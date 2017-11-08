₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Yarnvibes(f): 3:22pm
Two members of the Kogi state NYSC, Ifeanyi Uzumeh and Blessing, have been confirmed dead.
Here’s what another corps member who confirmed their deaths wrote on Facebook;
“This is terribly painful and unbelievable that we lost this guy Apostle Ifeanyi Uzumeh (Biggie slim fit)…IMSU feels d pain, History feels d pain, his PPA at Kogi feels d pain, IYP feels d pain, 2017 Batch A stream 1 feels d pain, Imo state feels d pain , Okigwe feels d pain. Very difficult to believe from my side…
But the funny aspect of this so called NYSC scheme is that Nigeria have no stipulated wherewithal of sympathising with a bereaved family who lost a love one in this service…
I would have love to articulate the loop holes of this scheme but my soul is mourning.”
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Tizzytayo(m): 3:28pm
May his soul rest in peace and may God console his family
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by boss01: 3:34pm
Hmmm
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Ishilove: 3:56pm
Yarnvibes:So what caused their deaths? It's not enough just copying something off somebody's Facebook wall.
Try to conduct a little investigation to make your news richer and more detailed. That's what will stand you out in the already super saturated blogosphere. It will give you a good reputation and make your blog unique.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by MrBUN86(m): 5:44pm
So painful
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by yhormite: 5:44pm
I knew both of them during our camping days at Asaya camp RIP fellow Corpers
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 5:44pm
they died on duty, RIP!!
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by 9ja083(f): 5:44pm
It's a pity. May their gentle souls rest in peace.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by johnstar(m): 5:44pm
Dis op self
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Aikayy: 5:45pm
Bleep Nigeria
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by ezeagumar11: 5:45pm
Tragic... Rip guys
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 5:45pm
So sad but ......
In as much as I do not see any meaningful use of this scheme at the moment, there's no info regarding d cause of their deaths, did they die while carrying out duties at their respective PPAs? Because the guy who made the post on Facebook sounded like they died because they were corpers...
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by pointstores(m): 5:45pm
Ohh so sad imagine
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by amosgrace(f): 5:45pm
So painful
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:46pm
Nothing is more patriotic than dying in the course of serving one's fatherland.
Their families should be proud of them even in their demise.
They died as national heroes!
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Spoilt4toto: 5:46pm
With the way youth corpers are dying these days ehnnn.....ayam nor understanding
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 5:46pm
Rest on
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:46pm
Ishilove:You get sense
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 5:46pm
*Sad*
NYSC management and Fg should looking into that, as they died in active service to this country.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by deco22(m): 5:47pm
The guy is too fat na,he obviously died of obesity related diseases.
RIP
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by iswallker(m): 5:48pm
But the funny aspect of this so called NYSC scheme is that Nigeria have no stipulated wherewithal of sympathising with a bereaved family who lost a love one in this service…
I would have love to articulate the loop holes of this scheme but my soul is mourning.”
Somebody pls interprete the jargon up there ...
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 5:49pm
Choooii
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by pol23: 5:50pm
R.I.P.
It's easy to write this.
But thinking deep...It's a big loss.
Even though the cause of their death wasn't stated.
But I will love to Blame FG,not for NYSC scheme But a country that claim she spends 980,000.00 on each Undergraduate per annum should do more to protect life and property.
Imagine what you would do to protect your investment, Life and property of Nigerians is the Government investment and they should go beyond the line to protect it.
We've seen many people die due to inappropriation.
Naija We country,When will you Rise from the state of the dead.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:50pm
This is so sad
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by purem(m): 5:51pm
So if dem kom die nko
Wetin make I do
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by sinceraconcept(m): 5:52pm
hushpuppi
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:52pm
Yarnvibes:
How manage
Someone has a lot of explanations to do
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by ELdaar55(m): 5:52pm
AND THE WORST IS THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DONT TAKE THIS NYSC OF A THING SERIOUSLY...HOW CAN YOU BE PAYING THEM LESS THAN 19K WHEN THEY ARE BEING SENT TO WORK LIKE SLAVES...HMMM MAY GOD HELP US.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 5:53pm
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 5:54pm
Not everyone is physically fit for the kind of training they make them do.
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by bayocanny: 5:54pm
purem:As at the time your constructing the above sentence, am very sure common sense has departed from you
|Re: Two Kogi Corpers Die (Photos) by davodyguy: 5:55pm
Before we criticize or otherwise, what was the cause of their death?
I'm not sure 'NYSC' kills cos many people participated in the scheme.
Let's know the cause and thereafter comment
