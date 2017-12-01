₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by 247frolicboss(m): 8:16pm
Bukola had thought December would be a month to remember as she had planned to splurge on herself.
“Just here thinking of how turnt I’ll be in Dec. Honestly think I deserve it. Lol I know I’ll spend the money I don’t have but we will save in 2018,” she had tweeted.
But a reverse was the case when she lost her job a few days after the tweet.
Bukola, who used to work with Konga, an online store, got laid off alongside 400 of her colleagues.
After she tweeted about losing her job and pleading for job referrals on her Twitter page on Sunday, Bukola couldn’t have envisaged the level of response she got.
“I was among the 400+ staff that got laid off at Konga last week,” she wrote.
“If you are in need of a customer service representative, social media analyst to be precise, someone who’s efficient in handling customers’ queries? I’m the right one for you. Pleaseee retweet.”
In the space of 24 hours, the tweet already has almost five thousand retweets, 99 comments and a thousand likes.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-sacked-by-konga-customer-service.html
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by sayitall(m): 8:22pm
yea! I heard about it
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by NwaAmaikpe: 8:29pm
Konga is sacking staff.
No wonder they haven't delivered my sugarmummy's vibrator.
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:Hahahahaha my hero!!!!
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by MhizzAJ(f): 8:40pm
Cool
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:Lmao, Intelligent Fool !!!
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Samusu(m): 8:49pm
Lucky for her
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by james17: 8:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:I swear u jst made my evening, very epic
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by victoronyekwelu(m): 8:53pm
Double blessing God ooo pick up my call in this film industry nw my number end with 5524
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by handsomeclouds(m): 8:53pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Your stewpidity is boundryless
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Nice one
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by emeijeh(m): 9:33pm
I wonder if the story would have gone same way if it was a guy in question.
#womanpawa
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by hollamanng(m): 9:53pm
At least all her employers are Men that's good , OK get there and know their requirements
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by tishbite41: 9:53pm
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Krafty006: 9:54pm
God works in mysterious ways. when a path is blocked , another opens. its better to be your own boss, work at your own pace than working for someone who can sack and throw u to the labour market ,when you least expected...... http://www.nairaland.com/4209666/skill-acquisition-programme-self-empowerment
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by TalkItalk: 9:54pm
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by cosmatika(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by policy12: 9:54pm
emeijeh:
You are right somehow, I have been tweeting that I need job I no get reply like this o. May be luck too work on her.
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by BestySam(m): 9:55pm
Which kind country be this? Tune has been searching for job since 2016 to no avail.
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by fotadmowmend(m): 9:55pm
Favour...... I pray for my own favour too .....
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Michaelpresh(m): 9:55pm
Many won't have retweeted that tweet if it was a man that post it
Just Saying...
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Iceman2017(m): 9:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You just need deliverance. Lol
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by AdemolaA2: 9:56pm
Women are more favoured than men anywhere , anytime .. wonder if it would have gone the same way if it was a man that tweeted that ..
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by CheedyJ(m): 9:56pm
Power of obinrin..happy 4her tho
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Compliant: 9:56pm
When 1 door shut, multiple shall open
Blessing of the 11th hour
May Good things locate us all
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by ANBAKO: 9:57pm
If it's a that guy made this request now....everybody will lock up!!
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by Tynasparks(f): 9:59pm
Lucky her .
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by emeijeh(m): 9:59pm
policy12:
Not luck bro, it's look
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by bignero: 9:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:
this guy your really talented..
your from another realm for real
|Re: Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours by chronique(m): 10:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
how do you manage to pull this off steadily?
