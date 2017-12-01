Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman: "Disciples Of Jesus Were Armed, Were His Bodyguards'' (Video) (11344 Views)

In the video below, he is seen saying that if Jesus Christ was around he would have been criticized by such people.



Apostle Suleiman further explained that the disciples of Jesus were armed meaning they played the role of bodyguards. This he said to explain the reason why he was with a policeman as his guard in a picture that went viral sparking up debate.



Nonsense talk from a false prophet looking for ways to justify his obvious wrong doings.



The disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ were not bodyguards. Anyone making such statement is only insulting Jesus cos he never hired any bodyguard.



Why would anyone need a bodyguard? Is it not to protect you from getting hurt or KILLED?



If apostle Suleiman says Jesus had armed bodyguards, then what he's saying in essence is that Jesus didn't know what he came to do on earth.



Our Lord Jesus Christ came to earth to die for our sins. He knew that and spoke of how the event will go. Keeping bodyguards will mean he was preventing himself from facing his destiny and assignment. No wonder he rebuked Peter when he used a knife to cut of the ear of one of the men among the soldiers that came to arrest Jesus before home was killed. Have you ever seen any man prevent his bodyguards from doing their job of protecting him? No.



Moreover, the alleged bodyguards of Jesus Christ preached the gospel and even laid down their life for their master after he had ascended to heaven.



How many of the armed policemen and bodyguards of these false prophets do you see preaching the gospel like Peter, john, Mathew etc did?



So what he is means is that he was now Jesus Christ. Do he think he is knew what he is even said at all? 10 Likes 1 Share

Well, you could say so.

Meanwhile, for your Excellent Mikrotik Captive Portal Design, Please check LolMeanwhile, for your Excellent Mikrotik Captive Portal Design, Please check SAMPLES HERE and contact me for yours

Not everyone that calls him Lord will see his kingdom. Even preachers of his word 7 Likes

If they give these thieves chance, they will rewrite the Bible 47 Likes 1 Share

Because they carried swords you termed them “bodyguards”. I’m sure Jesus would have protected any one of them too. And you’re using the people’s tithe to hire armed guards, after you tell them how the blood of Jesus is keeping them safe, how come it doesn’t keep you safe too? Keep showing your true colors and fighting the #freethesheeple battle for us. 12 Likes 2 Shares





Opari, Jesu gan logba. Pastor Suleyman is a true Christian



Me too wan turn pastor... I want to be talking to a chick by the well and having goons around me.



He truly has a point.



This man should go and rest abeg.

I was taught that common sense isn't common. ....can someone by this man a sense? I was taught that common sense isn't common. ....can someone by this man a sense?

lol... which kain Rhema be this na? 3 Likes

laughing..... this is what happens when people are less busy

With all due respect sir, do not misinterpret the bible. 8 Likes



Mr Apostle sulieman, please shut the fvck up I detest when these Fake guys draw comparison with Jesus Christ. 2 Likes

Dis apostle Suleiman are we sure he's not collaborating with daddy freeze to destroy Christianity, bodyguards? Jesus armed? Completely unscriptural just when were complaining about tithes being increased to 30%

Heresy, unscriptural and unacceptable. He's trying to defend the use of bodyguards by the so called MOG

Bible verse to back up your point? 2 Likes

Thank God, no one is exempted from giving account of their actions on earth. So Peter, John etc carried arms!Thank God, no one is exempted from giving account of their actions on earth. 1 Like

ok... your members are covered by the blood of Jesus why u seek refuge in npf... Well-done sir.... these peeps r politicians or worse sef 11 Likes 1 Share





But you sell protection prayers, stickers & wristband for your sheeps.



As for the tithe issue, una be Levite? Why una dey collect tithe?



You tell your sheeps to place stickers(Blood of Jesus Covers me & my Family) on their vehicle for protection

While you place armed policeman in your vehicle for same protection.



Apostle! Diarris God oo But you sell protection prayers, stickers & wristband for your sheeps.As for the tithe issue, una be Levite? Why una dey collect tithe?You tell your sheeps to place stickers(Blood of Jesus Covers me & my Family) on their vehicle for protectionWhile you place armed policeman in your vehicle for same protection.Apostle! Diarris God oo 7 Likes

