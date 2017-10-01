Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / UNILORIN Student: "Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex, Took My Nude Pictures" (16441 Views)

Kidnapped UNILORIN Student Made To Drink Blood,Freed For Not Meeting Requirement / 17-Year-Old Girl Drugged By Her Sister And Raped By Sister's Boyfriend. Photo / Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

A University of Ilorin female student (name withheld), has narrated how a man she met on Instagram drugged, had sex and took her nude pictures in a Lagos hotel.



Crying profusely while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin, the lady said she met the man through social media network (Instagram), where the relationship started.



“He asked for a relationship which I was reluctant to accept but I accepted.



“I met him for the first time in Lagos when I was on holiday. He later invited me to an hotel in Ojo area of Lagos, that was when I met him for the second time.





“It was when I was preparing to return to school, so he demanded sex which I turned down.



“He promised me N15,000 and transferred it to me, we had a drink but I noticed I was dizzy.



“So it was when one of the hotel waiters brought a condom that I started to cause a scene before people came to my rescue.





“Later that day, he called and threatened to send my nude pictures he took to my Daddy, I was surprised how he got my father’s number.



“It was because of the threat that I had to go to him again to have sex and to ask him delete all the pictures but he again said he had video of when we were having sex.



“I couldn’t confront my parents because I was scared and told my pastor, so it was my pastor that reported the matter to the police,” the Unilorin student said.



She described the man as a devil who had taught her a painful lesson.



Confirming the incident, Kwara police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, told newsmen that the suspect was arrested but escaped during interrogation.



“We invited the suspect to Ilorin with the help of the lady he was threatening.



“We arrested him and seized the phone which has the nudes pictures.



“So, we asked an officer to go and search where he lodged in Ilorin only for him to escape in the process and we have not seen him till date,” Okasanmi explained.



Okasanmi said that the suspect later went on social media claiming that he collected money from him



The Kwara Police spokesman challenged the suspect to come out and sue him if his claims were true.



NAN



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.nan.ng/news/instagram-friend-drugged-sex-unilorin-student/amp/ 1 Share

Men are f00lz



A real man don't take nudes to harass a lady 10 Likes

if u are not careful u will continue to run to this man for sex everyday if u don't open up to Ur dad whom he said he will send the pictures to...u can get him arrested once he decides to drop the pictures.... 3 Likes 2 Shares

The guy is an animal no doubt...a sex starved maniac...if yhu must meet up with strangers ,do so in open places...girls wise up c'mon...



Where she phork up wella nah when she collect the 15k...he asked of sex...yhu refused ....but collected the money...

For her mind she don see mugu....ladies wise up...this world is filled with wolves in sheep clothing's parading themselves as guys... 18 Likes

Shame on that guy.

DaddyKross:

Shame on that guy.





what took her to the hotel? what took her to the hotel? 45 Likes 2 Shares

Yeligray:

what took her to the hotel?



That the girl is stupid doesn't justify the guy's animalistic behaviour. Blackmailing a girl in to sex with her nudes ?



Shame on him, again.





Let's not even talk about the stupid girl, it's their way. Like i once told someone here, Ladies always think they are smart and cunning, not knowing that no matter what, men are always 30 billion miles ahead. That the girl is stupid doesn't justify the guy's animalistic behaviour. Blackmailing a girl in to sex with her nudes ?Shame on him, again.Let's not even talk about the stupid girl, it's their way. Like i once told someone here, Ladies always think they are smart and cunning, not knowing that no matter what, men are always 30 billion miles ahead. 43 Likes 2 Shares

I laugh when I see people bashing the guy here .



The real story is,the girl went to the hotel and willingly had sex with the guy .



why follow a guy to a hotel room if you're not ready for sex ?



If she was drugged as she said ,she'll be fast asleep before causing any seen.



if the guy drugged her and she raised alarm and was rescued, the hotel would've handed the man over to the police .



If she didn't have any sexual relationship with the man,how did he come about her nude pix,I'm sure nude pix don't just appear like that .



my conclusion, they were both enjoying each other till something went wrong, then the sharp girl in self defence in case her pix surface online came up with this poor excuse of a story . 71 Likes 5 Shares

Rape stories everywhere



She should have returned the 15k

U don't collect such money. You took his money and turned down his offer. Our girls need to learn, why follow a boy u just met out? U even lodged in a hotel with him (lmfao) this world is crazy mehn 8 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

Men are f00lz



A real man don't take nudes to harass a lady Bros the hustle is real, U want to win the sympathy of ladies on Nl Bros the hustle is real, U want to win the sympathy of ladies on Nl 39 Likes 3 Shares

It was when I was preparing to return to school, so he demanded sex which I turned down.



“He promised me N15,000 and transferred it to me, we had a drink but I noticed I was dizzy.

The girl thought that money goes on trees huh



In Other News

These 2 Measurements Might Determine How Long You Will Liveu

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/2-measurements-determine-long-life.html The girl thought that money goes on trees huhIn Other News

She actually thought she could eat her cake and have it.

You don't follow someone to an hotel when you know what happens there. He's not your brother, neither is he going there to share the Gospel with you.



Secondly, he need not tell you his intentions.





Smartness level:0%



22 Likes 2 Shares

The way girls are coming out to say 'rape', I am afraid one day my girl will also join them too. Pls girls, rape is a forceful penetration. 7 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Hmm you went into the hotel room of a man that has been wooing you online, on his invite..



And you turned down his sexual advances..



Even after the 15 k he sent to your bank account..



Some girls think they can eat their cake and have it back... Hotel ooo and she even collected a whole 15k. She deserves koboko. Hotel ooo and she even collected a whole 15k. She deserves koboko. 5 Likes

Instagramming goes bad. who is to blame?

shame on today ladies 1 Like

so she went to a hotel and collect 15k.i don't even know that father Christmas now visit hotel to share money. 7 Likes

Sue him for rape but before you do make sure you refund the 15k

Nonsense!! 5 Likes