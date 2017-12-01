₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by CastedDude: 1:27pm
A set of secondary school boys decided to take their celebration of finishing their final exams to a whole new level by carrying their colleague up with his motorcycle. According to a Facebook user (from Kogi state) who shared the photo, the students did this in order to celebrate their secondary school graduation.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/secondary-school-students-celebrate-graduation-style-see-photo.html
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by CastedDude: 1:27pm
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:30pm
What's the meaning of this?
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Africanbest(m): 1:37pm
just secondary, well na tipper una go carry for university grad abi
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by NwaChibuzor13: 1:41pm
Future thugs. I remember back then more almost 15 yrs ago. We had a massive sex party to celebrate our graduation. The next day, the cleaners kept raining curses on us as they used their hands to pack used condoms, panties and semen.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Elnino4ladies: 2:06pm
Rubbish
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Keneking: 2:09pm
But where is Mynd44 sef
Now these guys would move to Lagos with Okadas looking for survival
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Evablizin(f): 2:11pm
Lol.
Congrats to them.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by mikool007(m): 2:20pm
I don't know how to react......bravo? Why?
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Hardewarlee(m): 3:31pm
Na person wey share dem expo all through their final exams be dat so that's their own way of celebrating him .
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Emperor002: 3:32pm
Bullshit
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Spaxon(f): 3:32pm
It's their village people at work..........
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by spinnytip: 3:32pm
wow.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:32pm
It is well.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by smithsydny(m): 3:32pm
Nwaamikpe and nwachibuzor13 foolish bois
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:33pm
Blame it on weed or buhari
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Mhizkel(f): 3:33pm
Africanbest:
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by coolie1: 3:33pm
x
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by amjustme2: 3:33pm
This one be boys na,,
old papa them be
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by agwom(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Toflez(m): 3:34pm
ordinary secondary school
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by pafestula(m): 3:34pm
They all knows his calling. I don't blame them though as they were quickly aware of the situation of the country, they are happy for their friend who owns a means of survival even after graduation if well maintained.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Pepsi101: 3:34pm
Only secondary school una dey carry bike, when una finish university na aeroplane una go carry.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by asatemple(f): 3:34pm
Mhizkel:no be small thing
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 3:34pm
i can only see cult guys in the making
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by EVILFOREST: 3:36pm
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by babatonetric: 3:36pm
Na waoo.. Naija with their weird way of celebration sha. Issorite..
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by bettercreature(m): 3:37pm
Lol one poster wrote ''secondary school life is the best'' what a mumu
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Playz: 3:37pm
Seems like they really hated sec. school.
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by DirtyGold: 3:38pm
NwaChibuzor13:And you think you have sense?
What's tha business?
|Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by maxiuc(m): 3:38pm
