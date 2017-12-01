Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Secondary Students Celebrate Graduation By Carrying Their Colleague Up (12140 Views)

A set of secondary school boys decided to take their celebration of finishing their final exams to a whole new level by carrying their colleague up with his motorcycle. According to a Facebook user (from Kogi state) who shared the photo, the students did this in order to celebrate their secondary school graduation.

What's the meaning of this?



just secondary, well na tipper una go carry for university grad abi

Future thugs. I remember back then more almost 15 yrs ago. We had a massive sex party to celebrate our graduation. The next day, the cleaners kept raining curses on us as they used their hands to pack used condoms, panties and semen. 5 Likes

Now these guys would move to Lagos with Okadas looking for survival But where is Mynd44 sefNow these guys would move to Lagos with Okadas looking for survival

Congrats to them.

I don't know how to react......bravo? Why?

Na person wey share dem expo all through their final exams be dat so that's their own way of celebrating him . 4 Likes 1 Share

It's their village people at work..........



















They all knows his calling. I don't blame them though as they were quickly aware of the situation of the country, they are happy for their friend who owns a means of survival even after graduation if well maintained. 1 Like

Only secondary school una dey carry bike, when una finish university na aeroplane una go carry.

i can only see cult guys in the making

Na waoo.. Naija with their weird way of celebration sha. Issorite..

Lol one poster wrote ''secondary school life is the best'' what a mumu 1 Like



Seems like they really hated sec. school. 1 Like