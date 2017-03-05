Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Carries A Crippled Woman As She Visits The Physically Challenged (8649 Views)

Flavour Carries A Beautiful Lady On His Laps, Fans React (Photos) / Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) / Davido Carries A Lady On His Shoulders In A Swimming Pool In Gabon (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



see more photos below!





News from Ebiwali-- Your Screen Goddess Tonto Dike recently paid a visit to the Disabled in Abuja, in celebration of United Nations international world disability day, The Mother of one and divorcee was seen carrying one of the disabled women as smiled all through,.see more photos below!News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/tonto-dike-carries-crippled-woman-as.html 2 Likes

Chaiii.....See as TONTO fresh





He dey do me like say make i nack am...Na tonto ohh not d crippled woman ohh 10 Likes 1 Share

when you go carry me too?...my zenith bank acct has been crippled for a month now,no alert... 17 Likes

that's nice that's nice

nice one

Awww

when bill gate gave up a billion dollar for charity nobody hear am ooohhh....





It kinda pains me that

nobody is Oiling her anymore It kinda pains me thatnobody is Oiling her anymore

tonto carry on















but no carry bomb oooooo

Kenzico:





It kinda pains me that

nobody is Oiling her anymore she go get young engineer wey go dey oil her machine on a steady na she go get young engineer wey go dey oil her machine on a steady na

The mother of one and divorcee

She try, she really try. Ma question now nah, does she really not feel irritated within??... Well, only God knows our hearts

They will be so happy ?

Waoo...that's good of her. 1 Like

This is public relations damage control... If she thinks I believe for one second that she truly cares... In fact I will Easily believe Lai Mohammed than believe this charade 4 Likes

If only she carried her husband like this, she would still be married..... 4 Likes

You can say what you like about Tonto but you can't deny she does her part for Charity 8 Likes 1 Share

Show off 1 Like

Hh

Kenzico:





It kinda pains me that

nobody is Oiling her anymore 6 Likes 1 Share

Samsimple:

when bill gate gave up a billion dollar for charity nobody hear am ooohhh.... Meaning you're a nobody? Meaning you're a nobody? 3 Likes

This brought tears to my eye, everybody needs love. See the smiles on their faces. God bless everyone touching lives positively in their own capacity. 2 Likes

That hug, looks like she's evading the stench emanating from the poor lucky woman.

zadok60:

when you go carry me too?...my zenith bank acct has been crippled for a month now,no alert...

wetin dey hungry you no be here



You better buy cluthes or wheelchair for your bank account wetin dey hungry you no be hereYou better buy cluthes or wheelchair for your bank account 2 Likes

Lexusgs430:

If only she carried her husband like this, she would still be married..... You people place too much importance on marriage, why? 3 Likes 1 Share