Despite the Academic Staff Union University (ASUU) strike , The Edo state own 500Level law student wrote their final year exams in other not to miss the Law school proudly Nairalander see photos below pls celebrate with me am a graduate

Sadly, not the lot of you will make it to law sch. Some of you will have to contend with spill overs.



Even those that will eventually make it to law sch, not the lots of you will be called to bar.



Congratulations anyhow. 1 Like