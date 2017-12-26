Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos (7991 Views)

Her friends and colleagues have taken to their Facebook accounts to mourn the loss. May her soul rest in peace.



A 26-year-old lady identified as Onyinyechi Joy Elekwachi, has left her family and friends in a sorrowful mood following her death. The young lady reportedly died some months after her wedding ceremony as she's set to be laid to rest on Wednesday, 7th December 2017 in Anambra state.

Such a beauty! Death u are just too wicked! u almost killed me d other day too! RIP my sweet sis. 10 Likes

Chineke me.Kai a ojoo.

May God comfort her family and her hubby. 1 Like

So unfortunate

May her soul RIP

My God.

RlP dear



Interesting culture.



Meanwhile, what has the husband got to say about this? Lying-in-state for this young person?Interesting culture.Meanwhile, what has the husband got to say about this? 1 Like

God help us oooo! What's up with people dying b4 or immediately after wedding!! It will not be our portion!

RIP to the pretty lady! May God console this hubby 8 Likes

RIP

Sad story...

May her soul rest in peace, Amen..

The husband use do rituals that I'm sure 5 Likes 1 Share









This is the direct repercussion of jilting her spirit husband to marry a certified ritualist.





What a painless loss! This is the direct repercussion of jilting her spirit husband to marry a certified ritualist.What a painless loss!

Maybe she bi spirit child(ogbanje)..... Na 'maybe' i said o, b4 some pipu devour me here.

And Her Ex Will Be Like.. Thank God I Didnt Fall Into Thee Poo. 1 Like

BUHARIISCURSED:

The husband use do rituals that I'm sure

bro is everything alright ? bro is everything alright 3 Likes





Was she a MD?



The kind of death we see under this APC government is no longer tolerable and something has to be done fast Why she died?Was she a MD?The kind of death we see under this APC government is no longer tolerable and something has to be done fast 1 Like

hope sey her husband no take her plus up to take cover for wedding expenses

BUHARIISCURSED:

The husband use do rituals that I'm sure You said my mind bro.Those Igbo guys enh I dey fear some of them. You said my mind bro.Those Igbo guys enh I dey fear some of them. 1 Like

adadike281:

Such a beauty! Death u are just too wicked! u almost killed me d other day too! RIP my sweet sis. What happened? What happened?

Time to start asking questions

..... Tinubu son died.... Davido friends died.. This fine lady just died... All youths / young... Hmmm 1 Like

adadike281:

Such a beauty! Death u are just too wicked! u almost killed me d other day too! RIP my sweet sis.

Thank God for saving you, my dear. But what really happened? Thank God for saving you, my dear. But what really happened?

favourmic:





bro is everything alright ?

He is sincerely not AlRIGHT He is sincerely not AlRIGHT

Lucky her!



At least,she died a responsible lady



with the almighty "MRS" title



Husband will remarry(may even go for her best friend)



And live continues 1 Like

This is tragic.



May God console the husband.

Rest in peace.

God, May we not die at our young age. Amen

The obvious fact is that...Life's not fair.

RIP.

missyadorable:

a a a u see ur life u see ur life