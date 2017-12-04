Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness (10728 Views)

According to her, she has been flown on private jets and as passenger 1A 1st class, been gifted the best cars but still felt unhappy. Here are her tweets;



A South African entrepreneur, Uyanda, took to Twitter to show off her luxurious lifestyle, to prove that being extremely wealthy doesn't equate happiness. According to her, she has been flown on private jets and as passenger 1A 1st class, been gifted the best cars but still felt unhappy.

I still need a lot of money though 14 Likes

Continue advertising yourself 29 Likes 1 Share

Madam Hushkitten. 12 Likes

She alone knows the source of her problems and unhappiness 10 Likes

Many will still want to be in her shoes, even me.



Her problem must be spiritual.



With a good job to afford her lifestyle, wetin person dey find?



As long as its not runs you're doing or anything illegal, make she go wash her head with cele pple. 5 Likes

kennygee:

Many will still want to be in her shoes, even me.



Her problem must be spiritual.



With a good job to afford her lifestyle, wetin person dey find?



On behalf of the celestial church of Christ we hand her case over to the Pentecostals. We have enough on our plate already

cummando:



On behalf of the celestial church of Christ we hand her case over to the Pentecostals. We have enough on our plate already

Rotfl. Rotfl. 4 Likes

She's just trying to brag indirectly. The question is, is money the cause of her unhappiness?!

If so then my advice to her is to give all her wealth to the poor and see. 7 Likes 1 Share

she seem unmarried...she also needs Jesus. 1 Like

What missing is husband. 1 Like

She seems happy flaunting it though 1 Like

Pele eehn

This girl is a fool ooo.... Is it not you that was beginning me for a 100k last week that i will make your day if I give u...





#truthman

Money doesn't give happiness

Neither does poverty...

But which would you rather,

Crying on a mat or on a comfortable bed?

Crying while walking briskly under a hot scorching sun or crying whined up in an air conditioned car?

Choose wisely! 21 Likes 2 Shares

Notice me,she just want to trend,that's all

Foxrain:

Money doesn't give happiness

Neither does poverty...

But which would you rather,

Crying on a mat or on a comfortable bed?

Crying while walking briskly under a hot scorching sun or crying whined up in an air conditioned car?

Choose wisely! I choose air condition car but don't want to cry tho ....



Money to Large extent brings happiness but does not bring joy. That's why you can fake happiness but cannot fake joy. That's Why people will say he/she is faking smile,that is trying to fake happiness not joy.



Happiness comes as a result of the positive events happening around you.



But joy comes from the inside of you even though there seems to be nothing positive happening around you, you are just joyous, now that's what's money can't buy. however joy is the extreme of happiness.



I choose air condition car but don't want to cry tho ....

Money to Large extent brings happiness but does not bring joy. That's why you can fake happiness but cannot fake joy. That's Why people will say he/she is faking smile,that is trying to fake happiness not joy.

Happiness comes as a result of the positive events happening around you.

But joy comes from the inside of you even though there seems to be nothing positive happening around you, you are just joyous, now that's what's money can't buy. however joy is the extreme of happiness.

The bible says with JOY you shall draw water out of the well of salvation .

cummando:



On behalf of the pentecostals, we are deeply sorry to inform her that we won't be able to handle her case. We hereby refer her to the C § S

Money doesn't buy happiness but i could really use the money right now. Please let's exchange



Having money doesn't guarantee that you will be happy and poverty does not also.

True tho. If you are an unhappy person, no matter how much money you have you will always be unhappy and depressed.

Where Hushpuppi dey

Is this the new style of bragging 1 Like

She jas problems indeed... .





Though the devil is trying hard to distract the masses from talking about HIS LOVE by keeping them busy discussing about how they need keep their money to themselves and become like you and be unhappy...What A Vicious Cycle.



Though the devil is trying hard to distract the masses from talking about HIS LOVE by keeping them busy discussing about how they need keep their money to themselves and become like you and be unhappy...What A Vicious Cycle.

Satan's smart. The only person that can guarantee True Inner Happiness and Satisfaction is JESUS.

What's making you sad maami? OK o...what's making you sad? That's what you should tell us about. For a simple girl like me, having a chef that cooks my food anytime I want it is enough to make me happy



The irony of life meanwhile someone want to be in her shoe.