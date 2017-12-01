Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants (5251 Views)

According to her, her friend died because there was no bed space, and when a bed space was found, there was no

consultant at LUTH at the time he was admitted.



Here are her tweets;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/lady-loses-friend-at-luth-because-there.html



Pity

Nothing works. Absolutely nothing. 2 Likes

There was a place called Niger Area the British failed experiment! 2 Likes

Sorry!



Nothing will change until we grab d bull by the horns. 1 Like

Don't worry, we will go and pray to God to come and change things, okay? 1 Like

LUTH is a death trap. If you are refer there, you can as well seek forgiveness cos your days are numbered. Bed-ridden patients were treated outside when I was still a student. 3 Likes

Nothing seems to work out well in this country.



It so sad and awful to seeing someone u hold dear lose battle to death at a teaching hospital due to insufficient bed space and unavailability of a consultant.



Tbvh, this country is joke! 1 Like

.......what do you expect when even the president is flown abroad for treatment....there was a country......so sorry about your loss.. 1 Like

Our hospitals need divine intervention.

O Nigeria

Sad

1.We were not told what disease the friend was suffering from....that needed a consultant, or how long it took said friend to get to the hospital from onset of illness.



2.Teaching hospitals in Nigeria are busy.



3.Healthcare funding in Nigeria is low because we are not willing to pay for it. Govt refuses to fund healthcare adequately, and people want 'free health care' which between them deprive hospitals of funding.



4.I know doctors in this country can be awful....but sometimes, people just bash medics without getting the full facts. 8 Likes

So sad.

Cry no more my sister, by 2019 all these nonsenses will end

The money that should be used to build conducive hospitals has been used to pay tithes, looted and sent to other countries. 6 Likes 1 Share

It is so sad.....i also lost a brother 2 years ago to this kind of avoidable circumstance.....he was rushed to hospitals, the first said doctors were on strike, the second rejected him, the third said they should bring N50k cash, one of the helpers offered his car keys to the hospital so as to go get the cash but they rejected it, saying unless they bring N50k.....i have lost hope in Nigeria a long time....a total failed state!!!! 2 Likes

I can relate to this. Even when my sister was scheduled for surgery, we could only get a bed space by special Grace of God. Violently taken by force.



Sometimes, you wish you weren't born in Africa. It's a painful experience 1 Like

Jochabed:

Our hospitals need divine intervention.

Believe me, God has given us the brains and resources to change things but we have refused to use them. What divine intervention do we want again? Believe me, God has given us the brains and resources to change things but we have refused to use them. What divine intervention do we want again? 2 Likes

May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen...

Come to think of it we are all in this ship sailing towards an iceberg, sadly we are all watching!

This country cannot see genuine development unless health and education are properly and adequately funded. 2 Likes

solochris:

Cry no more my sister, by 2019 all these nonsenses will end



1.If oil stays below $70 per barrel...PDP govt is still going to find it difficult to increase healthcare funding.



2.If Nigerians continue to insist on paying 70000 for a 500000 naira procedure....healthcare funding is still going to be poor. 1.If oil stays below $70 per barrel...PDP govt is still going to find it difficult to increase healthcare funding.2.If Nigerians continue to insist on paying 70000 for a 500000 naira procedure....healthcare funding is still going to be poor.

APC govet

That shows d poor conditions of our general hospitals. Heard a story too last night where a man was rushed to UCH on Wednesday but got a bed space on Sunday evening. You can imagine! If not that d man's time has not come, he would have died too. Don't really know d efforts of our government in health sector.

It happens everyday....sorry ehn that's 9ja for u Na make God dey protect us

unofficial:

Nothing works. Absolutely nothing.

In Nigeria

Your life is in Gods hand when you got sick because

No hope in 9jia hospital @all In NigeriaYour life is in Gods hand when you got sick becauseNo hope in 9jia hospital @all 2 Likes 1 Share