The celebrities shared their bitter stories and experiences in the hands of the SARS operatives!



Nigerian singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks have joined the trending #EndSARS campaign! The celebrities shared their bitter stories and experiences in the hands of the SARS operatives!

Ike Sars agwuram 18 Likes 2 Shares

SARS need to be evacuated jor 5 Likes

Have nothing to say.

I only read Simi's tweet. 3 Likes

swazpedro:

Ike Sars agwuram

ina atụ akwụkwọ? ina atụ akwụkwọ? 1 Like 1 Share

Never been a victim but a friend was, all he did was to direct a friend to a car dealer to buy Golf2. The friend used d car for like a yr, den sold it, new owner sold it after a year, so tey, d last user don wreck am, was looking for scrap buyers to pieces it.



SARS caught a guy who they tortured n he confessed selling a Golf2 to a dealer last 2 yrs, they came for my guy, went for d remaining guys n they retrieved d wrecked car, see beating, see torture, for a car bought for N150,000, bailing was N100k per head, for a car d current worth was like N20k



I had to stop car bizness, cuz u go vomit wetin u no chop.



Met so many accomplish, each wit diff stories at their Ikeja office



I support d #EndSars movement 30 Likes 3 Shares

ma nor go comment now them go come GBE me for house

Speak out ma people 3 Likes

And later they will come out and start say that they are not corrupt when they even force us to the ATM rob us during daytime 3 Likes

Ok





They should start from that wannabe musician SARS boy. They should start from that wannabe musician SARS boy. 2 Likes

I forsee the end of SARS or its reorganisation for the better. This current outcry is only a rebound effect of their own brutalities. When a people get pushed to the wall, don't expect them not to go down fighting.



Let me quote from Claude Mckay's poem, "If we must die":



If we must die,

Let it not be like hogs

Hunted and penned in an inglorious spot.

...



If we must die,

Let us die FIGHTING!







Long live the revolution against brutality, wickedness, and persecution. The next set of people to be massively campaigned against are the polithievians! 33 Likes

This endSARS campaign is gaining momentum. Let's see how it turns out 6 Likes

SARS are very useless sets of force.



what I pass through in the hand of those nonsense guys is very traumatic.



just for a very forgiveable mistake, SARS make me felt their brutality.



one day, as a commercial driver, I parked my vehicle by the roadside for a passenger to alight.

unknown to me that my car headlights was pointing at their van.

while I was still trying to make way for my passenger to alight, I heard someone saying to me; 'oboy, u dey craze', before I could ask what's the problem about five of them are already on a single me with full anger as if I was their target that night

come see the kind beating and kicking wey I chop that night.

they tore my clothes completely until I was unconscious. when I caught up they have left and I was still wondering why such inhumanity.



when the people u should run to are the ones pursuing u. u wonder where is safe. 33 Likes 3 Shares

i upvote



xmas side income



HOW TO ATTRACT SARS OR POLICE.

* A NICE HAIR CUT

*LAPTOP BAG

*BE FRESH

* A CAR(KILLA POINT )

* IF THE CAR IS Mercedes..... WELL IT IS FINISH





THIS GUYS ARE PURE ANIMALS..... VERY USELESS PEOPLE......



THIS SHITS HAPPENS IN THE WEST MOST....*NOTE, THIS IS NOT A TRIBAL ISH*



THIS GUYS ARE PURE ANIMALS..... VERY USELESS PEOPLE......

THIS SHITS HAPPENS IN THE WEST MOST....*NOTE, THIS IS NOT A TRIBAL ISH*

I HARDLY HEAR THIS GUYS DISTURB HERE IN 042.

Sars??





Der mata juz tire me

I've been a victim . We were coming back from our final yr class party . My boy friend and friends were arrested simply because according to them , my boyfriend had no right to put his hand over my shoulder. 11 Likes

The rot is everywhere. #endsars 1 Like 1 Share

Any bloody SARS that touch me, ogun will Tagbo them all 1 Like





I was at one plaza one day and a girl who claimed the guy who fixed her iPhone damaged the mouthpiece (she claimed it was in good condition before she gave it to the guy) stormed the guy's shop with 5 SARS men, everyone there was trembling because of the scary looks on the faces of those SARS people...



I was at one plaza one day and a girl who claimed the guy who fixed her iPhone damaged the mouthpiece (she claimed it was in good condition before she gave it to the guy) stormed the guy's shop with 5 SARS men, everyone there was trembling because of the scary looks on the faces of those SARS people...

One elderly man there after asking what happened, got angry and said..... "Nawa for this country, so if one woman call her neighbor ashawo, Na SARS go handle the matter?"

Na internet the campaign start na internet e go end.. naija na keyboard our power reach 1 Like 1 Share

So bad. I have never experienced any ish with SARS but the complaints been made is becoming unbearable. A friend told me of how he simply went out to chill at night. While returning, sars operatives picked him up, searched his phone, forced him at gun point to go to the ATM, withdrew 40k. The sars operatives then drove to a brothel, left him in their car with handcuffs on, went to have sex with prostitues for over an hour. They finally came back and while driving aimlessly kept talking about how they enjoyed their just concluded sexcapades. Finally after rigmarolling, they just abandoned him and told him to find his way home. I mean, these are people who are been paid to protect us from harm instead they've turned round to be the perpetrators of evil

Now I want to ask, is it possible that the overall head of sars doesn't get to hear of the menance been carried out by his operatives.

We are our own enemy 10 Likes

Ogun kill all them SARS 1 Like

U mean "specialized armed robbery squad"? 12 Likes 1 Share

.

The worst part is that today a Sars man seized my iPhone and they drove off with him. I'm sick right now, don't know how to trace them 1 Like

#EndSARS