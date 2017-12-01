Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Sacked By Konga, Customer Service Rep Gets 30 Job Offers On Twitter In 24 Hours (7113 Views)

“Just here thinking of how turnt I’ll be in Dec. Honestly think I deserve it. Lol I know I’ll spend the money I don’t have but we will save in 2018,” she had tweeted.







But a reverse was the case when she lost her job a few days after the tweet.







Bukola, who used to work with Konga, an online store, got laid off alongside 400 of her colleagues.



After she tweeted about losing her job and pleading for job referrals on her Twitter page on Sunday, Bukola couldn’t have envisaged the level of response she got.







“I was among the 400+ staff that got laid off at Konga last week,” she wrote.







“If you are in need of a customer service representative, social media analyst to be precise, someone who’s efficient in handling customers’ queries? I’m the right one for you. Pleaseee retweet.”



In the space of 24 hours, the tweet already has almost five thousand retweets, 99 comments and a thousand likes.









http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-sacked-by-konga-customer-service.html



yea! I heard about it





Konga is sacking staff.



No wonder they haven't delivered my sugarmummy's vibrator.

Konga is sacking staff.



Hahahahaha my hero!!!!

Cool

Konga is sacking staff.



Lmao, Intelligent Fool !!!

Lucky for her

Konga is sacking staff.



I swear u jst made my evening, very epic

Double blessing God ooo pick up my call in this film industry nw my number end with 5524 1 Like

Konga is sacking staff.



No wonder they haven't delivered my sugarmummy's vibrator.

Your stewpidity is boundryless

Konga is sacking staff.



No wonder they haven't delivered my sugarmummy's vibrator.

Nice one

I wonder if the story would have gone same way if it was a guy in question.









#womanpawa 19 Likes 2 Shares

At least all her employers are Men that's good , OK get there and know their requirements 1 Like 1 Share

God works in mysterious ways. when a path is blocked , another opens. its better to be your own boss, work at your own pace than working for someone who can sack and throw u to the labour market ,when you least expected...... http://www.nairaland.com/4209666/skill-acquisition-programme-self-empowerment 1 Like

You are right somehow, I have been tweeting that I need job I no get reply like this o. May be luck too work on her. You are right somehow, I have been tweeting that I need job I no get reply like this o. May be luck too work on her. 2 Likes

Which kind country be this? Tune has been searching for job since 2016 to no avail.

Favour...... I pray for my own favour too .....

Many won't have retweeted that tweet if it was a man that post it



.

Just Saying... 1 Like

You just need deliverance. Lol

Women are more favoured than men anywhere , anytime .. wonder if it would have gone the same way if it was a man that tweeted that .. 1 Like

Power of obinrin..happy 4her tho





When 1 door shut, multiple shall open



Blessing of the 11th hour



May Good things locate us all 1 Like 1 Share

If it's a that guy made this request now....everybody will lock up!!

Lucky her .

You are right somehow, I have been tweeting that I need job I no get reply like this o. May be luck too work on her.

Not luck bro, it's look

this guy your really talented..



this guy your really talented..
your from another realm for real