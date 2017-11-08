Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) (11930 Views)

Enugu Corpers Die On Their Way From Camp To Place Of Primary Assignment (Graphic / Two Corpers Die In Accident On Taraba-Benue Road (Graphic Photos) / Two Female Corpers Die In Akwa Ibom State.

Here’s what another corps member who confirmed their deaths wrote on Facebook;



“This is terribly painful and unbelievable that we lost this guy Apostle Ifeanyi Uzumeh (Biggie slim fit)…IMSU feels d pain, History feels d pain, his PPA at Kogi feels d pain, IYP feels d pain, 2017 Batch A stream 1 feels d pain, Imo state feels d pain , Okigwe feels d pain. Very difficult to believe from my side…



But the funny aspect of this so called NYSC scheme is that Nigeria have no stipulated wherewithal of sympathising with a bereaved family who lost a love one in this service…



I would have love to articulate the loop holes of this scheme but my soul is mourning.”



May his soul rest in peace and may God console his family

Hmmm

Lalasticlala Dominique Ishilove Mynd44 So what caused their deaths? It's not enough just copying something off somebody's Facebook wall.



So what caused their deaths? It's not enough just copying something off somebody's Facebook wall.

Try to conduct a little investigation to make your news richer and more detailed. That's what will stand you out in the already super saturated blogosphere. It will give you a good reputation and make your blog unique.

So painful

I knew both of them during our camping days at Asaya camp RIP fellow Corpers

they died on duty, RIP!!

It's a pity. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

Dis op self

Bleep Nigeria

Tragic... Rip guys

So sad but ......



In as much as I do not see any meaningful use of this scheme at the moment, there's no info regarding d cause of their deaths, did they die while carrying out duties at their respective PPAs? Because the guy who made the post on Facebook sounded like they died because they were corpers...

Ohh so sad imagine

So painful









Nothing is more patriotic than dying in the course of serving one's fatherland.



Their families should be proud of them even in their demise.





With the way youth corpers are dying these days ehnnn.....ayam nor understanding

Rest on

So what caused their deaths? It's not enough just copying something off somebody's Facebook wall. Try to conduct a little investigation to make your news richer and more detailed. That's what will stand you out in the already super saturated blogosphere. It will give you a good reputation and standing.

*Sad*



NYSC management and Fg should looking into that, as they died in active service to this country.

The guy is too fat na,he obviously died of obesity related diseases.



RIP 1 Like

Somebody pls interprete the jargon up there ...

Choooii

R.I.P.

It's easy to write this.

But thinking deep...It's a big loss.

Even though the cause of their death wasn't stated.

But I will love to Blame FG,not for NYSC scheme But a country that claim she spends 980,000.00 on each Undergraduate per annum should do more to protect life and property.

Imagine what you would do to protect your investment, Life and property of Nigerians is the Government investment and they should go beyond the line to protect it.

We've seen many people die due to inappropriation.

Naija We country,When will you Rise from the state of the dead.

This is so sad





Wetin make I do So if dem kom die nkoWetin make I do

hushpuppi

How manage



Someone has a lot of explanations to do How manageSomeone has a lot of explanations to do

AND THE WORST IS THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DONT TAKE THIS NYSC OF A THING SERIOUSLY...HOW CAN YOU BE PAYING THEM LESS THAN 19K WHEN THEY ARE BEING SENT TO WORK LIKE SLAVES...HMMM MAY GOD HELP US.

Not everyone is physically fit for the kind of training they make them do. 1 Like

So if dem kom die nko



As at the time your constructing the above sentence, am very sure common sense has departed from you