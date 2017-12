Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Dresses Her Daughter In NYSC Uniform As They Step Out For CDS (13513 Views)

Little Boy Wears NYSC Uniform To Hawk Groundnut (Photos) / Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform / When Allawee Refuse To Enter And You Have To Go For CDS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





So adorable! See more photos below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/corps-member-dresses-her-beautiful.html A corps member serving in Port Harcourt, Vivian Okosun dressed up her daughter in NYSC uniform as she took her along to her CDS meeting.So adorable! See more photos below; 3 Likes 2 Shares

. 1 Like 2 Shares

The little girl seem angry with the camera man...



@ClearanceShotIt 9 Likes 1 Share

Daniel2060:

The little girl seem angry with the camera man...



@ClearanceShotIt

wetin person no go hear for nairaland wetin person no go hear for nairaland 6 Likes

All that my attention is the pregnant lady in white NYSC uniform abi na pot-belle bi that?



Lalasticlala, I beg come check am, e fit be say snake she eat so! 11 Likes

so this pretty lady had sex 55 Likes 2 Shares

Adorable

ItsTutsi:

so this pretty lady had sex No, sex had her No, sex had her 21 Likes 4 Shares

Wow,fine mama and cute baby.

ItsTutsi:

so this pretty lady had sex

no it's binary fission no it's binary fission 11 Likes 1 Share

When she's done, de baby can as well start her master's programme 1 Like

Is dat pot belle or bigi belle in pics

wow shes captivating 1 Like

The child is ugly



But the mum stole the shine through BeautifulBut the mum stole the shine through

labanj1:

No, sex had her God bless you. God bless you.

Priscy01:

A corps member serving in Port Harcourt, Vivian Okosun dressed up her daughter in NYSC uniform as she took her along to her CDS meeting.



So adorable! See more photos below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/corps-member-dresses-her-beautiful.html



oh!



her bastard child.



what a waste oh!her bastard child.what a waste

Gals and big stomach sha



Even if dm nor get belle der belle dey always big

It's trending now at obiakpo council. ...

Lalasticlala, I beg come check am, e fit be say snake she eat so!

HPS3:

The child is ugly Born your own make we see 4 Likes

The second picture got me laughing, see that lady flat yansh

Awww, cute baby.

Beautiful married lady

ItsTutsi:

so this pretty lady had sex No, she drink sperm No, she drink sperm 4 Likes

This is Association of Married Corpers (AMC) 1 Like

HPS3:

The child is ugly Ur big head Ur big head

ItsTutsi:

so this pretty lady had sex No, she had Six





bughead:

oh!



her bastard child.



what a waste Oga you no see ring for her finger?