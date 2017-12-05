Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Beating A Man To Coma (Disturbing Video, Photos) (3322 Views)

SARS are animals, criminals, bunch of people who should be killed by the real police or army because are bloody criminals and extortionists. Most of these criminals even do Yahoo Yahoo and still hunt for Yahoo boys. Please help us push this to FP





https://www.instagram.com/p/BHb7MtrDjKm/ I have been following the SARS story for awhile and to be candid, I had a brush on with them recently. They stopped me and a friend, and after not seeing anything on us, told me my ID card is fake and I need to call the owner of the company to bail me out. I told them I own the business and they said they want to see the documents of registration. I told them OK, I will go and bring it, while my friend waits in the vehicle. They said delay of procurement of evidence is a crime. I was confused. Funny, this people wasted my time and made me lose a customer that day. The worse is they collected hard earned 12k from me and I had to even fill out a statement in their useless Sango, Ogun state branch. And this particular incident which I saw online and decided to share.SARS are animals, criminals, bunch of people who should be killed by the real police or army because are bloody criminals and extortionists. Most of these criminals even do Yahoo Yahoo and still hunt for Yahoo boys. Please help us push this to FP 6 Likes 4 Shares

More of their brutalities

That video is disturbing. They want to break that guy head. Oh my God. Are these SARS mentally OK? These are insanely crazed ppl. How can you smashing someone head with a stick and then attack those even begging you to stop. It is well 8 Likes 1 Share

Let's check this video and push to the probably authority and identity these killers and monkeys

This is slavery,wickedness.



My Lord!!!

This is slavery,wickedness.

The people involved in this wicked act should migrate to sambisa forest as soon as possible.



Nigeria is a useless country.Even serial killers over here don't get retreated like this.why do our leaders and people on position hate we the masses so passionately.this is unfair and coldblooded. Haha.na human head them dey knack like disNigeria is a useless country.Even serial killers over here don't get retreated like this.why do our leaders and people on position hate we the masses so passionately.this is unfair and coldblooded. 3 Likes

These guys are animals

Breaking News; IG of police has ordered for immediate reorganization of Sars nation wide

I was driving home to my street in Bode Peters at Anthony on Friday evening when I saw them parked besides the road leading inside hotel new castle, they stoped a young man living my street,1 of them said 'oyinbo come here.'

The boy went to meet them and the next thing they were pushing him inside a danfo. The boy called me and I parked my vehicle to come plead that Emeka is a shop attendant and his uncle shop is along my street. One of this riffraff slapped me. And before he realized, I slapped him twice.the bastard brought out his gun said he was going to kill me.i spent several hours in their dirty vehicle while they threatened to kill me.they broke my phone and I am still pursuing this case.i saw one of these animals at the Charlie boy police station but he denied he has never seen me.the DPO is sheilding them but I will get justice. SARS are killers and a danger to any sane country. It's just a shame that we have useless leaders whose children are not been harassed or killed by these blood thirsty criminals for them to be banned. I pray and hope they get banned. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Even the gentleman that came to plead for caution chop better slaps ...Any govt that cant solve this SARsissue in 24 hours is not a govt ..Give me 24 hours and This nonsense will stop ...I repeat again we need leaders with vision and not dullards 7 Likes

Breaking News; IG of police has ordered for immediate reorganization of Sars nation wide

The bastard who slapped a woman because I pledded for a neighbours attendant name is Festus.the others were begging him saying Festus you cant shoot her,people are camering us.meaning if people weren't there,they would have wasted.one of them went through my bag and thief even stole my ATM card and I was lucky they couldn't get the pin.can you imagine police men operating like this.im filing a petition against the Charlie boy bus stop police station,that is there office. 1 Like 1 Share

The bad eggs and enablers should be fished out and made to face the music.



The bad eggs and enablers should be fished out and made to face the music.

I have had my share of their madness. Though they did not touch me. (They dare not)

Just stupid questions like where do you get the car from and some nonsense question that God helped me to calm down to reply cos I was boiling.

