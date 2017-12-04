₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,318 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness (10728 Views)
No Man Is Funding My Luxurious Lifestyle - Angela Okorie / Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika Credits Her Luxurious Lifestyle To God / Sexy Nigeria NYSC Lady Shows Her Sexy Curve In Her Long NYSC Trouser (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by stane007: 6:09am
A South African entrepreneur, Uyanda, took to Twitter to show off her luxurious lifestyle, to prove that being extremely wealthy doesn't equate happiness.
According to her, she has been flown on private jets and as passenger 1A 1st class, been gifted the best cars but still felt unhappy. Here are her tweets;
https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-shows-off-her-luxurious-lifestyle-to-prove-it-doesnt-equate-happiness-photos/
Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Atiku2019: 6:11am
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Destined2win: 6:16am
I still need a lot of money though
14 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Criis(m): 6:17am
Continue advertising yourself
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by xreal: 6:18am
Madam Hushkitten.
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by MhizzAJ(f): 6:26am
She alone knows the source of her problems and unhappiness
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by kennygee(f): 6:30am
Many will still want to be in her shoes, even me.
Her problem must be spiritual.
With a good job to afford her lifestyle, wetin person dey find?
As long as its not runs you're doing or anything illegal, make she go wash her head with cele pple.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by cummando(m): 6:39am
kennygee:On behalf of the celestial church of Christ we hand her case over to the Pentecostals. We have enough on our plate already
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by kennygee(f): 6:40am
cummando:
Rotfl.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by thesicilian: 6:41am
She's just trying to brag indirectly. The question is, is money the cause of her unhappiness?!
If so then my advice to her is to give all her wealth to the poor and see.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by anochuko01(m): 6:49am
she seem unmarried...she also needs Jesus.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by juman(m): 6:50am
What missing is husband.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by cherr(f): 6:59am
She seems happy flaunting it though
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by itspzpics(m): 7:00am
Pele eehn
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by directorXixXICK(m): 7:04am
This girl is a fool ooo.... Is it not you that was beginning me for a 100k last week that i will make your day if I give u...
#truthman
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Foxrain: 7:12am
Money doesn't give happiness
Neither does poverty...
But which would you rather,
Crying on a mat or on a comfortable bed?
Crying while walking briskly under a hot scorching sun or crying whined up in an air conditioned car?
Choose wisely!
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by buskie13(m): 7:27am
Notice me,she just want to trend,that's all
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by chriskosherbal(m): 7:32am
Foxrain:I choose air condition car but don't want to cry tho ....
Money to Large extent brings happiness but does not bring joy. That's why you can fake happiness but cannot fake joy. That's Why people will say he/she is faking smile,that is trying to fake happiness not joy.
Happiness comes as a result of the positive events happening around you.
But joy comes from the inside of you even though there seems to be nothing positive happening around you, you are just joyous, now that's what's money can't buy. however joy is the extreme of happiness.
The bible says with JOY you shall draw water out of the well of salvation .
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Holarbizzy042: 7:40am
On behalf of the pentecostals, we are deeply sorry to inform her that we won't be able to handle her case. We hereby refer her to the C § S
cummando:On behalf of the pentecostals, we are deeply sorry to inform her that we won't be able to handle her case. We hereby refer her to the C § S
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by QueenBeeHive(f): 8:07am
Money doesn't buy happiness but i could really use the money right now. Please let's exchange
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by blackfridays: 8:19am
Black Friday is not over yet! You still have time to make it rain, !
Get discounts on things you buy on jumia today
https://www.blackfridays.com.ng/jumia-blackfriday/
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:19am
Having money doesn't guarantee that you will be happy and poverty does not also.
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by blackbeau1(f): 8:20am
True tho. If you are an unhappy person, no matter how much money you have you will always be unhappy and depressed.
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by Titto93(m): 8:20am
Where Hushpuppi dey
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by SalamRushdie: 8:21am
Is this the new style of bragging
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by sajb(m): 8:21am
She jas problems indeed... .
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by emusmithy(m): 8:21am
The only person that can guarantee True Inner Happiness and Satisfaction is JESUS.
Though the devil is trying hard to distract the masses from talking about HIS LOVE by keeping them busy discussing about how they need keep their money to themselves and become like you and be unhappy...What A Vicious Cycle.
Satan's smart.
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by sisisioge: 8:22am
OK o...what's making you sad? That's what you should tell us about. For a simple girl like me, having a chef that cooks my food anytime I want it is enough to make me happy What's making you sad maami?
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by JVExpat: 8:22am
For the best supply of quality building materials to your site @ lowest factory prices;
Cement. Sand. Granite. IronRods (Rebars), Doors, windows, blocks, roofing sheets, paints, tiles, electrical and plumbing materials etc across Nigeria.
Place your order right away> Call/Whatsapp SupplyQuick on 0906-417-4444.
See Latest prices of building materials here> www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by policy12: 8:23am
The irony of life meanwhile someone want to be in her shoe.
|Re: Lady Shows Off Her Luxurious Lifestyle To Prove It Doesn't Equate Happiness by homesteady(m): 8:23am
This is one experiment I would like to carry out. God please give me a lot of money so that I would know if money equates happiness.
Do You Stand Up For The Elderly In Public Transports? / 2014 Categories Of People On Nairaland / Cute Girls On Nairaland
Viewing this topic: Benisconi(m), numbered(m), phemsie(m), ogogo24(m), kkruns, drlateef, ibukunoluwat(f), Charleyspany, osteenbush(m), Beziel(m), OurworkComNg1, david0007, psalmz(m), chiorganic, maykam(m), Badman77, Gagame(m), cityofindustry, brightmexy(m), Ogexchi(f), Kabirdanjuma, Exciton(m), habss, Lionhearted, VivJohn, sirp2007, Draei, Bigdaddy2000(m), niyikazy, ymmejay, TPFin, Hayormeah(f), RaptorX, 735i(m), OHIsIManuEL(m), aklas87, wills937, Nymeria247(m), wura2020, FrancisDozie, M17CXi, lexicarez, girlhaley(f), youngvizzy1(m), mdoub, gosmoney, gidzbobby, temmytope68(m), goggleit, LasGidiOwner, Joe82834(m), Dandsome, whisper2esi(m), beekayz(m), Ajixegun, xrisdgreat(m), PatriotTemidayo, firstlady01(f), hizick14(m), supajizy, lanaks(m), naijaboiy, roqrules04(m), issylarry(m), Rynne, bigpicture001, nickyvil(m), Ayloaded04, Fuckadict(m), steveladec, IamKingz(m), cookiesho(f), vibesman1(m), warm, Juell(m), chimaanorue(m), Sagay212, LagosCiti, risos, dsolo(m), Ausken(m), tblackE61(m), Vested(m), IamZod(m), tunbosun002(f), Midegoldace, herphyzwain(m), eiat(f), Hocharly(m), Palado(m), Katier00, shilz(f), oloriLFC(f), ENG1110, MrReese, dmelia, Jozay(m), emyspeed(m), Eroslee(m), darasimih104(m), Inexhaustible(m), drake2(m), theophorus(m), iWasNotHere(m), Viula(m), Gifted4all(m), SETHWORLD, readwone(m), olasmade, dokilolo, SirVee27(m), Smylyn(m), planetx13, loneatar, jamael(m), KingSHUAIBU(m), davit, passwelle, Dami42lola(m), ejoria1, Mikelowe, yommy78, esbjaygmailco(m), Antina(f), 2021, Psalmist1, ThatNova(m), Wawaman, harddyj, geozone, Bellfun(m), Kimzylove(f), bionixs, Lucaskid(m), Deluxewize(m) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7