₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,318 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants (5251 Views)
LUTH Security Shuts Hospital Gate To Prevent Protesting Doctors From Moving Out / Nigerian Philanthropist Adepeju Olukokun Pays Off People's Medical Bills At LUTH / My Experience At LUTH Extension, Dermatology Clinic. Harvey Road. YABA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Priscy01(f): 6:54am
A heartbroken Nigerian lady took to Twitter to narrate the incident that led to her friend’s death, even after he was taken to LUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital).
According to her, her friend died because there was no bed space, and when a bed space was found, there was no
consultant at LUTH at the time he was admitted.
Here are her tweets;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/lady-loses-friend-at-luth-because-there.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by ofonike: 6:59am
Pity
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by unofficial(m): 7:01am
Nothing works. Absolutely nothing.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by nairaman66(m): 7:52am
There was a place called Niger Area the British failed experiment!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by lekanation(m): 7:55am
..
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Lomprico2: 7:55am
Sorry!
Nothing will change until we grab d bull by the horns.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by eleojo23: 7:55am
Don't worry, we will go and pray to God to come and change things, okay?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by mangala14(m): 7:55am
LUTH is a death trap. If you are refer there, you can as well seek forgiveness cos your days are numbered. Bed-ridden patients were treated outside when I was still a student.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:55am
Nothing seems to work out well in this country.
It so sad and awful to seeing someone u hold dear lose battle to death at a teaching hospital due to insufficient bed space and unavailability of a consultant.
Tbvh, this country is joke!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by intelligen(m): 7:56am
.......what do you expect when even the president is flown abroad for treatment....there was a country......so sorry about your loss..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Jochabed(f): 7:56am
Our hospitals need divine intervention.
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by obajoey(m): 7:56am
O Nigeria
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by MilesLamar(m): 7:56am
Sad
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:56am
S.
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by noblebright(m): 7:56am
A
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by 9jakohai(m): 7:56am
Hmmmm
1.We were not told what disease the friend was suffering from....that needed a consultant, or how long it took said friend to get to the hospital from onset of illness.
2.Teaching hospitals in Nigeria are busy.
3.Healthcare funding in Nigeria is low because we are not willing to pay for it. Govt refuses to fund healthcare adequately, and people want 'free health care' which between them deprive hospitals of funding.
4.I know doctors in this country can be awful....but sometimes, people just bash medics without getting the full facts.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by madridguy(m): 7:57am
So sad.
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by solochris(m): 7:57am
Cry no more my sister, by 2019 all these nonsenses will end
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Titto93(m): 7:57am
The money that should be used to build conducive hospitals has been used to pay tithes, looted and sent to other countries.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by sleek82(m): 7:57am
It is so sad.....i also lost a brother 2 years ago to this kind of avoidable circumstance.....he was rushed to hospitals, the first said doctors were on strike, the second rejected him, the third said they should bring N50k cash, one of the helpers offered his car keys to the hospital so as to go get the cash but they rejected it, saying unless they bring N50k.....i have lost hope in Nigeria a long time....a total failed state!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Ferdyboss: 7:57am
I can relate to this. Even when my sister was scheduled for surgery, we could only get a bed space by special Grace of God. Violently taken by force.
Sometimes, you wish you weren't born in Africa. It's a painful experience
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by eleojo23: 7:57am
Jochabed:
Believe me, God has given us the brains and resources to change things but we have refused to use them. What divine intervention do we want again?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by KayDEAN(m): 7:59am
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by sajb(m): 7:59am
May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen...
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by SexyCrixus25(m): 8:01am
Come to think of it we are all in this ship sailing towards an iceberg, sadly we are all watching!
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by ricadogbenla: 8:01am
This country cannot see genuine development unless health and education are properly and adequately funded.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by 9jakohai(m): 8:01am
solochris:
1.If oil stays below $70 per barrel...PDP govt is still going to find it difficult to increase healthcare funding.
2.If Nigerians continue to insist on paying 70000 for a 500000 naira procedure....healthcare funding is still going to be poor.
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by Keneking: 8:01am
APC govet
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by tayo60(f): 8:01am
That shows d poor conditions of our general hospitals. Heard a story too last night where a man was rushed to UCH on Wednesday but got a bed space on Sunday evening. You can imagine! If not that d man's time has not come, he would have died too. Don't really know d efforts of our government in health sector.
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by blaze1916(m): 8:02am
It happens everyday....sorry ehn that's 9ja for u Na make God dey protect us
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by emmabest2000(m): 8:02am
unofficial:
In Nigeria
Your life is in Gods hand when you got sick because
No hope in 9jia hospital @all
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Loses Friend At LUTH Because There Was No Bed Space And Consultants by jieta: 8:02am
g
7 Things We Learned From Nigeria’s Journey To Vaccine Security / Where To Buy Castor Oil Pack Or Castor Oil Kit In Nigeria? / I Have Never Experienced An Orgasm In My Life.
Viewing this topic: panpan(m), mistayeancah(m), CEOSNR, thebushman, Dominicpupuru(m), DrGboy(m), Joy83(m), Neot77(m), korm2me(m), McAustin92(m), amiablejudy(f), waistbead, montumonami(m), seegi(m), Amhappy(f), datizy(f), bayulll011(m), Amabeast, shollish(m), Arinpeade, emmbet, LolaCole1(f), Josmila(m), babygeh(f), Spongia1(m), Danyl(m), omoloba123(m), Muzikluva(m), Umahnoble, odetola, WUMIFAN(m), Harbeesawlar(f), GudluckIBB(m), Yinksdavid, Drymz, Missclare1(f), malache(m), hardeydeb(f), Penny6 and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12