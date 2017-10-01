₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,319 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" (16441 Views)
Kidnapped UNILORIN Student Made To Drink Blood,Freed For Not Meeting Requirement / 17-Year-Old Girl Drugged By Her Sister And Raped By Sister's Boyfriend. Photo / Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by VeeInsider: 10:37pm On Dec 03
A University of Ilorin female student (name withheld), has narrated how a man she met on Instagram drugged, had sex and took her nude pictures in a Lagos hotel.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.nan.ng/news/instagram-friend-drugged-sex-unilorin-student/amp/
1 Share
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:39pm On Dec 03
Men are f00lz
A real man don't take nudes to harass a lady
10 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by habsydiamond(m): 10:45pm On Dec 03
if u are not careful u will continue to run to this man for sex everyday if u don't open up to Ur dad whom he said he will send the pictures to...u can get him arrested once he decides to drop the pictures....
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by Jodha(f): 11:11pm On Dec 03
The guy is an animal no doubt...a sex starved maniac...if yhu must meet up with strangers ,do so in open places...girls wise up c'mon...
Where she phork up wella nah when she collect the 15k...he asked of sex...yhu refused ....but collected the money...
For her mind she don see mugu....ladies wise up...this world is filled with wolves in sheep clothing's parading themselves as guys...
18 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by DaddyKross: 11:16pm On Dec 03
Shame on that guy.
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by Yeligray(m): 11:20pm On Dec 03
DaddyKross:what took her to the hotel?
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by DaddyKross: 11:26pm On Dec 03
Yeligray:
That the girl is stupid doesn't justify the guy's animalistic behaviour. Blackmailing a girl in to sex with her nudes ?
Shame on him, again.
Let's not even talk about the stupid girl, it's their way. Like i once told someone here, Ladies always think they are smart and cunning, not knowing that no matter what, men are always 30 billion miles ahead.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by Marshalxv(m): 1:30am
I laugh when I see people bashing the guy here .
The real story is,the girl went to the hotel and willingly had sex with the guy .
why follow a guy to a hotel room if you're not ready for sex ?
If she was drugged as she said ,she'll be fast asleep before causing any seen.
if the guy drugged her and she raised alarm and was rescued, the hotel would've handed the man over to the police .
If she didn't have any sexual relationship with the man,how did he come about her nude pix,I'm sure nude pix don't just appear like that .
my conclusion, they were both enjoying each other till something went wrong, then the sharp girl in self defence in case her pix surface online came up with this poor excuse of a story .
71 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by kendrace(f): 1:38am
Rape stories everywhere
She should have returned the 15k
U don't collect such money. You took his money and turned down his offer. Our girls need to learn, why follow a boy u just met out? U even lodged in a hotel with him (lmfao) this world is crazy mehn
8 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by profolaolu: 1:41am
BUHARIISCURSED:Bros the hustle is real, U want to win the sympathy of ladies on Nl
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by Yourr: 1:45am
It was when I was preparing to return to school, so he demanded sex which I turned down.
The girl thought that money goes on trees huh
In Other News
These 2 Measurements Might Determine How Long You Will Liveu
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/2-measurements-determine-long-life.html
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by delugajackson(m): 3:37am
She actually thought she could eat her cake and have it.
You don't follow someone to an hotel when you know what happens there. He's not your brother, neither is he going there to share the Gospel with you.
Secondly, he need not tell you his intentions.
Smartness level:0%
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by Randy100: 6:00am
The way girls are coming out to say 'rape', I am afraid one day my girl will also join them too. Pls girls, rape is a forceful penetration.
7 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by ybalogs(m): 6:10am
DrinkLimca:Hotel ooo and she even collected a whole 15k. She deserves koboko.
5 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by ybalogs(m): 6:11am
Instagramming goes bad. who is to blame?
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by coolestchris(m): 6:17am
shame on today ladies
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by clerkent(m): 6:19am
so she went to a hotel and collect 15k.i don't even know that father Christmas now visit hotel to share money.
7 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by bayocanny: 6:21am
Sue him for rape but before you do make sure you refund the 15k
Nonsense!!
5 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by eTECTIVe(m): 7:15am
She's lying to attract sympathy.. She sent him those nudes and went there to scam d guy of money since she claimed to b preparing to go back to skool
|Re: UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" by BruncleZuma: 7:51am
Ghanaian Loses N15m To Fake Nigerian Spiritualists / Baby Abandoned Inside A Bush In Ikorodu (Photos) / Man Kills Father In Akwa Ibom Over Fight With Mum
Viewing this topic: mrgoldenleaf, phiszo(m), samcarlos, BBBlaze, lekankolade(m), Rumplesteelskin, freshboy31, highchiefpee(m), jowa16, topeolu1, eligibility, Addme, deniz8mluv(m), perrol, tainot2002(m), SamUtaji, cyborg123(m), petsolo115, Hobowobo(f), ajides4422(m), deeLima86(m), Foxrain, TheGreatest1, wisino1(m), emmaexplores(m), phemolala07(m), Edwin984(m), Iamdj(m), EnnyGr, umbawo(m), MsFaith(f), venmotors, ajibolag, KKKWHITE(m), bimbotek, GREATP1(m), Exodus26, Godjone(m), Lancier(m), aanexplus(m), deji47, denbaba, Benwems(m), martins1213, 3pointz(m), Africanbest(m), Onyiye0691, newoffer, cnnamoko(m), RHARPHELLE99(m), macaphan007(m), kings988, BumbleBee007, Peachbloom(f), olaitanbaale1(m), VivaLaByke, khorlynz(m), creamylicious(f), cybriz82(m), pearldaisy(f), DSoj(m), SmellingAnus(m), ekolina(m), ikemeze, tosign4real(m), SeekTheTruth, aro1(m), tabaski, Austyno4(m), donsmall94(m), arabbunkum, xtaphare321(f), tobillionaire(m), Princewilla(m), macuno88, Bigwig1, zoneboy, Datiboboy12, daududaniel(m), brayan(m), tonye72(m), dejidejavu, Oloks(m), fabadey1, learnedman(m), Hopehall, Vernor(m), pappyoung, TDIsaac(m), livinbygrace, ikechizoba(f), officialfestus(m), smiledee, K360Degree(m), id4sho(m), Repol, Oluwamarc(m), kariby, pharmzy(m), tintin3, Akfakorede(m), madamGift(f), PHIPEX(m), Adroit17(m), ahmstrng(m), malache(m), xrisdgreat(m), minijasper03(m), Treash(m), oye10, deolurexy1(m), Greatestchyke(m), ukachy69, lacream007, ifewise(m), krestup, Ayemco(f), dare0834(m), camizzy(f), kaybee3(m), Dami42lola(m), oloriLFC(f), AngryNigerian(m), femart(m), leximore, Drabeey(m), Naijaarchive(m), yommy78, roqrules04(m), ShutdownBrown24(m), monex(m), Obinovictor(m), priceaction, Ykol, Kimzylove(f), korm2me(m), johndwayy(m), herrlekan(m), spillszzzzzzzz, Ekikor(m), apokan200(m), Trut(m) and 216 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38