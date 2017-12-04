₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by princeemmma(m): 7:15pm
He has shared the picture of a new man named Titus on his Snapchat .Titus is said to be his new gate man. On the photo he shared, Bobrisky wrote; My viewers, I hereby introduced my new friend to u guys. See d way he came to my house look out for his new look in 3 months.
See how he sacked his former gateman, Jacob http://www.nairaland.com/4214298/bobrisky-sacks-gateman-jacob-photos
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by nerilove(m): 7:28pm
Sir/Madam Okuneye abeg take it easy. No sack this one as you sack the former
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Ayo4251(m): 7:36pm
I now see the real reason why he sacked his first gateman. ..
This one go sabi f u x k wella
13 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by RIPEnglish: 7:36pm
This morón is just like to be stay relevancy online by force.
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by jamariwolf(m): 7:36pm
Titus dance.
rock that bleached anus like a pro.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by nextstep(m): 7:36pm
Gateman... or... "gate" man?
16 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by dunmorris(m): 7:36pm
Remaining Odafe
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by kwakwakwa(m): 7:36pm
ummnhhh
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by KingLennon(m): 7:36pm
Is bobrisky a nairalander? Or is he paying seun to push all this topics to frontpage? Wetin concern us with him gateman? Even Dangote that is the richest African man, has hired many gate men but we haven't seen it on nairaland....
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by free2ryhme: 7:36pm
princeemmma:
Bobrisky get problem
If we hear the former gatemans own side of the story we would realise that he female get big problem
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Donshemzy1234: 7:36pm
Na how Titus look ha go dey check up and down for new year. Werey, the two of you are mad.
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Ugoeze2016: 7:37pm
Why his/her gate men look gayish?
Na joke ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Duru009(m): 7:37pm
Everything is risky!!!!
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by BruncleZuma: 7:37pm
Attention Whòre
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:37pm
Ha....gay people
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by EliteBiz: 7:37pm
Irrelevant news
Introduced or Introduce
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by ELgordo(m): 7:37pm
gays ..... kill em all ovoko!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by samzzycash(m): 7:37pm
This one won't know he send Jacob away because his yansh don dey leak. Bobrisky be looking for tight yansh.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by miremoses(m): 7:37pm
.
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by NeededGist(m): 7:37pm
He go tear this guy nyash as he tear the last one own, Chai God dey.
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by rasojie: 7:37pm
i saw terrible things
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by MrWondah(m): 7:37pm
Enough fresh hole to bang. The old one don open like well
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by johnstar(m): 7:37pm
K
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by nijaomegacode(m): 7:37pm
Hus gonna make a woman outta you
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by proffAlhamaja(m): 7:37pm
What our business with your private life??
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Elnino4ladies: 7:37pm
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:38pm
I refuse to be a celebrate in gatemanship,
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by humeeh(f): 7:38pm
See his pose like an upcoming celebrity... For him mind now,e go be like internet go soon recognize me... Tituuus! Yes oga! What's your second name? Tilapia madam..
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by juliusnobisugo(m): 7:38pm
I pity this new gate man anus
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by Avangard(m): 7:38pm
This one sha dey look for popularity..Gateman watch out at night
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by dvkot(m): 7:38pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of Bobrisky’s New Gateman, Titus by jericco1(m): 7:39pm
imagine
