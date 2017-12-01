₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by WotzupNG: 1:20pm
Apostle Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has spoken on the issue of people who love to criticize Pastors.
In the video below, he is seen saying that if Jesus Christ was around he would have been criticized by such people.
Apostle Suleiman further explained that the disciples of Jesus were armed meaning they played the role of bodyguards. This he said to explain the reason why he was with a policeman as his guard in a picture that went viral sparking up debate.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by alBHAGDADI: 1:30pm
Nonsense talk from a false prophet looking for ways to justify his obvious wrong doings.
The disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ were not bodyguards. Anyone making such statement is only insulting Jesus cos he never hired any bodyguard.
Why would anyone need a bodyguard? Is it not to protect you from getting hurt or KILLED?
If apostle Suleiman says Jesus had armed bodyguards, then what he's saying in essence is that Jesus didn't know what he came to do on earth.
Our Lord Jesus Christ came to earth to die for our sins. He knew that and spoke of how the event will go. Keeping bodyguards will mean he was preventing himself from facing his destiny and assignment. No wonder he rebuked Peter when he used a knife to cut of the ear of one of the men among the soldiers that came to arrest Jesus before home was killed. Have you ever seen any man prevent his bodyguards from doing their job of protecting him? No.
Moreover, the alleged bodyguards of Jesus Christ preached the gospel and even laid down their life for their master after he had ascended to heaven.
How many of the armed policemen and bodyguards of these false prophets do you see preaching the gospel like Peter, john, Mathew etc did?
None.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Samusu(m): 1:54pm
Otobolism
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by WotzupNG: 2:30pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by RIPEnglish: 4:41pm
So what he is means is that he was now Jesus Christ. Do he think he is knew what he is even said at all?
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Playz: 4:41pm
Well, you could say so.
Although it wasn't explicitly stated in the Bible.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by okonja(m): 4:42pm
Lol
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Ayo4251(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by KushyKush: 4:42pm
Not everyone that calls him Lord will see his kingdom. Even preachers of his word
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by lilfreezy: 4:42pm
If they give these thieves chance, they will rewrite the Bible
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by dadee007(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Milllz: 4:42pm
Because they carried swords you termed them “bodyguards”. I’m sure Jesus would have protected any one of them too. And you’re using the people’s tithe to hire armed guards, after you tell them how the blood of Jesus is keeping them safe, how come it doesn’t keep you safe too? Keep showing your true colors and fighting the #freethesheeple battle for us.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by ceeroh(m): 4:42pm
Meanwhile, this Otobo crooner should just keep quiet. Awon Scammer Oshi
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by KinzyeWriter(m): 4:43pm
Opari, Jesu gan logba. Pastor Suleyman is a true Christian
Me too wan turn pastor... I want to be talking to a chick by the well and having goons around me.
He truly has a point.
alBHAGDADI:Seems you haven't watch that video where SHATTA WALE slapped his bodyguard from pushing his fan off stage .

Your point is irrelevant
Your point is irrelevant
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by adahib: 4:43pm
This man should go and rest abeg.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by BruncleZuma: 4:43pm
Linus Mba
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Spanner4(m): 4:43pm
I was taught that common sense isn't common. ....can someone by this man a sense?
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Daboywizzy: 4:43pm
lol... which kain Rhema be this na?
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Jaytecq(m): 4:43pm
laughing..... this is what happens when people are less busy
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by DaddyKross: 4:43pm
With all due respect sir, do not misinterpret the bible.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Uyiii: 4:43pm
I detest when these Fake guys draw comparison with Jesus Christ.
Mr Apostle sulieman, please shut the fvck up
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by smithsydny(m): 4:43pm
Apostle otobs
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by danvon(m): 4:43pm
Dis apostle Suleiman are we sure he's not collaborating with daddy freeze to destroy Christianity, bodyguards? Jesus armed? Completely unscriptural just when were complaining about tithes being increased to 30%
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by femi4: 4:43pm
Heresy, unscriptural and unacceptable. He's trying to defend the use of bodyguards by the so called MOG
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by bunmishontelle(f): 4:44pm
Bible verse to back up your point?
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by fvckme(f): 4:44pm
Jesus Christ Apostle Suleiman
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Pavore9: 4:44pm
So Peter, John etc carried arms!
Thank God, no one is exempted from giving account of their actions on earth.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by teamsynergy: 4:44pm
ok... your members are covered by the blood of Jesus why u seek refuge in npf... Well-done sir.... these peeps r politicians or worse sef
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by dontbothermuch: 4:44pm
But you sell protection prayers, stickers & wristband for your sheeps.
As for the tithe issue, una be Levite? Why una dey collect tithe?
You tell your sheeps to place stickers(Blood of Jesus Covers me & my Family) on their vehicle for protection
While you place armed policeman in your vehicle for same protection.
Apostle! Diarris God oo
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Chuvin22(m): 4:45pm
Otobolizer the Scammer.
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by Emac34: 4:45pm
prophet ko trumpet ni
|Re: Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) by amazingfrank: 4:45pm
May God have mercy on us.
