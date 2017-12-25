₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by ChangeIsCostant: 1:07pm
A 25-year-old female pilot dazzled and amazed some of her passengers after a flight to Abuja earlier today. According to a surprised Facebook user, Imade Alonge Ize-Iyamu, the young lady identified as Captain Ibiyemi flew the plane not as a co-pilot but as a full pilot as she and another passenger sought for a selfie with her (the pilot) after the flight.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/25-year-old-female-pilot-flies-plane-abuja-takes-selfie-passengers-photos.html
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by ChangeIsCostant: 1:07pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by shukuokukobambi: 1:12pm
impressive. fly on girl
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by LeeMason: 1:14pm
Very nice.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by christejames(m): 1:14pm
Beautiful!
I have always loved to work in an aviation sector... I keep praying it comes to fruition.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by tobillionaire(m): 1:15pm
z DAT not shayo am seeing
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by IamPatriotic(m): 1:15pm
My younger brother would have been a pilot now if not for the wickedness of Mimiko, the good for nothing former governor of ONDO state who reneged on the state sponsorship/scholarship package
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by SportBlogger(m): 1:15pm
Wow she looks beautiful Oo and my bro is single are u thinking what am thinking
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Evablizin(f): 1:16pm
Make sense.
DETERMINATION.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by SalamRushdie: 1:17pm
The easiest way to help yiur child is make sure they become pilots before they are twenty ..Forget that stupid university degree first and watch them go far ahead of their peers and still complete their university education before they are 26
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by NwaChibuzor13: 1:23pm
The ugliness of that girl is enough to crash a plane.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by rogers407: 1:25pm
na wa o, and I dey here, common car sef I no fit drive,
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by NwaChibuzor13: 1:27pm
SalamRushdie:you don't need any goddamn degree to become a pilot sef. You don't need to waste 4 yrs of your precious life in any goddamn university. All you need is the money. Once you have the money, you've made. You can even first start as a flight dispatcher. 900k-1m will get you trained. From there after working for a few years, you can save to get a CPL OR PPL training.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by onlyson16(m): 1:28pm
ChangeIsCostant:
SO NA HERE TO ABUJA U COME THE BRAG LIKE THAT...
NO BE UR MATE DE GO CHINA
HAHA THE DAY U GO SEE ROAD TO CONGO,AND GHANA,U GO SNAPS. WITH DOGS DA DAY MITCHY
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by ProWalker: 1:31pm
NwaChibuzor13:
The grey matter in her brain is enough to dwarf all you will ever hope to achieve in this life..what about that ?
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Keneking: 1:35pm
Mynd44 oya oh
Lalasticlala come and see ...
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by onlyson16(m): 1:36pm
rogers407:
Na buhari put u in that condition
Yet you never know
And ATIKU IS ON DE WAY TO GIVE U ANOTHER STYLE
BRO GO FIND WAITING U GO DO URSELF
BECOUSE
UR CLOCKS IS GOING TICKER
STOP STAYING. INDOOR
U BETTER HO FUND WAITING U GO DO
AT Least MECHANIC GOOD
BUT I WILL ADVICE U
NO DO BET9JA
OR AKA AKPA
POCKET PICKER
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by GraGra247: 1:42pm
Abeg tell me the airline make I arrange boycott protest.
Una dey play with people life think say na show.
How can you allow underage to fly aramplane full of passengers!!!
ogaa ooh!!
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Africanbest(m): 1:47pm
take my heart n fly it with you
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by deomelo: 2:42pm
GraGra247:
25 Years is underage?
You do sound underage with that comment.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by OliveCynosure(f): 2:49pm
deomelo:You get time sef
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by mrlaw93(m): 3:06pm
christejames:Stop praying and start working towards it.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by LordPOSEIDON: 3:06pm
Lemme see if I can use this picture to withdraw the N25 in my GTB account
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by dannytoe(m): 3:06pm
How did she get flight clearance to fly the plane single handedly without a co-pilot? it's unprofessional in the aviation industry, No matter your flying hours or how experienced you are, you must fly with a co-pilot.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Ruggedfitness: 3:06pm
A 25-year-old female pilot dazzled and amazed some of her passengers after a flight to Abuja earlier today. According to a surprised Facebook user, Imade Alonge Ize-Iyamu, the young lady identified as Captain Ibiyemi flew the plane not as a co-pilot but as a full pilot as she and another passenger sought for a selfie with her (the pilot) after the flight.
How did they even know her age in the first place
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by mamatayour(f): 3:06pm
Beautiful
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Icon4s(m): 3:06pm
ChangeIsCostant:
See them. Agbaya.
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by free2ryhme: 3:06pm
When did she finish to start avaition school
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by beautiful232(f): 3:07pm
can somebody pls tell me why this make news?
abi there's nothing to post again?
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by Follysho707: 3:08pm
IamPatriotic:
Story for d Ondo gods!
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by topgun98: 3:09pm
That's Imole Ayo, and most def isn't 25, she's 28
|Re: Captain Ibiyemi, 25-Year-Old Female Pilot & Passengers Take Selfie by okonja(m): 3:10pm
I~B~I~Y~E~M~I
God bless you Omo gidi
