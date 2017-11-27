Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "RCCG Pastor Chiedu Ezekwesili Swindled My Mother Of N11 Million" - Lady (6177 Views)

Estate Chairman Locks Out RCCG Members From Their Property At Osborn Estate(pic) / Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) / Apostle Johnson Suleman Sacks Pastor Over MMM

According to her, SARS officers were called to intervene in the incident and the Pastor reportedly signed an undertaking to return the money. However, she further disclosed that her mum is yet to get her money since the undertaking was signed in September.



She wrote;

“Today is Sunday…

In the light of all these going on

I want to ask members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

And all persons who know Pastor Chiedu Ezekwesili



To ask him to return the Sum of Eleven Million Naira which he swindled my mother of

My mother has always been a staunch believer in this church of a thing



It is a pity that she keeps believing every person who calls himself a Man of god, is an honest and god fearing person

I have decided to take up this issue because 11 million is not a joke in these hard times



E.A Adeboye and his people should know what their various pastors are up to , all in the name of church



I will give details of the scam and how we called SARS on him and his deputy pastors and the undertaking they signed in the month of September yet they have not returned the money



I have all these proof…and even a bounced check he gave my mother, for the fucktards that will try to defend him



This is the same way i suffered hardship and molestation in the hands of An Omega Fire Ministry Pastor!



I will not rest until these Men pay for their Crimes!



And the rest of you who are flocking to church as i type, to give them more of your hard end money…Its such a bloody pity.



I would never wish to be in your shoes!”



Pastor and money! Nothing new. Next... 17 Likes



God's Name shall not be tarnished through me.

End time things God's Name shall not be tarnished through me.End time things 5 Likes

Jesu! Freeze must hear this... 12 Likes

CHURCH IS WHERE EVIL LIES NOW. CHURCH IS WHERE EVIL LIES NOW. 14 Likes

GloriaNinja:

CHURCH IS WHERE EVIL LIES NOW. Be careful what u say

It's good u get to know what God sees the church as

His own abode where he tabernacles. That a certain person or people chooses to be thieves and swindlers doesn't mean the devil has come to occupy God's own abode.





Am not surprised at all. All these were meant to happen. The devil is really putting up a strong fight against the church of God and sometimes he manipulates people who were supposed to be stewards in the house of God just to draw away souls from the kingdom



But the church will keep growing stronger and more influential because no matter whom the devil wants to use to war against the church, we are more than conquerors Be careful what u sayIt's good u get to know what God sees the church asHis own abode where he tabernacles. That a certain person or people chooses to be thieves and swindlers doesn't mean the devil has come to occupy God's own abode.Am not surprised at all. All these were meant to happen. The devil is really putting up a strong fight against the church of God and sometimes he manipulates people who were supposed to be stewards in the house of God just to draw away souls from the kingdomBut the church will keep growing stronger and more influential because no matter whom the devil wants to use to war against the church, we are more than conquerors 10 Likes





Pastor Ezekwesili, you don buy market oooo.



But, this story isn't juicy enough na, what was the 11m meant for? Yekpa! Daddy Freeze on this one!Pastor Ezekwesili, you don buy market oooo.But, this story isn't juicy enough na, what was the 11m meant for?

THEME: WORTH CELEBRATING



MEMORISE:



Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven. Luke 10:20



READ: Luke 10:17-20



10:17 And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name.



10:18 And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.



10:19 Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.



10:20 Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.



MESSAGE:



If you are sure of your salvation from sin, you need to be grateful to God. The reason is that there is nothing else in the whole wide world that can transform a sinner into a saint other than the Name of Jesus and the power of His Blood. Acts 4:12 says,



” Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”



No hero from any country can save you; neither can any prophet from any age or dispensation deliver you. No amount of money can buy you out of Hell, and no level of good works or moral uprightness can redeem you either. Only faith in the Name of Jesus and faith in the cleansing power of His Blood can save you. Thank God that Jesus fully paid the price of our redemption! If He had only paid in part, you can be sure that no one would have been saved today, going by Satan’s antecedents. However, Jesus fully paid for our redemption – Hallelujah! To show that the price has been paid in full, shortly before He died on the cross, He publicly declared “It is finished”. (John 19:30). Therefore, you ought to daily thank God for your salvation. How often do you appreciate Him for saving your soul?



