|Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by Truth234: 5:52am
Global oil investors have started holding back on growing U.S. oil rigs, even as OPEC promise to extend production cuts through the end of 2018.
U.S. oil rigs rose to 749 last week, the largest level since September, according to Baker Hughes report. Prompting investors and traders to pullback on concern that growing Shale production will disrupt of OPEC ongoing strategy.
“The OPEC deal will mostly work for non-OPEC,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “Even if OPEC delivers the cuts promised, and prices stay high long enough, the main result will be that U.S. shale adds on close to 1 million barrels a day of additional production.”
Global benchmark crude, Brent crude shed 0.9 percent to $63.16 a barrel, down from $63.73 it closes on Friday, while the US West Texas Intermediate dropped 1 percent to $57.80 a barrel down from $58.32 recorded on Friday.
In effort to further balanced global crude oil, the OPEC last week in Vienna included Nigeria and Libya in production cuts by capping Nigeria production at 1.8 million barrel per day and Libya at 2017 production level.
The Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu said: “Our current production is 1.75, we are still below the 1.8 that was the benchmark which is comfortable but you’re going to see a lot more pressure as we go into next year.”
“Our contribution is fairly limited because we are still lacking in that capacity to reach the marks anywhere soon.”
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by HARDLABOR: 6:28am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by BruncleZuma: 7:09am
It's basically simple economics the higher the price of the oil, the higher the rig count.
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by Christonjnr(m): 7:09am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by GrandMufti: 7:09am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by ANBAKO: 7:10am
More money for Nigerian politicians to share. This has never changed the life of a common man.
Let the oil dry up so that we have get our senses back to think out of the box and go back to basics - Agriculture
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by 9jatatafo(m): 7:11am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by jessetom(m): 7:11am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by deepwater(f): 7:13am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by chus22: 7:13am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by Damoxy(m): 7:14am
Won't this still pave way for more money for these Guys UP there to embelze.
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by maxiuc(m): 7:15am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by babdap: 7:15am
When it was $120 did average Nigerian enjoy the oil boom.
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by 9jakohai(m): 7:20am
ANBAKO:
Agriculture has the same issues as oil...we would just be generating money for the politicians to share ...and yes, agriculture is subject to the same price fluctuations as oil. (Ask Mali and Burkina faso, who rely on cotton, why it isn't working for them)
Also, you need a guaranteed market for agric products.
Yes, it worked back in the 1960's...when we had a guaranteed market in the UK. Not anymore.
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by Onyenna(m): 7:22am
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by Onyenna(m): 7:24am
babdap:
We didn't enjoy a damn thing.... More money would still be Embezzled!.....
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:27am
I want it to reach 200$ let see which other excuses dullard buhari will give
|Re: Oil Prices Moderate On Rising U.S. Oil Rigs by purem(m): 7:29am
ANBAKO:I also hope so
