|Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Bhelamblog: 6:55am
Your Screen Goddess Tonto Dike recently paid a visit to the Disabled in Abuja, in celebration of United Nations international world disability day, The Mother of one and divorcee was seen carrying one of the disabled women as smiled all through,.
see more photos below!
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/tonto-dike-carries-crippled-woman-as.html
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Abbeysunday(m): 6:57am
Chaiii.....See as TONTO fresh
He dey do me like say make i nack am...Na tonto ohh not d crippled woman ohh
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by zadok60: 6:57am
when you go carry me too?...my zenith bank acct has been crippled for a month now,no alert...
17 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Grafixnuel(m): 6:59am
that's nice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by oluwafemi113(m): 7:10am
nice one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by itspzpics(m): 7:15am
Awww
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Samsimple(m): 7:17am
when bill gate gave up a billion dollar for charity nobody hear am ooohhh....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Kenzico(m): 7:30am
It kinda pains me that
nobody is Oiling her anymore
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:36am
tonto carry on
but no carry bomb oooooo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Khd95(m): 7:56am
Kenzico:she go get young engineer wey go dey oil her machine on a steady na
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Keneking: 10:07am
The mother of one and divorcee
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by LordPOSEIDON: 10:07am
She try, she really try. Ma question now nah, does she really not feel irritated within??... Well, only God knows our hearts
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by AntiWailer: 10:08am
They will be so happy ?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Elis49(f): 10:08am
Waoo...that's good of her.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Nonnyflex(m): 10:08am
This is public relations damage control... If she thinks I believe for one second that she truly cares... In fact I will Easily believe Lai Mohammed than believe this charade
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Lexusgs430: 10:09am
If only she carried her husband like this, she would still be married.....
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by chuckdee4(m): 10:09am
You can say what you like about Tonto but you can't deny she does her part for Charity
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by money121(m): 10:09am
Show off
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by constance500: 10:10am
Hh
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Elis49(f): 10:10am
Kenzico:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by FUCKyouALL: 10:10am
Samsimple:Meaning you're a nobody?
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by maxiuc(m): 10:10am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by kween01: 10:10am
This brought tears to my eye, everybody needs love. See the smiles on their faces. God bless everyone touching lives positively in their own capacity.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Lordave: 10:11am
That hug, looks like she's evading the stench emanating from the poor lucky woman.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by maxiuc(m): 10:12am
zadok60:wetin dey hungry you no be here
You better buy cluthes or wheelchair for your bank account
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by Lordave: 10:13am
Lexusgs430:You people place too much importance on marriage, why?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged by BruncleZuma: 10:13am
Edakun Churchilli da?