Today, many believers celebrate their birthdays, graduation from school, promotion at the office, appointments, winning big contracts and other major achievements in life, but many of these people forget to even say “Thank You Jesus for the salvation of my soul”. This is the benefit that should give you the greatest joy! After the 70 disciples sent out by the Lord for evangelism returned with fantastic testimonies of the success of their outing, the Lord shocked them by telling them that they were rejoicing over what was not the main issue. He then told them what the object of their joy should be:



“Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.” Luke 10:20



Your salvation from sin is far more important than any other achievements you have on earth. Great is the value that God and the whole of heaven place on it. You should therefore thank God for it every day of your life; it is well worth it.



KEY POINT:



If you knew the severity of eternal hell, you would treasure the salvation of your soul and thank God always for it. 1 Like 1 Share

RCCG FAKE "CHURCH".



zionmde:



Be careful what u say

It's good u get to know what God sees the church as

His own abode where he tabernacles. That a certain person or people chooses to be thieves and swindlers doesn't mean the devil has come to occupy God's own abode.





Am not surprised at all. All these were meant to happen. The devil is really putting up a strong fight against the church of God and sometimes he manipulates people who were supposed to be stewards in the house of God just to draw away souls from the kingdom



But the church will keep growing stronger and more influential because no matter whom the devil wants to use to war against the church, we are more than conquerors Pls have you not heard that the church is not a building neither is it a registered organisation or movement. A member of the church of Christ has been victimised by a wolf in sheep clothing and you are defending a organisation which is not a church a church is just people that are part of body of Christ not religious organisation. 12 Likes 6 Shares

Its All About The Money

nicemuyoo:

Pls have you not heard that the church is not a building neither is it a registered organisation or movement. A member of the church of Christ has been victimised by a wolf in sheep clothing and you are defending a organisation which is not a church a church is just people that are part of body of Christ not religious organisation.

I am not defending any organization.

The person I mentioned said "evil now lies in the church" from ur own definition of the word "church" tell me why that statement is not an insult to the almighty, who is the one that sanctifies and tarbanacles in the church. Most people say rubbish about the church thinking the church is a building or a denomination. Go and read the old testament very well how God esteemed the holiest of holies where his presence dwelt. Imagine what would happen to an Israelite then if he because of the evil of the children of Eli now said, evil dwells in God's temple. I am not defending any organization.The person I mentioned said "evil now lies in the church" from ur own definition of the word "church" tell me why that statement is not an insult to the almighty, who is the one that sanctifies and tarbanacles in the church. Most people say rubbish about the church thinking the church is a building or a denomination. Go and read the old testament very well how God esteemed the holiest of holies where his presence dwelt. Imagine what would happen to an Israelite then if he because of the evil of the children of Eli now said, evil dwells in God's temple. 2 Likes





The historical development of the church of God would be one of humble beginnings. However, this parable contains more than this important truth. Hidden within it is a warning about the perversion of the church's method of growth and of satanic attacks upon it. This parable is an analogy, and as with all analogies, the symbolism is not exact but similar. Therefore, the symbolism of the Kingdom of God being likened to a mustard seed is not identical, yet it explains a particular aspect of the process that the church goes through in preparing for God's Kingdom.



1. What does the mustard seed represent? Matthew 13:31; Mark 4:31; Luke 13:19.



Comment: The mustard seed stands for the progress of the church from small beginnings. Because of its minuteness, the mustard seed came to symbolize small beginnings, denoting the smallest weight or measure, a tiny particle. The parable focuses on this idea of smallness. The mustard seed is something small that does its part to expand in preparation for the Kingdom of God. The seed represents an instrument by which spiritual growth can be advanced, just as a plant grows and reproduces itself through a seed.



