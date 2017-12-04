Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Weakens Naira To 307/dollar For First Time (dailytrust) (4651 Views)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday weakened the Naira marginally, selling dollars at N307 each for the first time on the official interbank market, in what traders say could signal a gradual move to merge its multiple exchange rates.



The bank has sold $500,000 almost on daily basis on the official spot market since creating several exchange rates to alleviate dollar shortages.



However it had sold the currency at rates of between N305 and N306 for months before Monday’s move.



“It’s possible the central bank is working towards a gradual convergence of rates,” one trader told Reuters.

Experta have called for the scrabbling of the multiple exchange rate, arguing that it encourages round tripping.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/cbn-weakens-naira-to-307-dollar-for-first-time.html

good development Buhari is working





hardywaltz:

CBN should remove the N360/$ exchange rate at the interbank and allow the Naira appreciate to N330/$

python1:



The best comment so far on the thread as far as I'm concerned. Those akamu brains talking about general price levels of commodities should have known that this is how the price can come down. Left for me, 330/$ is even too high, it should be brought down to the official rate of 306/$.

I pray it really works out that way. Very good one there.

ManirBK:

good development Buhari is working Buhari is working what?



Does the dunce know the dynamics of economics and its indices?



Buhari is working what?

Does the dunce know the dynamics of economics and its indices?

A man who have never written any book in his life nighter has he delivered any intellectual speech is nothing but a Dundee who ought to be tending to his herd of cows in Daura than bringing sorrows and misery to Nigerians.

There is problem in the economy



- first is scarcity of fuel at stations.

- second is devaluation of Naira 5 Likes

ManirBK:

good development Buhari is working

Are educated at all , can you read and comprehend? I am worried for you Manir

SalamRushdie:





pls why positive stuff irritates you?

ManirBK:

pls why positive stuff irritates you?

What is positive about the Naira weakening







The naira is a reflection of the President.



The naira is a reflection of the President.

Weak Naira, weak president.

too bad for the economy 1 Like

Sighs.

Leaving us at the mercies of these banks. I wonder when the banks will start transacting at that rate

All I know is that banks have been charging us between 367 to 380/$.



All I know is that banks have been charging us between 367 to 380/$.

So all this 305 and 307 talk na for theory as far as I am concerned. Which 305 and 307 are they talking about sef?

Please, who gets dollar at that rate?



Please don't shout at me oo. Headache is doing me. 1 Like

Magomago goffamint. 2 Likes

Why not where GEJ left it? 1 Like

The fact is that we have never been lucky with Leaders and its our fault cos we keep goading , supporting and fighting ourselves over selfish and corrupt Politicians who are suppose to be in jail in a sane Country.



The fact is that these Politicians are clueless about ow to fix this country. I tell you that there are millions of Nigerians that knows how to fix this country but they are not close to attaining power.



If either of Buhari and Atiku is elected in come 2019, then i will give up on this Country! 1 Like

Which one is weaken the Naira "Marginally"?

All these people just cajoling us with grammar.



Wonder this why they weaken our educational totally.



#fcukthechange

Why not where GEJ left it?

Soludo was talking about convergence of rates as far back as 2003. CBN is still on that matter in 2017.

Nigeria is not moving forward at all

We really need convergence of rates, is only in a rigged system that multiple fx rates will be allowed to thrive

Real One Chance be dis APC government. Asigbe Omo wondu! 1 Like

Will it ever come down to The rate of N1 per dollar??

Michaelpresh:

Will it ever come down to The rate of N1 per dollar??

No



That one na ordinary APC manifesto why u sef dey believe Them

No

That one na ordinary APC manifesto why u sef dey believe Them

Na waa for u oo

Mehn I'm going to change my dollars o before it turn what I'll be using to buy Ogi and akara.

I don't like what I hate.



Thumbs up buhari