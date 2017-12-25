Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie (21923 Views)

Source; A 25-year-old female pilot dazzled and amazed some of her passengers after a flight to Abuja earlier today. According to a surprised Facebook user, Imade Alonge Ize-Iyamu, the young lady identified as Captain Ibiyemi flew the plane not as a co-pilot but as a full pilot as she and another passenger sought for a selfie with her (the pilot) after the flight.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/25-year-old-female-pilot-flies-plane-abuja-takes-selfie-passengers-photos.html 18 Likes 3 Shares

impressive. fly on girl 35 Likes

Very nice. 6 Likes

I have always loved to work in an aviation sector... I keep praying it comes to fruition. 26 Likes 1 Share

My younger brother would have been a pilot now if not for the wickedness of Mimiko, the good for nothing former governor of ONDO state who reneged on the state sponsorship/scholarship package

Wow she looks beautiful Oo and my bro is single are u thinking what am thinking 18 Likes

DETERMINATION. 2 Likes

The easiest way to help yiur child is make sure they become pilots before they are twenty ..Forget that stupid university degree first and watch them go far ahead of their peers and still complete their university education before they are 26 10 Likes

The ugliness of that girl is enough to crash a plane. 2 Likes 1 Share

na wa o, and I dey here, common car sef I no fit drive, 14 Likes 1 Share

The easiest way to help yiur child is make sure they become pilots before they are twenty ..Forget that stupid university degree first and watch them go far ahead of their peers and still complete their university education before they are 26 you don't need any goddamn degree to become a pilot sef. You don't need to waste 4 yrs of your precious life in any goddamn university. All you need is the money. Once you have the money, you've made. You can even first start as a flight dispatcher. 900k-1m will get you trained. From there after working for a few years, you can save to get a CPL OR PPL training. you don't need any goddamn degree to become a pilot sef. You don't need to waste 4 yrs of your precious life in any goddamn university. All you need is the money. Once you have the money, you've made. You can even first start as a flight dispatcher. 900k-1m will get you trained. From there after working for a few years, you can save to get a CPL OR PPL training. 12 Likes

Abeg tell me the airline make I arrange boycott protest.



Una dey play with people life think say na show.



How can you allow underage to fly aramplane full of passengers!!!



ogaa ooh!! 2 Likes

take my heart n fly it with you 2 Likes

Abeg tell me the airline make I arrange boycott protest.



Una dey play with people life think say na show.



How can you allow underage to fly aramplane full of passengers!!!



ogaa ooh!!





25 Years is underage?





You do sound underage with that comment. 25 Years is underage?You do sound underage with that comment. 8 Likes 1 Share

25 Years is underage?





You do sound underage with that comment. You get time sef You get time sef 3 Likes

Beautiful!





I have always loved to work in an aviation sector... I keep praying it comes to fruition. Stop praying and start working towards it. Stop praying and start working towards it. 6 Likes

Lemme see if I can use this picture to withdraw the N25 in my GTB account 4 Likes

How did she get flight clearance to fly the plane single handedly without a co-pilot? it's unprofessional in the aviation industry, No matter your flying hours or how experienced you are, you must fly with a co-pilot.

How did they even know her age in the first place



Beautiful

See them. Agbaya. See them. Agbaya.

When did she finish to start avaition school

can somebody pls tell me why this make news?

abi there's nothing to post again? 1 Like

My younger brother would have been a pilot now if not for the wickedness of Mimiko, the good for nothing former governor of ONDO state who reneged on the state sponsorship/scholarship package

Story for d Ondo gods! Story for d Ondo gods! 2 Likes

That's Imole Ayo, and most def isn't 25, she's 28