Even the gentleman that came to plead for caution chop better slaps ...Any govt that cant solve this SARsissue in 24 hours is not a govt ..Give me 24 hours and This nonsense will stop ...I repeat again we need leaders with vision and not dullards



Buhari is more concerned about going to Arabs and Moslem meetings to resolve the Islamic challenges in the world.or attacking the business of Atiku or dragging GEJ name in the mud. Shey that be leader or failure. I wish Lagos can recreate it's own police and ban Sars from the state like it banned road safety Buhari is more concerned about going to Arabs and Moslem meetings to resolve the Islamic challenges in the world.or attacking the business of Atiku or dragging GEJ name in the mud. Shey that be leader or failure. I wish Lagos can recreate it's own police and ban Sars from the state like it banned road safety 1 Like

The demons in charge of Nigeria have vowed to replicate hell on earth in our wretched country there is no hiding place for the average Nigerian from corrupt politicians to demonic pocket draining pastors on Sunday's to satanic SARS every other coz u must never look good as a young guy in this hell hole it is a sin and criminal offense to crown it all na dullardino the grand patron of Fulani militia na him dey power

cHINEKE BU EZE

please can you post this on www.biafrasay.com? I assure you of a speedy movement to the front-page there.

How is dis any different from jungle justice??

This is what you get, when you recruit retired weed smokers into the police as SARS. "Nigeria Is A Banana Republic". 1 Like 1 Share

When Buhari routinely sends soldiers to kill unarmed civilians,SARS will also take a cue and brutalize d citizens cos they've felt his body language and know such things are permitted. 2 Likes

this is barbaric menh this is barbaric menh 1 Like

So the main purpose of the lies you posted up there is to blame Buhari n vent your anger at him been a Muslim ? your brain need to be checked madam .

Inhumane act.

Am happy you were able to dish the bastar..d some good hood slap. Those SARS are the most useless security outfit with no regard for the law they are supposed to upload.



I remembered when they arrested a church uncle who happens to be a transporter. They stopped him and wanted to use his bus for their useless raid they go for without buying him fuel nor compensating him for the man hours he will lose in the course of their useless raid of innocent people. So he declined and politely told them he was on his hustle and he has a target to meet in order to feed his family and remain a law abiding citizen.



They changed it for him, threatened fire and brimstone and said they want to search his vehicle. That was how they planted a bullet shell casing in the vehicle and called each other to come and see what they found. They said he was a thief and his vehicle is usually taken on robbery expedition.



They took him in to their office at ikeja and it was a serious case. He spent several months in cells like cage. I mean cells so small they couldn't sit upright in it. He narrated how people would be asked to go and pick something in the corridor and they are used as target practise by trigger happy daredevil sars officers. He recounted numbers of his fellow inmates that died in such fashion.



We prayed and prayed, got him a lawyer and forced them to take him to court after several months. The judge just threw the case out of court for lack of evidence, ordered his bus be returned (the bus was now in a bad shape cos they keep using it for raid without maintaining it since the owner is in their custody).



He had to be admitted in the hospital after his release and the daredevil sars guys just walked free. Smh Am happy you were able to dish the bastar..d some good hood slap. Those SARS are the most useless security outfit with no regard for the law they are supposed to upload.I remembered when they arrested a church uncle who happens to be a transporter. They stopped him and wanted to use his bus for their useless raid they go for without buying him fuel nor compensating him for the man hours he will lose in the course of their useless raid of innocent people. So he declined and politely told them he was on his hustle and he has a target to meet in order to feed his family and remain a law abiding citizen.They changed it for him, threatened fire and brimstone and said they want to search his vehicle. That was how they planted a bullet shell casing in the vehicle and called each other to come and see what they found. They said he was a thief and his vehicle is usually taken on robbery expedition.They took him in to their office at ikeja and it was a serious case. He spent several months in cells like cage. I mean cells so small they couldn't sit upright in it. He narrated how people would be asked to go and pick something in the corridor and they are used as target practise by trigger happy daredevil sars officers. He recounted numbers of his fellow inmates that died in such fashion.We prayed and prayed, got him a lawyer and forced them to take him to court after several months. The judge just threw the case out of court for lack of evidence, ordered his bus be returned (the bus was now in a bad shape cos they keep using it for raid without maintaining it since the owner is in their custody).He had to be admitted in the hospital after his release and the daredevil sars guys just walked free. Smh 1 Like 2 Shares

My Lord!!!



This is slavery,wickedness.



They must be sacked from the Nigerian police force. If not, such brutality will never stop. Thank God for this campaign against SARS. #ENDSARS.

I heard this SARS story on BBC radio news and I am now very disturbed after watching this video

I heard this SARS story on BBC radio news and I am now very disturbed after watching this video

Good. Let the world hear about them.

#EndSARS



#EndSARS Good. Let the world hear about them.#EndSARS