How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by nairametrics: 1:56pm


Hot Money is another name for Foreign Portfolio Inflows into an economy
Latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics reveals hot money inflow topped $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2017 and $3.4 billion year to date.
FPI’s has for the last 5 years dominated foreign investor inflows into Nigeria.
It hasn’t always been this way and we will explain why and when things changed
Foreign Investors once again poured hot money into Nigeria as Nigeria’s capital importation for the third quarter of 2017 soared to over $4 billion. This is the highest quarterly inflow of capital into the country since the fourth quarter of 2014.

Table 1


Where are investors putting their money

A quick glance at the table above reveals that over 50% ($2.7 billion) of these funds was directed to Foreign Portfolio Investments, FPI. Specifically, the funds were invested in the Nigerian Stock market, dominated by equities.



The impact is as expected, very positive. The stock market is up 41% year to date and remains one of the best performing in the world this year.

The increase in FPIs is largely due to the introduction of the Investor and Exporter Window by the Central Bank, in February this year.

Following the successful operations of the window, foreign investors have continued to pour in billions of dollars into a stock market that was battered by the exchange rate crisis. Not to be left out of the bonanza that is being enjoyed by Nigerian Banks, they also funneled money into the debt market, buying the Federal Government’s juicy interest rate offerings of FGN Bonds and Treasury Bills.

The flip side of an increasing capital importation driven by FPI’s is that the funds are not directed at the critical sectors of the economy where investments are needed.

Hot money, as the name implies, means the owners are one trigger away from repatriating their funds should there be any sign of the economy faltering again. Unlike FDI’s which are more difficult to repatriate, hot money come and go like a hurricane, leaving in its wake a battered currency and worse economy.

One will have to go back in time to understand the root of hot money into Nigeria and how it has now become a mainstay.

When FPI became > FDI

The Central Bank data on capital importation going as far back as January 2007, provides some answers.



Between 2007 and 2009, Nigeria attracted a significantly higher FDI compared to FPI. In 2008, total Foreign Direct Investment into the country was as high as $4 billion, as investors poured in money in response to Nigeria’s impressive GDP Growth rate.

Nigeria’s GDP Growth rate average 7.5% between 2007 and 2010 with nearly all sectors attracting significant FDI inflows.

So where did it all go wrong?

The switch

Nigeria started attracting a significant inflow of hot money in 2010 after the immediate past CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was appointed. In one of his major forex policy actions, he lifted the one year restriction placed on repatriation of foreign investments into Nigeria, giving Nigeria access to foreign capital. The restriction previously put in place by Soludo, dissuaded the repatriation of capital out of Nigeria.

Facing dwindling reserves (which had dropped from $43 billion in June 2009 when he was appointed Governor to about $37 billion a year after), Sanusi had to lift the restriction to attract more foreign capital.

This also coincided with a period where the United States and much of the West adopted Quantitative Easing (a policy that had governments pump money into markets as a stimulus). As US Government pumped capital at near zero rates, investors moved the funds to emerging markets like Nigeria where interest rates and returns were higher.

By the time the CBN’s policy kicked in by 2012, reserves had risen to $40 billion in September of 2012. It was no surprise that FPI rose from about $4.4 billion in 2011 to about $13. 4 billion in 2012. The growth was unprecedented and most of the funds poured into equities. By 2013, it had risen to $17.3 billion while FDI plummeted to $1.2 billion.

Policy response

The CBN knew that by opening the flood gates of capital importation and easy repatriation, the risk of hot money was real. In response, the CBN Monetary Policy Committee acknowledged the threat and gave assurances that it was under control

this increase reflected generally favourable commodity prices and inflows of capital in response to the removal of restrictions on repatriation and high domestic interest rates, as well as stable exchange rates. the committees noted the assurances that total “hot money” in the system is under strict surveillance and the bank is satisfied that the figure of us$5 billion does not pose a threat to financial stability in view of the current level of reserves. mpc of may 21, 2012

Same observation was made a few months later as a challenge

potential large inflow of “hot money” resulting from further monetary easing in the us and europe and improved yield on fixed income instruments; september 18, 2012.

Despite this acknowledgement, they had no option but to hope that the economy will remain in good shape, until at least, FDI’s start to pick up. As the crash in oil prices that began in the summer of 2014 ensued, hot money once again found its way out of Nigeria, policy makers reacted poorly; leading to a crash of the naira, deepening of the economic crisis and eventually a recession.

Is Hot Money bad?

Whilst not the preferred form of capital for most economies, it remains one of the major source of capital flows into emerging markets. Despite being short-term, it helps countries meet their balance of payment obligations thus stabilizing exchange rate and attracting even more inflows. It is typically a risk when the economy experiences shocks as its withdrawals often leads to exchange rate crisis, like was witnessed between 2014 and 2016.

Nigeria needs FDI’s but will continue to struggle until it can solve its myriad of challenges. The government will have to get its fiscal policy right, while it promotes efforts at industrializing the economy. Nigeria’s power challenges will have to be sorted out as well as ramp up its efforts at improving ease of doing business.

