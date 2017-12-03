₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Automotive1(m): 9:03pm On Dec 04
How far would you be willing to go,to own your dream car? Would you, for example, be willing to blow a whistle,sell your house or a kidney.Guys what about your testicle?
I know selling a testicle sounds illegal, but a Las Vegas man,Mark Parisi is telling everyone he is donating his testicle to science. That’s totally legal. He announced his plan to share his testicle with science on the CBS television show, The Doctors.
The presenters were shocked of his plan to sell/share his left testicle to medical researchers for money to buy his dream sports car,a Nissan 370Z.
Mr Parisi is the type that won't pay more than a dollar for food, ignores expiration dates and spends his free time begging for money so he can play the penny slots,hoping for that big win.
As opposed to working for a living, Parisi makes money by donating his body to science. He estimates that he’s participated in over a hundred medical trials, letting doctors test all kinds of drugs and procedures on him.
But now,he was going for one of his biggest paydays to date,letting surgeons remove his left testicle and replacing it with an artificial one.
The compensation? A cool $35,000(N12.5m). Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have to make that decision. After medical examination, his testosterone levels were judged to be too low for the study, he compensated by signing up for a testosterone replacement study, netting him a mere $500 a month.
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Automotive1(m): 9:04pm On Dec 04
So would you sell a body part for a medical research and for how much/for what car?
Tell us in the comments.
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Jochabed(f): 9:07pm On Dec 04
This is madness!
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:07pm On Dec 04
Assholes dey o!
Abeg wey that coach dusting his hands picture?
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Aldebaran(m): 10:12pm On Dec 04
Mr DESPERADO...
I think he has a Nigerian blood in Him..
Can I sell my body part?
Hmmmm
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by gbzed(m): 12:40am
Y'all criticizing him if we don't have people like that where would scientists test their drugs before production, it's his job, just because he stated that he wanted to use the proceeds to buy a sport car y'all are saying rubbish. There are people who volunteer their body for such experiments for free, but he decided to monetize it.
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by tensazangetsu20(m): 1:36am
For a Nissan sef
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Jakumo(m): 6:17am
I would have no problem at all selling a testicle to raise money for the purchase of a 2018 Porche 911, and I would only request enough time to catch a goat that would serve as the testicle donor. Have scalpel, will travel.
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by idu1(m): 8:09am
fulaniHERDSman:
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Efostick(m): 9:41am
500$ a month
500 * 12 = 6000$
Good deal
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by psychologist(m): 9:41am
His foolishness is legendary
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by money121(m): 9:42am
Eleribu Somebody
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by sureheaven(m): 9:42am
Hahahahaha ....... .
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by CecilMJones: 9:42am
I would have no problem at all selling a testicle to raise money for the purchase of a 2018
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by iAlex(m): 9:43am
Chairman
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by leroi01(m): 9:43am
It's his body isn't it?
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Royalfurnitures: 9:43am
Ok for him ...use what you have to get what you want ...
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by equalgarden: 9:43am
It's his choice. ....
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by blackbeau1(f): 9:44am
Oh well. It's his testicle. He can do with it as he chose
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by itsandi(m): 9:44am
This car is worth the whole organ sef
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by beewhy488: 9:44am
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Robbin7(m): 9:44am
Good business, wise choice.
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by kingdaro(m): 9:44am
I go sell my full preek
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Amosjaj(m): 9:45am
Issafreak#
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by MorningDew2017(f): 9:46am
na him body, na only am go suffer the pains, help me and wish him well in the journey of pains
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by BruncleZuma: 9:47am
Uwa mmebi
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Kevosky: 9:47am
Wetin person eye no go see for this life?
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:47am
CecilMJones:kite abi kpangolo moto�����
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by gurunlocker: 9:48am
This Nissan in blue and Need for speed...
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by johnstar(m): 9:48am
Kwekeeee
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by Bombolistic: 9:48am
Maybe the thing no dey work
|Re: Meet The Man Who Tried To Sell His Testicle For $35K To Buy His Dream Sports Car by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:48am
A testicle in hand is worth a sports car on the road....
Bobo yii fe ta koropon fun motor
