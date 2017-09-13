₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 5:22pm
Despite the Academic Staff Union University (ASUU) strike , The Edo state own 500Level law student wrote their final year exams in other not to miss the Law school
see photos below
pls celebrate with me am a graduate
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 5:30pm
LLb bagged
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by xender(m): 6:40pm
Great...congrats
But dem say lawyers too dey form ..
Wearing suit under AAU hot sun
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 7:04pm
seun ooo
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Olabodedennis(m): 7:10pm
Wow! Dis is lovely
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by JothamPerfection(m): 7:33pm
oya jobi daddy wo
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:15pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by nairaman66(m): 8:16pm
Brilliant and well arranged!!
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Vicjay1(m): 8:16pm
Wow.
This is kul
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by alnino94(m): 8:16pm
beautiful
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Daniyemi: 8:17pm
Sadly, not the lot of you will make it to law sch. Some of you will have to contend with spill overs.
Even those that will eventually make it to law sch, not the lots of you will be called to bar.
Congratulations anyhow.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by tyson98: 8:18pm
We no see this kind thing do for OOU where I graduated instead na iya ibadan Jedi we go drink for igan road
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by hopsydboi(m): 8:18pm
Where is Nwaamaikpe??
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by IamAirforce1: 8:18pm
Congrats guys
It's not easy
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by ObeyPaul: 8:18pm
L for law
I bet you didn't know that
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Officialzoe: 8:18pm
Ahhh na fine girl dey study law... all law girl are pretty
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Shakingdbumbum: 8:19pm
Welcome to the job searching world. Hope you have not less than 10years experience.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by EASY39(m): 8:21pm
I Love This Callistenic Style O.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Neimar: 8:24pm
congratz to dem sanni, agbator
my seniors dt yr 4 sec skul
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by ExpressDiggers: 8:28pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by xarookqh(m): 8:28pm
tyson98:Igboro
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Law Students Celebrate Graduation In Grand Style(Photos) by Harmony92(f): 8:29pm
congratulatiions dear. AAU n stress n their unfriendly indigenes. Fear ekp market women ha!
