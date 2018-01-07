Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 (16982 Views)

4-2 ooooo goall... arsenal should just surrender







i think say dem wan cancel d goal

Arsenal.Have.Lost.This.Sh!t. Zero Mercy from. Goal given!





Mukina2



I said goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal



Dem go use penalty retire Wenger dis season o 8 Likes

Well as expected

Arsenallllll LMAO

Wenger should just resign already! How much longer are we going to stomach all this rubbish

Hmmmm

let's see if aresnal can bounce back.

This is the happiest day of my life 3 Likes

Oladeleeleniyan:

... yes yes yes,,they will win next season... iskoloboto..iskalabata..

lol lol 1 Like

Now you know how it felt To be given a clear offside goal last season final against Chelsea 7 Likes

dominique:

xynerise:

This is the happiest day of my life



God dey...o God dey...o 6 Likes

Oladeleeleniyan:

sorry,see inferiority complex, what a fan!

He is actually right. Nottingham Forest is a professional football team forget that they currently playing in a lower league. Back when they were hot, they club influenced lot of clubs in different leagues in Brazil and Italy especially.





When Italian giants Juventus marked the opening of their new stadium in 2011(Juventus Stadium), they chose to play against then League One side Notts County not Arsenal, Man Utd or their city rivals Torino.

Why? Well, because Notts are the very reason that Juventus FC wear black and white.



Lalas247:

Well as expected

Oya come and be going to romance section Oya come and be going to romance section

ritababe:

dominique:

Wenger should just resign already! How much longer are we going to stomach all this rubbish

He is not going anywhere





He is not going anywhere

Wenger for President

Is Arsenal name of club, animal or place?

#proudlyManCity 1 Like 1 Share

LesbianBoy:





Oya come and be going to romance section Maka why I got ticket Maka whyI got ticket 1 Like

xynerise:





He is not going anywhere





Wenger for President

Sai wenger

Damn

wallcott.... e don miss amm... thank God...

Omo me dey parole say Chelsea wan do replay with Norwich as i see Arsenal today na to congratulate my guys for their resilience for yesterday match. Shout out to Bakayoko and the rest! 9 Likes

Bastard Wenger, he has exhausted all on Chelsea. Oponu. Chelsea for life! 2 Likes

NubiLove:

let's see if aresnal can bounce back. Bounce ko Buns ni Bounce ko Buns ni 1 Like

Lalas247:



Maka why I got ticket

What!



So sexy girls play bet9ja too?



Jesu!



O ja mi la ra je! What!So sexy girls play bet9ja too?Jesu!O ja mi la ra je! 1 Like

Arsenal why why !!! 1 Like

useless assanal FC.. 1 Like