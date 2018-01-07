₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by RoyaleR(m): 6:45pm
4-2 ooooo goall... arsenal should just surrender
i think say dem wan cancel d goal
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by mansakhalifa(m): 6:45pm
Arsenal.Have.Lost.This.Sh!t. Zero Mercy from. Goal given!
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 6:46pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Mukina2
I said goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by rasazee(m): 6:46pm
Dem go use penalty retire Wenger dis season o
8 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Lalas247(f): 6:46pm
Well as expected
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Elnino4ladies: 6:46pm
Arsenallllll LMAO
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by dominique(f): 6:46pm
Wenger should just resign already! How much longer are we going to stomach all this rubbish
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by policy12: 6:46pm
Hmmmm
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by NubiLove(m): 6:46pm
let's see if aresnal can bounce back.
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by xynerise(m): 6:47pm
This is the happiest day of my life
3 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by ritababe(f): 6:48pm
Oladeleeleniyan:
lol
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Sheun001(m): 6:48pm
Now you know how it felt To be given a clear offside goal last season final against Chelsea
7 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by RoyaleR(m): 6:48pm
dominique:e don pain am
dominique:e don pain am
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by toseen7: 6:48pm
.
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by policy12: 6:49pm
xynerise:
God dey...o
6 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by iyke926(m): 6:49pm
Oladeleeleniyan:
He is actually right. Nottingham Forest is a professional football team forget that they currently playing in a lower league. Back when they were hot, they club influenced lot of clubs in different leagues in Brazil and Italy especially.
When Italian giants Juventus marked the opening of their new stadium in 2011(Juventus Stadium), they chose to play against then League One side Notts County not Arsenal, Man Utd or their city rivals Torino.
Why? Well, because Notts are the very reason that Juventus FC wear black and white.
Arsenal's not hot but Nottingham Forest is.
3 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 6:49pm
Lalas247:
Oya come and be going to romance section
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Danpersie31(m): 6:49pm
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by xynerise(m): 6:50pm
dominique:
He is not going anywhere
Wenger for President
3 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Kulas: 6:50pm
Is Arsenal name of club, animal or place?
#proudlyManCity
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Lalas247(f): 6:50pm
LesbianBoy:Maka why I got ticket
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
xynerise:
Sai wenger
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by iyke926(m): 6:51pm
Damn
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by RoyaleR(m): 6:52pm
wallcott.... e don miss amm... thank God...
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by deeLima86(m): 6:52pm
Omo me dey parole say Chelsea wan do replay with Norwich as i see Arsenal today na to congratulate my guys for their resilience for yesterday match. Shout out to Bakayoko and the rest!
9 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by engrfcuksmtin(m): 6:52pm
Bastard Wenger, he has exhausted all on Chelsea. Oponu. Chelsea for life!
2 Likes
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by NLbully(m): 6:52pm
NubiLove:Bounce ko Buns ni
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 6:52pm
Lalas247:
What!
So sexy girls play bet9ja too?
Jesu!
O ja mi la ra je!
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by Kunleskey(m): 6:52pm
Arsenal why why !!!
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by marcoreus(m): 6:53pm
useless assanal FC..
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by ponti93(m): 6:54pm
When next arsenal hear notti...
1 Like
|Re: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal (4 - 2) On 7th January 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 6:54pm
