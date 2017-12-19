Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser (4133 Views)

Cosmetic Surgery, Motherhood & More! Teaser for Tonto Dikeh’s New Reality Show “King Tonto” on Linda Ikeji TV.





Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has something juicy coming our way!



The actress has a new reality TV show titled “King Tonto” exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV, which is set to air in 2018.



In the teaser released moments ago, we follow Tonto through her day to day activities as she mothers her son King and also undergoes cosmetic surgery, saying her body has been always something she has been ashamed of.



Watch teaser:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OR7PEhZ6qT8?t=55

No mb to watch such unnecessary video...but i stand with the side chick on this one... Tonto really needs help....



See body fat... 5 Likes

Jodha:

No mb to watch such unnecessary video...but i stand with the side chick on this one... Tonto really needs help....



See body fat... You are being too emotional.



Tonto actually did nothing wrong,to start with.After Childbirth,she noticed her body added more weight of which she couldn't bear.



She opted for a surgery to re-shape her body structure to her suited form.



Now,tell me the wrongdoing in this if you haven't (in your lifetime) done anything to complement your beauty - be it permanently or temporarily.



Only God knows the number of guys that will masturbate tonight.



A moment of silence for the vasiline that'll be wasted 6 Likes 1 Share

Solutions that can be gotten through squats and exercise... Nai she dey go kill herself for surgery... 4 Likes

Next pls....

She has a very beautiful body, but it seems that she wants more just for the glam... She has a very beautiful body, but it seems that she wants more just for the glam...

It is finished! 1 Like

Flatinos Repin their name even from chest region

lalasticlala:





I see saggy boobs that's grand mama boobs I see saggy boobs that's grand mama boobs

God do not Allow me to evaluate this woman as a person of self esteem again, oooh God 1 Like

can give u Marathon sex whiz will burn down your calories n fats

I think she said she’s now born again 2 Likes

Who watch am. Abeg gist me wetin happen. No data to waste for Tonto head 1 Like

But seriously, I was shocked seeing this on her instagram earlier.

I totally admire Tonto dikeh as she is the only celebrity I follow on instagram, but for someone who preaches about self love almost everyday, then i see this, it goes to show that they are really battles people fight within themselves and most of the celebrities we admire are not really happy with themselves. 3 Likes

Am not understanding

Ok watched and all I can say is that Tonto is king or queen when it comes to controversy



Following closely 1 Like











Tonto Dikeh's born again orishirishi has since expired.





Her place is hell fire and no where else!





I only wished the surgery went wrong. Useless shameless b!tch with enhanced plastic peripheral body parts.





Small time now this hoelowshow will be shouting born again upandan. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ussy4real:

Who watch am. Abeg gist me wetin hagppen. No data to waste for Tonto head she wan collect money with reality show King tonto she wan collect money with reality show King tonto 1 Like





And I even need suggestions on exercises to help increase my Di'ja boobs...



It's LadyF again. Good for her. Those of us that are scared of operation have to resort to squats et al.And I even need suggestions on exercises to help increase my Di'ja boobs...It'sagain. 1 Like

People get mind sha, una go juts upload video wey no make sense dey expect me and us to watch.... With which mb? 1 Like

Its her business and talent anything publicity but to be sincere in the future she will try to correct something but story for the gods appears like

hmmm



Its late



Then she will locate the Original Jesus at MFM then

Breast things

op share me MB first

MrHistorian:



You are being too emotional.



Tonto actually did nothing wrong,to start with.After Childbirth,she noticed her body added more weight of which she couldn't bear.



She opted for a surgery to re-shape her body structure to her suited form.



Now,tell me the wrongdoing in this if you haven't (in your lifetime) done anything to complement your beauty - be it permanently or temporarily.



Bittchh hating on bittch for no reason.

Shut up ....before yhu advertise yhur ignorance further... Shut up ....before yhu advertise yhur ignorance further... 1 Like

Na she sabi

Jodha:

Solutions that can be gotten through squats and exercise... Nai she dey go kill herself for surgery...

uneducated celebs everywhere. Good nutritionist will help her on dieting to reduce fats uneducated celebs everywhere. Good nutritionist will help her on dieting to reduce fats 2 Likes

Jupxter:





uneducated celebs everywhere. Good nutritionist will help her on dieting to reduce fats

Yhu dey mind dem... Yhu dey mind dem... 1 Like

Jodha:





Yhu dey mind dem...



body come be like skinned pig. when they don't work-out ! body come be like skinned pig. when they don't work-out !