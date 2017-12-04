₦airaland Forum

CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust)

CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by ManirBK: 8:29pm
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday weakened the Naira marginally, selling dollars at N307 each for the first time on the official interbank market, in what traders say could signal a gradual move to merge its multiple exchange rates.

The bank has sold $500,000 almost on daily basis on the official spot market since creating several exchange rates to alleviate dollar shortages.

However it had sold the currency at rates of between N305 and N306 for months before Monday’s move.

“It’s possible the central bank is working towards a gradual convergence of rates,” one trader told Reuters.
Experta have called for the scrabbling of the multiple exchange rate, arguing that it encourages round tripping.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/cbn-weakens-naira-to-307-dollar-for-first-time.html
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by ManirBK: 8:30pm
good development Buhari is working

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by python1: 8:31pm
Very good one there.

hardywaltz:
CBN should remove the N360/$ exchange rate at the interbank and allow the Naira appreciate to N330/$

python1:

The best comment so far on the thread as far as I'm concerned. Those akamu brains talking about general price levels of commodities should have known that this is how the price can come down. Left for me, 330/$ is even too high, it should be brought down to the official rate of 306/$.

http://www.nairaland.com/4213410/forex-reserves-gain-455m-one#62959909

I pray it really works out that way.

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by agwom(m): 8:37pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by hatchy: 8:38pm
ManirBK:
good development Buhari is working
Buhari is working what?

Does the dunce know the dynamics of economics and its indices?

A man who have never written any book in his life nighter has he delivered any intellectual speech is nothing but a Dundee who ought to be tending to his herd of cows in Daura than bringing sorrows and misery to Nigerians.

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Keneking: 8:44pm
There is problem in the economy

- first is scarcity of fuel at stations.
- second is devaluation of Naira

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by SalamRushdie: 8:46pm
ManirBK:
good development Buhari is working

Are educated at all , can you read and comprehend? I am worried for you Manir

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by ManirBK: 8:49pm
SalamRushdie:


Are educated at all , can you read and comprehend? I am worried for you Manir
pls why positive stuff irritates you?

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by SalamRushdie: 8:53pm
ManirBK:
pls why positive stuff irritates you?

What is positive about the Naira weakening

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:57pm
The naira is a reflection of the President.

Weak Naira, weak president.

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 9:57pm
too bad for the economy

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Pavore9: 9:58pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:58pm
Leaving us at the mercies of these banks. I wonder when the banks will start transacting at that rate
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by olusholajohn(m): 9:58pm
ATIKU 2019

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by eleojo23: 9:58pm
Which 305 and 307 are they talking about sef?

All I know is that banks have been charging us between 367 to 380/$.

So all this 305 and 307 talk na for theory as far as I am concerned. sad

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by nawtyme: 9:58pm
Please, who gets dollar at that rate?

Please don't shout at me oo. Headache is doing me.

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Aldebaran(m): 9:59pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by potent5(m): 9:59pm
Magomago goffamint.

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by haconjy(m): 9:59pm
Why not where GEJ left it?

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by seankay(m): 9:59pm
The fact is that we have never been lucky with Leaders and its our fault cos we keep goading , supporting and fighting ourselves over selfish and corrupt Politicians who are suppose to be in jail in a sane Country.

The fact is that these Politicians are clueless about ow to fix this country. I tell you that there are millions of Nigerians that knows how to fix this country but they are not close to attaining power.

If either of Buhari and Atiku is elected in come 2019, then i will give up on this Country!

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by ANBAKO: 9:59pm
Which one is weaken the Naira "Marginally"?
All these people just cajoling us with grammar.

Wonder this why they weaken our educational totally.

#fcukthechange
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by haconjy(m): 9:59pm
Why not where GEJ left it? grin Why not where GEJ left it?

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by GeorgeTheCoder: 10:00pm
Soludo was talking about convergence of rates as far back as 2003. CBN is still on that matter in 2017.
Nigeria is not moving forward at all
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by HAH: 10:00pm
We really need convergence of rates, is only in a rigged system that multiple fx rates will be allowed to thrive
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by joviegghead(m): 10:00pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Xeedorf: 10:00pm
Real One Chance be dis APC government. Asigbe Omo wondu!

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:01pm
Will it ever come down to The rate of N1 per dollar??
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by money121(m): 10:02pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by money121(m): 10:03pm
Michaelpresh:
Will it ever come down to The rate of N1 per dollar??

No

That one na ordinary APC manifesto why u sef dey believe Them
Na waa for u oo tongue tongue

Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Promismike(m): 10:04pm
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by Chujor1634: 10:04pm
Mehn I'm going to change my dollars o before it turn what I'll be using to buy Ogi and akara.
I don't like what I hate.

Thumbs up buhari
Re: CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:04pm
I can't believe people are actually celebrating a weakened naira as an achievement for Buhari.

Zombies are just looking for anything to celebrate.

You can celebrate my birthday grin

