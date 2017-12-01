₦airaland Forum

Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by CastedDude: 1:27pm
A set of secondary school boys decided to take their celebration of finishing their final exams to a whole new level by carrying their colleague up with his motorcycle. According to a Facebook user (from Kogi state) who shared the photo, the students did this in order to celebrate their secondary school graduation.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/secondary-school-students-celebrate-graduation-style-see-photo.html

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by CastedDude: 1:27pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:30pm
What's the meaning of this?

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Africanbest(m): 1:37pm
cool
just secondary, well na tipper una go carry for university grad abi

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by NwaChibuzor13: 1:41pm
Future thugs. I remember back then more almost 15 yrs ago. We had a massive sex party to celebrate our graduation. The next day, the cleaners kept raining curses on us as they used their hands to pack used condoms, panties and semen.

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Elnino4ladies: 2:06pm
Rubbish
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Keneking: 2:09pm
But where is Mynd44 sef grin grin

Now these guys would move to Lagos with Okadas looking for survival grin grin
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Evablizin(f): 2:11pm
Lol.


Congrats to them.
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by mikool007(m): 2:20pm
I don't know how to react......bravo? Why?
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Hardewarlee(m): 3:31pm
Na person wey share dem expo all through their final exams be dat so that's their own way of celebrating him .

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Emperor002: 3:32pm
Bullshit
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Spaxon(f): 3:32pm
It's their village people at work..........
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by spinnytip: 3:32pm
wow.








https://twitter.com/ganiu_idris/status/937693659474120704
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:32pm
It is well.
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by smithsydny(m): 3:32pm
Nwaamikpe and nwachibuzor13 foolish bois

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:33pm
Blame it on weed or buhari
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Mhizkel(f): 3:33pm
Africanbest:
cool

just secondary, well na tipper una go carry for university grad abi
grin
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by coolie1: 3:33pm
x
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by amjustme2: 3:33pm
This one be boys na,,
old papa them be
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by agwom(m): 3:33pm
grin
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Toflez(m): 3:34pm
ordinary secondary school
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by pafestula(m): 3:34pm
They all knows his calling. I don't blame them though as they were quickly aware of the situation of the country, they are happy for their friend who owns a means of survival even after graduation if well maintained.

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Pepsi101: 3:34pm
Only secondary school una dey carry bike, when una finish university na aeroplane una go carry.
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by asatemple(f): 3:34pm
Mhizkel:

grin
no be small thing
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 3:34pm
i can only see cult guys in the making cool
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by EVILFOREST: 3:36pm
cry cry cry
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by babatonetric: 3:36pm
Na waoo.. Naija with their weird way of celebration sha. Issorite..
Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by bettercreature(m): 3:37pm
Lol one poster wrote ''secondary school life is the best'' what a mumu grin grin grin

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by Playz: 3:37pm
Seems like they really hated sec. school.
cry

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by DirtyGold: 3:38pm
NwaChibuzor13:
Future thugs. I remember back then more almost 15 yrs ago. We had a massive sex party to celebrate our graduation. The next day, the cleaners kept raining curses on us as they used their hands to pack used condoms, panties and semen.
And you think you have sense?


What's tha business?

Re: Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up by maxiuc(m): 3:38pm
grin

