'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by lalasticlala(m): 11:26pm On Dec 19
Cosmetic Surgery, Motherhood & More! Teaser for Tonto Dikeh’s New Reality Show “King Tonto” on Linda Ikeji TV.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.bellanaija.com/2017/12/cosmetic-surgery-motherhood-teaser-tonto-dikehs-new-reality-show-king-tonto-linda-ikeji-tv-must-watch/amp/
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jodha(f): 11:29pm On Dec 19
No mb to watch such unnecessary video...but i stand with the side chick on this one... Tonto really needs help....
See body fat...
5 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by MrHistorian: 11:30pm On Dec 19
Jodha:You are being too emotional.
Tonto actually did nothing wrong,to start with.After Childbirth,she noticed her body added more weight of which she couldn't bear.
She opted for a surgery to re-shape her body structure to her suited form.
Now,tell me the wrongdoing in this if you haven't (in your lifetime) done anything to complement your beauty - be it permanently or temporarily.
Bittchh hating on bittch for no reason.
4 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by MasViews: 11:30pm On Dec 19
Only God knows the number of guys that will masturbate tonight.
A moment of silence for the vasiline that'll be wasted
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jodha(f): 11:31pm On Dec 19
Solutions that can be gotten through squats and exercise... Nai she dey go kill herself for surgery...
4 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by platinumphotos: 11:32pm On Dec 19
Next pls....
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Ruggedfitness: 11:32pm On Dec 19
In the teaser released moments ago, we follow Tonto through her day to day activities as she mothers her son King and also undergoes cosmetic surgery, saying her body has been always something she has been ashamed of.
She has a very beautiful body, but it seems that she wants more just for the glam...
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by NoFavors: 11:32pm On Dec 19
It is finished!
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by martphreak(m): 11:32pm On Dec 19
Flatinos Repin their name even from chest region
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by godofuck231: 11:32pm On Dec 19
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by marwanafrica(m): 11:32pm On Dec 19
God do not Allow me to evaluate this woman as a person of self esteem again, oooh God
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jhayeahsam01(m): 11:33pm On Dec 19
can give u Marathon sex whiz will burn down your calories n fats
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by wolextayo(m): 11:33pm On Dec 19
I think she said she’s now born again
2 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Ussy4real(m): 11:33pm On Dec 19
Who watch am. Abeg gist me wetin happen. No data to waste for Tonto head
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by watchwoman(f): 11:34pm On Dec 19
But seriously, I was shocked seeing this on her instagram earlier.
I totally admire Tonto dikeh as she is the only celebrity I follow on instagram, but for someone who preaches about self love almost everyday, then i see this, it goes to show that they are really battles people fight within themselves and most of the celebrities we admire are not really happy with themselves.
3 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by seunmohmoh(f): 11:34pm On Dec 19
Am not understanding
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Ugoeze2016: 11:34pm On Dec 19
Ok watched and all I can say is that Tonto is king or queen when it comes to controversy
Following closely
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by UbanmeUdie: 11:35pm On Dec 19
Tonto Dikeh's born again orishirishi has since expired.
Her place is hell fire and no where else!
I only wished the surgery went wrong. Useless shameless b!tch with enhanced plastic peripheral body parts.
My sympathy goes to king, that kid deserved a better mother.
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Yusfunoble(m): 11:35pm On Dec 19
Small time now this hoelowshow will be shouting born again upandan.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Iamtipsyy(m): 11:35pm On Dec 19
Ussy4real:she wan collect money with reality show King tonto
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by ladyF(f): 11:38pm On Dec 19
Good for her. Those of us that are scared of operation have to resort to squats et al.
And I even need suggestions on exercises to help increase my Di'ja boobs...
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by bastien: 11:38pm On Dec 19
People get mind sha, una go juts upload video wey no make sense dey expect me and us to watch.... With which mb?
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jrevelation(m): 11:38pm On Dec 19
Its her business and talent anything publicity but to be sincere in the future she will try to correct something but story for the gods appears like
hmmm
Its late
Then she will locate the Original Jesus at MFM then
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by KalakutaRepub: 11:38pm On Dec 19
Breast things
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Mikebrown(m): 11:39pm On Dec 19
op share me MB first
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jodha(f): 11:39pm On Dec 19
MrHistorian:
Shut up ....before yhu advertise yhur ignorance further...
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Ikehugwueze(m): 11:39pm On Dec 19
Na she sabi
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jupxter: 11:40pm On Dec 19
Jodha:
uneducated celebs everywhere. Good nutritionist will help her on dieting to reduce fats
2 Likes
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jodha(f): 11:42pm On Dec 19
Jupxter:
Yhu dey mind dem...
1 Like
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Jupxter: 11:42pm On Dec 19
Jodha:
body come be like skinned pig. when they don't work-out !
|Re: 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser by Temmytiri(f): 11:42pm On Dec 19
KING TOTO
or Sorry Queen of Toto ( Lol)
