Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence
|Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by laidelaitan: 8:52pm
Photos Of How Bobrisky Was Arrested
Tunde Ednut in his recent Instagram post reveals how Bobrisky was arrested in lagos.
He wrote..
3 WEEKS AGO WHEN BOBRISKY WAS ARRESTED. I HAD THIS PICTURE “EXCLUSIVE” TO ME ON THE DAY HE GOT ARRESTED, BUT I DIDN’T JUST WANNA POST IT, BUT OH WELL THIS IS IT - This was how he was handcuffed and bundled out his “rented” personal house. Jacob locked the gate from outside, they had no choice but to bundle him over the fence. He was not allowed to carry his SNAPCHAT FILTER over the fence. He came on social media to lie to us that it was a lie, he was never handcuffed, he was only taken to Abuja for questioning. He should stop lying. TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO SEE THIS. #StopTheLiesBobrisky #SameBlackJeans
Read more below
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/11/photos-bobrisky-arrested/
8 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by mankand: 8:56pm
Men this picture worths more than a million. Wait how did you get this picture? Were you among the team that got him arrested?
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by sexybbstar(f): 8:58pm
Chineke!
7 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Criis(m): 9:00pm
Father Lord
They suppose throw am over the fence... Faster and less stressful
19 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by MhizzAJ(f): 9:02pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Martin0(m): 9:15pm
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Martin0(m): 9:16pm
sexybbstar:I dey wonder who dey kpansh dis guy
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by NextGovernor(m): 9:35pm
Lol. Isn't it funny how MC galaxy, Tunde Enut and Bobrisky are now quarrel mate? This is what joblessness can curse.
So this is how they can reduce there self to?
3 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Threebear(m): 9:51pm
Bobrisky has now turned to Bob Marley
4 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by TheHistorian(m): 9:53pm
Who is Bobrisky?
Who is Tunde Ednut?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54pm
If not for his bad English, poor writing skills and awful accent I would have said Bobrisky is the definition of perfection.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Obudupikin: 9:54pm
This will make a good throw back pic decades from now....
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Partnerbiz: 9:54pm
savage
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by blingxx(m): 9:55pm
So the idiot can jump fence?
8 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Samusu(m): 9:55pm
I AM SO HAPPY
10 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by loomer: 9:55pm
Wey you for sell original copy give linda
6 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by lloydpras: 9:55pm
Abeg who get spare indomie sauce
5 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by phlamesG(m): 9:55pm
person 9.months
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by sucess001(m): 9:57pm
This Tunde ednut is fixated on bobrisky. Meanwhile...if u didn't post it wen it was news....its no more news now bruv
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by ipobarecriminals: 9:57pm
Serves him,sorry she. right
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by emmyspark007(m): 9:57pm
NwaAmaikpe:This man i just want to appreciate you today because your words are legendary. I always derive Joy in reading your comments
You belong to Nairaland hall of fame
Thank you sir !
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by BafanaBafana: 9:57pm
I don't have time to comment on Bobrisky post.
3 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by Abbeyme: 9:57pm
Really??
Nothing new under the sun
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by phlamesG(m): 9:58pm
they suppose put needle inside him yansh
3 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by davillian(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by kimbraa(f): 9:58pm
He's back to acting like a sissy.
They should've thrown him over the fence. Idiot!.
4 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by IamLaura(f): 9:58pm
See how ugly this guy really is without hair,makeup and filters
2 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by iambabaG: 9:58pm
Ati bobrisky oo
Ati tunde ~groundnut~ ednut oo
Ati awon Police officers oo
All of them are MAD!!
3 Likes
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by medexico(m): 9:59pm
But why the fence na?
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by salmonkas178(m): 9:59pm
gay.....End POLICE BRUTALITY
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Ednut: Photo Of Bobrisky Arrested, Handcuffed & Bundled Through Fence by salaboiz(m): 10:00pm
Bob-were
2 Likes
