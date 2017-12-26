₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,335 members, 3,949,658 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 11:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos (7991 Views)
Lady Dies One Month After Her Wedding. Photos / Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind / Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:13pm On Dec 03
A 26-year-old lady identified as Onyinyechi Joy Elekwachi, has left her family and friends in a sorrowful mood following her death. The young lady reportedly died some months after her wedding ceremony as she's set to be laid to rest on Wednesday, 7th December 2017 in Anambra state.
Her friends and colleagues have taken to their Facebook accounts to mourn the loss. May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/26-year-old-bride-dies-months-wedding-friends-lament-photos.html
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:14pm On Dec 03
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by adadike281(f): 8:29pm On Dec 03
Such a beauty! Death u are just too wicked! u almost killed me d other day too! RIP my sweet sis.
10 Likes
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by thorpido(m): 8:50pm On Dec 03
Chineke me.Kai a ojoo.
May God comfort her family and her hubby.
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:55pm On Dec 03
So unfortunate
May her soul RIP
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 9:53pm On Dec 03
My God.
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Annancy(f): 10:42pm On Dec 03
RlP dear
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by ElsonMorali: 10:51pm On Dec 03
Lying-in-state for this young person?
Interesting culture.
Meanwhile, what has the husband got to say about this?
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by migeoart(f): 11:09pm On Dec 03
God help us oooo! What's up with people dying b4 or immediately after wedding!! It will not be our portion!
RIP to the pretty lady! May God console this hubby
8 Likes
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Gluhbirne(f): 11:10am
RIP
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by sajb(m): 11:15am
Sad story...
May her soul rest in peace, Amen..
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 11:17am
The husband use do rituals that I'm sure
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 11:17am
This is the direct repercussion of jilting her spirit husband to marry a certified ritualist.
What a painless loss!
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by jonnytad(m): 11:17am
Maybe she bi spirit child(ogbanje)..... Na 'maybe' i said o, b4 some pipu devour me here.
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by GraveMan(m): 11:17am
And Her Ex Will Be Like.. Thank God I Didnt Fall Into Thee Poo.
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by favourmic(m): 11:18am
BUHARIISCURSED:
bro is everything alright?
3 Likes
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Keneking: 11:18am
Why she died?
Was she a MD?
The kind of death we see under this APC government is no longer tolerable and something has to be done fast
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by shadrach79: 11:19am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by tishbite41: 11:20am
hope sey her husband no take her plus up to take cover for wedding expenses
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Letslive: 11:20am
BUHARIISCURSED:You said my mind bro.Those Igbo guys enh I dey fear some of them.
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Otapipia: 11:20am
adadike281:What happened?
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Donjcco(m): 11:21am
Time to start asking questions
..... Tinubu son died.... Davido friends died.. This fine lady just died... All youths / young... Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by SlayQueenSlayer: 11:21am
adadike281:
Thank God for saving you, my dear. But what really happened?
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Lummygold1: 11:21am
favourmic:
He is sincerely not AlRIGHT
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by missyadorable(f): 11:21am
Lucky her!
At least,she died a responsible lady
with the almighty "MRS" title
Husband will remarry(may even go for her best friend)
And live continues
1 Like
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by delugajackson(m): 11:21am
This is tragic.
May God console the husband.
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by maxiuc(m): 11:21am
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by MsFaith(f): 11:22am
Rest in peace.
God, May we not die at our young age. Amen
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by pol23: 11:22am
The obvious fact is that...Life's not fair.
RIP.
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by opestein: 11:22am
missyadorable:u see ur life
|Re: Friends Mourn As 26-year-old Lady Dies Months After Her Wedding. Photos by Ralo(m): 11:23am
Money ritual tings...watch the husband start swimming in money in few months time with different slay queens by his side.
Don’t quote me
1 Like
Distance Relation And What To Talk About / Plsssssssss Help Me Is Urgent / She Has Never Enjoyed Her Wedding! Pls Help Her.
Viewing this topic: casig, lakesidey(m), akhimself234, pol23, CaptVerida, abason(m), julietene(f), JayEntaur(m), LewsTherin, necoD, EVILFOREST, xremmy(m), midehi2(f), ModsWillKillNL, OMO1234567(f), Danialuone, Donkuro, timpaker(m), nerodenero, IamLEGEND1, Crystal24, file1(m), igbewins(m), okeyben10, Pjelafe(m), naseey(m), pweetygiftofGod(f), dmg1, vivixander, Parko(m), Kennybix(m), ATIKUisCOOL(m), optimus09, Impenia, ortegae, lalasticlala(m), damipaul(m), davidodiba(m), K08(m), Donald3d(m), Tgen, v24m(f), Articul8(m), LizzyAnn(f), sfg1711, callola, oruma19, yemmit90, Adebaba1(m), Gift10, ocheejemb, LGISREAL, Tonytonex(m), neyo4gunnerz(m), Manweyfitquarel(m), timota(m), geniousisrael(m), Safiaa(f), Goldenheart002(f), ElsonMorali, Kulas, happymama, YOUNGrapha(m), asksteve(m), pastorlams(m), geobaks(m), Chidex50, mimiz866, obezzy1, Qasaforlife(f), tripleaa, UnimkeAk(m), soldierkunle, uchsino, pampamafolabi8, Trustme2(m), Faramide(m), KAYTECHPRINCE(m), deriana(f), AutumnSpring(f), stallionng, LAZAREY, kachimor, oshe111, ayoblinks, ikehuchenna, shinarlaura(f), adedoyin008(m), lindiwey, tolulope2021(m), Ciscagirl, Uhomanbulus110(f), QUOTATION, toluduji, shadrach79, Bayswater, felo12(m), Gbenusi(m), bukit05(f), agriboom, NairalandCS(m), anikkyberry, Toyde(m), Kratos18, Pokerface1(m), tonyzeal(m), mmachi96(f), Catalyst4real, Heavenian, OZAA(m), EmmySupol, oneitalia, Merryglad(f), mike070, Mystheriouss(m), TheEnforcer, Tdarry, Hundredpercent(m), sleepingqueen25(f), temmy08, Prestige16(m), salamidoski, Lilmisshy, JaySpecial(m), ladycn, ibscrib, cheehummer(f), Donrissy(m), damselalayo(f), sondetoks, edna99(f), aygboko88, itzMizELo(f), Enegod(m), zees(f), Coldfeets, eberetos, sylva1 and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20