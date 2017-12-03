₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Letenwam: 8:46pm
Throwing her weight behind the movement against SARS on social media, Nigerian OAP Tyra, said that she will be protesting against SARS bare chested alongside 10,000 women in a yet to be disclosed date.
According to her, she will be bring back the Aba women riot of 1929 to 2017, against the agency created by the Nigerian Police to curb crime.
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-oap-to-march-bare-chested-with-10000-women-over-sars-killings/
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by AntiWailer: 8:47pm
Lol.
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by wisino1(m): 8:49pm
I will love to see that lady bare chested in fact I will join the protest in solidarity
2 Likes
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by TheMainMan: 8:50pm
this can't be true coz even sars will join the protest
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by sexybbstar(f): 8:50pm
Team small and perky
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by RSVP(m): 8:57pm
Dis gon be fun...Plz let dem fight for us with their weapon
Early Christmas gift for our SARS.
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by 4Ken: 9:05pm
My friends in SARS department, if you guys stop these women from protesting bare chested, we men will protest our own o and it won't be letting our dingalings out.
It's been a while I saw so much Unclad women
#LetOurWomenProtest
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Tamarapetty(f): 9:11pm
why bare chested?
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Day2logic(m): 9:16pm
I go like de this kind protest abeg. Abeg no join those virgin girls wey just enter womanhood with slippery breast o. because sars will not take you serious.
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Day2logic(m): 9:22pm
Tamarapetty:
Because SARS de show us wetin our eyes no suppose see, na they are about to see wetin dem eyes no suppose see
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by AngelicBeing: 10:04pm
Nigeria police criminals are the most useless police force in the world, they are wicked with dark heart, they specialize in collecting egunje, framing innocent people and killing people in the name of investigation, they should be flogged, disbanded and replaced with Opc, useless police force led by a useless IG, nonsense
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Pidginwhisper: 10:04pm
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by dontgiveupp(m): 10:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by adenine02: 10:05pm
Can't wait
Please tell em we don't need old women
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by gurunlocker: 10:05pm
I was thinking it would be Toolz, I would have joined them...
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by ogaJona(m): 10:05pm
wow this protest is gonna be mouth watering, I must participate, nah me go dey front
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by jobaltol: 10:05pm
..
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by cashlurd(m): 10:05pm
She is still blabbing. She is yet to be threatened by top politicians and authorities to drop the idea the same way Tuface did.
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by kpaofame: 10:05pm
SARS go still scatter the protest with ttear tear gas
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by nNEOo(m): 10:05pm
Otobolisyncracy
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by StevenJay01(m): 10:06pm
We will join with our pricks Unclad alsol
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Scatterscatter(m): 10:06pm
Chai.... I hope she will be in front sha
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by konkonbilo(m): 10:06pm
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by Criis(m): 10:07pm
Solidarity forever
|Re: OAP Tyra To March Bare Chested With 10,000 Women Over Alleged SARS Killings by adisabarber(m): 10:07pm
No do like Tuface ooo
Ndlea Asks Court To Stay Execution On Baba Suwe's N25m Compensation / A Hiden Secret On How To Connect Ur D S T V Decoder To Ur Laptop And Browse Free / I Just Shot, Produced & Directed My Own Movie- Star Actor, NONSO DIOBI
