, MUST SURELY punish sin in any form. His silence, grace and long suffering will not be mocked but must be paid for.



Whether we like it or not it is the bitter reality we will one day face.

"......IT IS A FEARFUL THING TO FALL INTO THE HANDS OF THE LIVING GOD" The problem lies partialy with the type of messages preached in churches nowadays: favour, blessings, prosperity, giving etc nowadays a church is where one goes and is comfortable in ones's sins, its where many go with intentions of finding a sex partner.More emphasis are laid on the mercies of God than on the wages of sin and the consequences of toying with his grace-up to the extent that He is viewed as desperate to forgive.The fact that Christ warned more about hell than the pleasures of heaven is a grim reminder of the morbid reality.God being righteousness, MUST SURELY punish sin in any form. His silence, grace and long suffering will not be mocked but must be paid for.Whether we like it or not it is the bitter reality we will one day face."......IT IS A FEARFUL THING TO FALL INTO THE HANDS OF THE LIVING GOD" 13 Likes 2 Shares

jezuzboi:

There are 10 commandments. If you keep 9 and fail to keep 1, it's like breaking them all (Sin). While this is true, folks may be tempted to limit it to sex.



There are many inappropriate things folks do on weekdays/weekends and end up in church on Sunday. Examples include;



Lying

Cheating

Defrauding

Drugs & Alcohol

Masturbation

Insult Elders

Stealing

And so much more...



I think it should be generalized; except you intend to deal with SEX particularly...

Explain with biblical reference How masturbation is a sin. Explain with biblical reference How masturbation is a sin. 3 Likes

The baby boar asked the Mama boar why she had tusks. Mama boar replied, when you get as old as I've then you'll know

It's just like saying because a player got a RED card during a match, he shouldn't join his team to train again until he serves his ban. 6 Likes

Barcelona to win in both halves.. 1 Like

Chai 4 Likes 2 Shares

As far as both adults are married,it isnt a sin

you are not wrong my dear, it just gets worse as some pple who don't even go for confessions (Catholics) will still go to church and receive the Holy communion not knowing they bring upon themselves; destruction and condemnation.



So once I go for confession, I'm covered? I can do it all week, go for confession and continue next week? Just asking oo, cos I no understand that Catholic confession parol.











http://www.nairaland.com/4349644/like-new-iphone-6s-64gb So once I go for confession, I'm covered? I can do it all week, go for confession and continue next week? Just asking oo, cos I no understand that Catholic confession parol. 4 Likes

Honestly the rate of self deceit is to much.





The worst thing is it's people you don't expect that do the worst things. I'm talking about that sister that takes the lead in Choir. The brother that is always speaking in tongues. That girl that is quick to invite you to church.



Such people would shock you beyond all possibility. That's why I associate with people who don't carry church on their head. You never get disappointed.

with condoms no sin just normal push up.

skin to skin , partially sin



kissing little bit sin

sucking boobs minor sin





sucking pusssssszy fairly sin







anal sex , sin! sin! sin! 4 Likes

There is no more condemnation of you are in Christ Jesus.

Abang52:

So because I bleep make I no go visit my father again. Oga