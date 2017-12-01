₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by 247frolic(m): 4:06pm
Parade of colors at The Lagos Street Carnival
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by CharleyBright(m): 4:07pm
Hmmmm, Every state now into Carnival.... And all scheduled for December.
Cross Rivers State started it, and the Calabar carnival is still the best and will remain so.
If you doubts, dont be a Doubting Thomas. attend the Calabar Carnival ...and clear your doubts.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by 247frolic(m): 4:07pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:09pm
Beautiful...
which would you choose....Lagos or Brazil carnival?
Be Honest
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by rifasenate11(m): 4:11pm
sweet girls I like.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Edmanpumpin(m): 4:17pm
Welcome to December, the month of Grooves and Rythms.
They all look glamorous.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Keneking: 4:24pm
Useless organisation.
Cheap costumes
Nonsense traffic at Ikeja
Worthless exercise
Poor coverage by LWT (Lagos Weekend Television)
Not capable of attracting Tourist into the State
Complete waste of time and space
Boring visuals
Empty contents
Terrible songs
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Tytylion(m): 6:03pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by wristbangle(m): 6:04pm
Keneking:
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by 26Clueless(m): 6:05pm
why kwarans kno dey do carnival self ?
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by pointstores(m): 6:05pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by mayskit4luv(m): 6:06pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by UbanmeUdie: 6:06pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by jashar(f): 6:06pm
I was there...
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by heryurh(m): 6:07pm
No Open Brezz atall
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by DaddyKross: 6:07pm
jashar:
You, you lie
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by ODVanguard: 6:08pm
Keneking:
Guy, you better slow your roll with your incessant irrational bitterness towards any positive Lagos-related news. You can always relocate to Anambra if Lagos no pay you.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by kay29000(m): 6:08pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by 1Sharon(f): 6:08pm
Africans are such followers
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by hemartins(m): 6:08pm
Saw the event. Twas So boring
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by fratermathy(m): 6:09pm
Copy copy
By the way
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Keneking: 6:09pm
ODVanguard:Useless comment
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by jashar(f): 6:09pm
Keneking:
The costumes were wack. Even the so called Miss Lagos or so...
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by iluvdonjazzy: 6:10pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by ODVanguard: 6:11pm
Keneking:
You better not kill yourself over Lagos matter.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Rekyz(m): 6:12pm
CharleyBright:No be lie
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by jashar(f): 6:13pm
DaddyKross:
And why shall I lie?
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by Keneking: 6:13pm
ODVanguard:
Who edited my post?
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by JERRYABC2(m): 6:13pm
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by ODVanguard: 6:15pm
Keneking:
Ask her. She might know.
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by ChewingStick(m): 6:18pm
Pls when is the Nairaland Party 3.0 Jareh.?
Re: Photos From The Lagos Street Carnival 2017 by AgatuBoy(m): 6:19pm
CharleyBright:ok. tank you for telling but its not a secondary skul debate
nobody is arguing