These are all long-term solutions meaning that hot money will continue to remain the major source of capital importation for Nigeria for the next few years.

https://nairametrics.com/hot-money-inflow-into-nigeria-where-it-started/
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by SlimBrawnie(f): 3:44pm
I sweeeear to God I don't understand what you are saying...

8 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by TheAngry1: 3:44pm
ok
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by MZEE01: 3:44pm
The idea of the subject matter seems complicated to the present elite.

in simple terms: " Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) consists of securities, financial assets passively held by foreign investors. But such investments are expected to soar in an active economy as it is part of the country's capital account. Portfolio managed passively must be monitored actively for credibility.

However, it is relatively liquid depending on the volatility of the market. Foreign portfolio investment differs from foreign direct investment (FDI), in which a domestic company runs a foreign firm, because although FDI allows a company to maintain better control over the firm held abroad. So Nigeria economy is weak to control this FPI AND FDI, get it? wink

1 Like 1 Share

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by brainpulse: 3:45pm
Hot money is locally referred to as money ritual....Does this add to our economy too shocked

1 Like

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Hardewarlee(m): 3:45pm
Stories�
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by mcfynest(m): 3:46pm
Well, it all depends on the angle ypu are looking at it from ... However no matter tgr angle, Don't let this distract you from the fact that The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun- dun Poom, poom, you dun know

8 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by DancingSkeleton(m): 3:47pm
undecided

9 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Playz: 3:48pm
Enlightening... #MansNotHot!
In other news, I'm sure even the mod that moved this to FP didn't understand it.

3 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by johnstar(m): 3:48pm
K
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by leroi01(m): 3:49pm
Looool..D fellaz above me haven't the foggiest idea what the article is about! grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Jaytecq(m): 3:50pm
ok...it keeps flowing within themselves
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Olulinks(m): 3:50pm
I haven't seen anyone here who read that story up there. When I see one I will let you know.

2 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Onlinephobia(m): 3:50pm
Can the commentator below me explain the topic above for me pls?
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by deebsman1(m): 3:51pm
The guys at nairametrics r doing great job
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Olaskybab: 3:51pm
Oookay
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Nnemaranma(f): 3:51pm
Inukwa
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Naturalobserver(m): 3:51pm
Hot money,cool cash,new money,young money,fat money,slim money,clean money,dirty money......The only thing i hate to hear is "no money"
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Fingerprinter(m): 3:52pm
.i rushed in to read about the hot money, got disappointed when I couldn't understand a single thing they were saying.
I know I'm also speaking for 97% of nairalanders that rushed into the topic.

3 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by jericco1(m): 3:52pm
in other words please.
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Godjone(m): 3:53pm
sad
AND DAFTUS DULLARDEEN CAME AND MAKE THE SITUATION WORST OFF angry
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Ayo4251(m): 3:53pm
V
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by makdcash(m): 3:55pm
Nigeria is a scam,we the youth suffering for nothing
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Uchihaitaci: 3:58pm
undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Coldfeets: 3:59pm
SlimBrawnie:
I sweeeear to God I don't understand what you are saying...

Me too...
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by wellmax(m): 4:03pm
Dumb guys here on NL. Jambites maybe

2 Likes

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by greatman247(m): 4:06pm
SlimBrawnie:
I sweeeear to God I don't understand what you are saying...

Walahi me too, I swear. Lol.
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by patani(m): 4:07pm
nairametrics:


https://nairametrics.com/hot-money-inflow-into-nigeria-where-it-started/

The comments shows most nairalander does not understand this write up. In other word, never take nairalander insults serious ( most are kids anyway) If you can not understand this, it shows you are still a baby interns of investment and equity creation. Can we have a forum for intellectuals on nairaland? @lalasticla (no one below age of 30 allowed to access)

1 Like

Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by patani(m): 4:08pm
wellmax:
Dumb guys here on NL. Jambites maybe

As in! May be half baked graduates.
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Blogsphere: 4:08pm
MZEE01:
The idea of the subject matter seems complicated to the present elite.

in simple terms: " Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) consists of securities, financial assets passively held by foreign investors. But such investments are expected to soar in an active economy as it is part of the country's capital account. Portfolio managed passively must be monitored actively for credibility.

However, it is relatively liquid depending on the volatility of the market. Foreign portfolio investment differs from foreign direct investment (FDI), in which a domestic company runs a foreign firm, because although FDI allows a company to maintain better control over the firm held abroad. So Nigeria economy is weak to control this FPI AND FDI, get it? wink


Simple...
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by Oluwolex2000(m): 4:09pm
It means Nigeria economy is too weak to handle some major investment...
Re: How Nigeria Became Synonymous With Hot Money by chikejude(m): 4:11pm
In summary, if the economy is stable hot money can actually help stabilize the exchange rate. It may be regarded as a stimulant or catalyst.