In this parable, the small seed is the church, which appeared as the firstfruits of the Word. Just as in the Parable of the Sower, the one who sows the mustard seed is the Son of Man, Jesus Christ, and the field is the world. Jesus Himself had an insignificant entrance into the world by human standards, and the church He founded is likewise a "little flock" (Luke 12:31-32), small and designed by God not to become a physically powerful organization that would make a spectacle of itself.



In Matthew 7:13-14, Christ says the way that leads to eternal life is difficult and narrow, and few find it. He reiterates in Matthew 20:16 that few are chosen. In Luke 10:2, when sending the seventy out, He says the laborers are few. Paul argues in I Corinthians 1:26-29 that God calls the weak and the base of the world to put to shame the mighty and the noble. Jesus is referring to those few who, upon their calling by God, voluntarily submit to God's dominion, the Kingdom of God.



2. What do the birds of the air represent? Matthew 13:32; Mark 4:32; Luke 13:19.



Comment: Birds are naturally attracted to the taste of the mustard seed. Matthew identifies the birds of the air as "the wicked one" (Matthew 13:4, 19). Mark connects them with "Satan" (Mark 4:4, 15), and Luke links them to "the devil" (Luke 8:5, 12). In Genesis 15:11, fowls swoop down on Abraham's sacrifices, and he has to drive them away (see Deuteronomy 28:26). The end-time Babylon becomes "a habitation of demons, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird" (Revelation 18:2).



In the parable, Jesus predicts the birds of the air would lodge in the branches. These "birds," demons led by "the prince of the power of the air" (Ephesians 2:2), have continually tried to infiltrate the church. Upon the unsuspecting early church, Satan moved quickly to implant his agents in it to teach false doctrine while appearing to be true Christians. Just as God permitted Satan to tempt Job intensely (Job 1:12; 2:6) and to sift Peter as wheat (Luke 22:31), He has allowed antichrists to lodge within His church (I Corinthians 11:18-19).



3. What does the "tree" represent? Same verses.



Comment: The largest of mustard plants, even under ideal conditions, can grow only to a height of about 15 feet. Luke 13:19 describes it as "a large tree," yet the natural mustard plant is not "a large tree" by any stretch of the imagination. All varieties of the mustard family, which are herbs, have thin, pulpy—not woody—stems and branches. It is nothing like a tree.



This mustard plant did something abnormal by growing beyond its design parameters; it became larger than what God designed as normal. What is this large mustard tree in which, apparently, demons are welcome? As the church grew from a tiny seed into a small mustard bush, it was as God designed it, but over time, it mutated into a large tree, something never intended by God.



This plant ceased to be God's church when it perverted its doctrines and objectives, moving beyond God's intended limits. It became a counterfeit of the true church, appropriating the name "Christian" and blending or syncretizing pagan mystery religions with Christianity. Eventually, it called itself the Roman Catholic Church, and later produced Protestant daughter churches whose doctrines are rooted in Catholicism.



What became of the true church? When the mustard plant mutated from its original form, God replanted His true church in another corner of the field, beginning the process anew. It is a consistent characteristic of God's true church to remain as a small herb, spiritually feeding the few who are chosen to become regenerated children of the Kingdom of God.







zionmde:



I am not defending any organization.

The name agbala nwanyi is very funny



Hmmm Hmmm

Hin try.

freeze must not hear this join again 1 Like

Smh

When you try to play with pastors with the issues of tithe 2 Likes

i have decided to take up this issue because 11 million is not a joke in these hard times Ur mum had 11 million and you're talking about hard times Ur mum had 11 million and you're talking about hard times

We know them.

But idiots and fools all keep trooping and tripping.



But for me and my household .

#OurMumuDonDo

#FreeSheeplesMovement 2 Likes

na wa ooo



Wich kain yeye b dismeanwhile 2 Likes

Adeboye is a blood criminal

Religion equals fraud 1 Like

These are only but the few you hear.church is nothing but scams. The one that happened to me where cele woman scammed me of 20k dey even shame me to talk coz I Never knew I could be that gullible..fyi I'm a xtian, Abudu is just my surname which the whole family ans 1 Like